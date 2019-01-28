Nickelodeon :'s Double Dare Takes the Gridiron at Super Bowl LIII

Nickelodeon and
the National Football League (NFL) are teaming up to get kids and
families pumped up for the big game, with Double Dare at Super Bowl,
a brand-new Super Bowl-themed episode of the net’s iconic game show,
premiering Sunday, Feb. 3, at 12 p.m. ET/PT, simulcast across
Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and TeenNick. Nickelodeon will kick off its
week-long coverage of all the festivities at Super Bowl LIII today, by
giving kids behind-the-scenes access to Opening Night, interviews with
players from both Super Bowl teams, and a sneak peek at Super Bowl Live
and all of the excitement taking place in downtown Atlanta, GA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005622/en/
Double Dare at Super Bowl premieres on Sunday, Feb. 3, at 12 p.m. ET/PT, simulcast across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and TeenNick
Double Dare at Super Bowl is a 45-minute competition
special, pitting two teams of NFL athletes, Nickelodeon stars and real
kids against one another in a series of exciting, football-themed trivia
questions and messy physical challenges. Hosted by Liza Koshy and
featuring color commentary from Marc Summers, the teams will include NFL
athletes Drew Brees and Russell Wilson, as well as Nickelodeon stars
Scarlett Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins for Life). The
special will be taped on the PLAY FOOTBALL field at the Super Bowl
Experience.
In addition to bragging rights, each Double Dare at Super Bowl
team will be competing for a $10,000 donation to one of Nickelodeon and
the NFL’s pro-social partners, PLAYWORKS and Special Olympics,
respectively. PLAYWORKS is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the
power of play to improve children’s social and emotional health by
increasing opportunities for physical activity at schools. Special
Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in
a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with
intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to
develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and
participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their
families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
Double Dare is produced for Nickelodeon by FremantleMedia North
America. Marc Summers is Executive Producer. Liza Koshy is Executive
Producer. Peter Herschko and Josh Silberman also serve as Executive
Producers.
Fans with tickets to the Super Bowl Experience can register to attend
the taping of Double Dare at Super Bowl on NFL Fan Mobile Pass (www.nfl.com/fanmobilepass).
For tickets to Super Bowl Experience, and for additional information on
related events visit SuperBowl.com.
Fans may also follow @SuperBowl and tag their posts and photos using
hashtag #SBLIII.
The National Football League is America's most popular sports league,
comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl,
the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL
developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including
national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing,
competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.
Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one
entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by
putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes
television programming and production in the United States and around
the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and
feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more
than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic
cable network for 23 consecutive years. For more information or artwork,
visit http://www.nickpress.com.
Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks
of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005622/en/