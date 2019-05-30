Nickelodeon : and The Pantone Color Institute Launch SpongeBob Yellow and Patrick Star Pink in Commemoration of SpongeBob's 20th Anniversary

Nickelodeon and The Pantone Color Institute have partnered to create
official SpongeBob Yellow and Patrick Star Pink colors in commemoration
of the 20th Anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, one of the
most iconic TV series and characters ever created. Nickelodeon is
celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants with the “Best Year
Ever”—a tribute to the number-one kids’ animated series on TV that has
generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and
memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning
Broadway musical and a global fan base.
“For two decades, SpongeBob SquarePants has inspired millions of
people,” said Charlotte Castillo, Senior Vice President, Franchise
Planning, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products. “From our partnership
with the Pantone Color Institute to our collaborations with artists
around the world – we’re commemorating SpongeBob’s 20th Anniversary by
celebrating his optimism, imagination and creativity.”
“We were very honored to partner with Nickelodeon on the creation of
colors for these two globally iconic characters. Inspired by SpongeBob’s
enthusiasm, playfulness and fun-loving nature, the new SpongeBob Yellow
we created is a luminous golden hue that reflects the energy of the sun,
radiating joy and happiness, and sparking imagination,” expressed Laurie
Pressman, Vice-President-Pantone Color Institute. “Patrick Star Pink, a
warm and inviting coral pink is the perfect companion color to SpongeBob
Yellow. Spirited and affable, a light hearted pink hue is ideally suited
to the fun and laughter of being with your best friend.”
In celebration of the SpongeBob Yellow launch, Nickelodeon is asking
fans to show their love of SpongeBob by wearing their #SpongeBobYellow
on Tuesday, June 4 and post their looks to @SpongeBob on Twitter,
Facebook and Instagram.
In addition to the Pantone Color Institute partnership, Nickelodeon also
collaborated with artists around the world to create unique
interpretations of SpongeBob.
Brazilian-born, Miami-based international pop artist Romero Britto
reimagined SpongeBob in his trademark vibrant, bold and colorful
patterns. Britto creates art to reflect his optimistic view of the world
around him, and his iconic style has been described in the media as
exuding “warmth, optimism and love”. Britto’s SpongeBob mixed-media art
installation will be exhibited at a pop-up SpongeBob experience in Los
Angeles later in the year; and Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products
(VNCP) is in discussions with partners to translate his original
SpongeBob creation to product.
“It is a huge honor for me to create an art piece that celebrates such a
beautiful anniversary as the iconic SpongeBob,” said Britto. “He is a
character loved by millions of children and families, including my own.
My son grew up watching SpongeBob, and so this piece is such a special
one that brings me happiness. I feel privileged and thankful to be a
part of this partnership that can now be enjoyed by everyone around the
world.”
In addition to Britto, UK-born artist, Jon Burgerman, known as the
purveyor of doodles, created 50 SpongeBob pieces in his unique ‘doodle’
art style.
Burgerman added: “I love the whole world of SpongeBob, from the
characters, the settings and most of all the humour (and heart) of the
show. Although SpongeBob is a design classic, it’s the characters and
their relatable personalities that have kept us entertained over so many
years. Stephen Hillenburg created a classic, and it’s an honour to be
part of this collaboration.”
In Asia, Secret Fresh--a collective of Filipino artists representing a
variety of mediums, including graffiti, comics, film, animation, music,
architecture, sculpture, fine art and design-- also collaborated with
Nickelodeon on the project. Secret Fresh’s artists used SpongeBob as
inspiration for limited-edition art, toys and prints.
Artists include Christian Tamondong and Ronald Ventura alongside 20
other artists whose expressions of SpongeBob ranged from canvas
paintings to porcelain and polystone figurines. The pieces will be
showcased at an upcoming Secret Fresh gallery exhibition, and VNCP are
in discussions with retailers to bring the creations to stores across
Asia.
SpongeBob’s 20th Anniversary also features the Friday, July
12, premiere of “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” an original mixed
live-action and animated special, and leads up to the Paramount Pictures
and Nickelodeon Movies theatrical, “The SpongeBob Movie: It's a
Wonderful Sponge,” opening in May 2020.
