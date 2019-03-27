Nickelodeon will unbox its playful new preschool series Ryan’s
Mystery Playdate, starring
seven-year-old YouTube superstar Ryan of Ryan ToysReview, on Friday,
April 19, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Created and produced by pocket.watch,
the new studio creating global franchises from the YouTube stars and
characters loved by Generation Alpha, the live-action series (20
episodes) follows Ryan as he tackles a series of imaginative, physical
challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his
playdate. A brand-new episode of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate will
also premiere Saturday, April 20, at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT), before the
series moves to its regular timeslot on Fridays at 12:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on
Nickelodeon.
Nickelodeon Unboxes Playful New Preschool Series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Starring YouTube Superstar Ryan of Ryan Toysreview, Friday, April 19, At 12:30 P.M. (ET/PT) Created and Produced by pocket.watch (Photo: Business Wire)
In Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, Ryan, his parents and animated
friends Gus the Gummy Gator and Combo Panda, work together to complete
unique challenges and unlock mystery boxes that contain hints to help
him discover who his mystery playdate is. The series encourages physical
play, models positive family relationships and features a creative
problem-solving curriculum.
In the series premiere, “Ryan’s Kickin’ Playdate/Ryan’s Viral Playdate,”
Ryan is put to the test with challenges ranging from stacking pancakes
to catching slimy frogs before meeting his highly skilled playdate.
Then, Ryan must deflate a room full of whoopee cushions to reveal the
identity of his internet superstar playdate.
Following the linear series premiere of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, NickJr.com
and the Nick Jr. App will feature original short-form content and
full-length episodes. Episodes will also be available on Nick Jr. On
Demand and DTO.
Beginning Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, Nickelodeon will
launch the Ryan’s Mystery Playdate Sweepstakes. Each episode of Ryan’s
Mystery Playdate will feature a mystery word that parents can enter
on RyansMysterySweepstakes.com, giving kids a chance to win a playdate
with Ryan.
Since its inception in 2015, Ryan ToysReview has grown to become one of
the world’s largest YouTube channels with videos that feature Ryan and
his family playing with toys for kids. The channel, along with other
channels featuring Ryan and his friends, averages over one billion views
monthly and currently has over 18 million subscribers. In addition to
videos of Ryan playing with toys, Ryan ToysReview also features fun and
easy science experiments, educational content, and videos that document
daily life for the family of five, which includes Ryan’s younger twin
sisters. Ryan’s World, a companion consumer products line developed by
pocket.watch, featuring Ryan and the universe of characters created by
Ryan and his parents, launched nationwide last year.
Pocket.watch is the new studio that specializes in entertaining and
inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking
their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to
toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between
screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises
that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the
world alongside original characters and talent that the company has
extended into premium series, consumer products, books, games, live
events and more. Pocket.watch was founded in March 2017 by Chris M.
Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office
and studio. The management team is made up of studio veterans and
visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie
Hecht, Stone Newman, Jon Moonves and David B. Williams. Investors
include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency
(UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr.
(Team Downey) and Jon Landau.
Production of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate for Nickelodeon is overseen
by Cathy Galeota, Senior Vice President, Preschool Content.
Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one
entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by
putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes
television programming and production in the United States and around
the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and
feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more
than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic
cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork,
visit http://www.nickpress.com.
Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks
of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).
