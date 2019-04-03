Log in
Nickelodeon's Debut of The Substitute is the Real Deal, Scores Big with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11

0
04/03/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

New Prank Series--Guest-Starring Jace Norman in Show’s Premiere--Wins Time Period
with Kids Across All TV in All of Its Airings

Nickelodeon celebrated its 40th birthday on April 1st with the premiere of its new prank show, The Substitute. The first series to air from the network’s recently announced content slate, The Substitute reached 4MM total viewers cumulatively across all four of its airings for the day.

The Substitute ranked as the top show with Kids 6-11 in its time period across all TV, and it scored year-over-year double and triple-digit increases with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, respectively. It averaged a 1.9/454K with Kids 2-11--up +36% over last year; a 1.4/212K with Kids 6-11--up +100%; and 866K total viewers, up+14%. Additional airings also ranked as the top telecasts with Kids 6-11 in their respective time periods (4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. [ET/PT]).

The inaugural episode of Nick’s new hidden-camera prank show guest-starred Jace Norman (Henry Danger) as an eccentric substitute taking over a class of unsuspecting kids.

From the producers of Undercover Boss, The Substitute is a hidden-camera show featuring celebrities who are transformed by a team of special effects artists to go undercover as substitute teachers, surprising classes of unsuspecting students.

The Substitute is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover Boss), with Mike Harney serving as showrunner. Production of The Substitute for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 079 M
EBIT 2019 2 802 M
Net income 2019 1 593 M
Debt 2019 7 602 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 7,33
P/E ratio 2020 6,59
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 11 909 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM12.14%11 909
VIVENDI21.19%37 872
BOLLORÉ16.29%13 404
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.17.04%6 805
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.2.33%6 557
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%3 908
