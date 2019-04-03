Nickelodeon :'s Debut of The Substitute is the Real Deal, Scores Big with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11

Nickelodeon celebrated its 40th birthday on April 1st
with the premiere of its new prank show, The
Substitute. The first series to air from the network’s recently
announced content slate, The Substitute reached 4MM total viewers
cumulatively across all four of its airings for the day.
The Substitute ranked as the top show with Kids 6-11 in its time
period across all TV, and it scored year-over-year double and
triple-digit increases with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, respectively. It
averaged a 1.9/454K with Kids 2-11--up +36% over last year; a 1.4/212K
with Kids 6-11--up +100%; and 866K total viewers, up+14%. Additional
airings also ranked as the top telecasts with Kids 6-11 in their
respective time periods (4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. [ET/PT]).
The inaugural episode of Nick’s new hidden-camera prank show
guest-starred Jace Norman (Henry
Danger) as an eccentric substitute taking over a class of
unsuspecting kids.
From the producers of Undercover Boss, The Substitute is a
hidden-camera show featuring celebrities who are transformed by a team
of special effects artists to go undercover as substitute teachers,
surprising classes of unsuspecting students.
The Substitute is produced by Industrial Media’s The Intellectual
Property Corporation, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman (Undercover
Boss), with Mike Harney serving as showrunner. Production of The
Substitute for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive
Vice President, Unscripted Content.
