Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM

(VIAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nickelodeon :'s SpongeBob SquarePants Gets Season 13 Pick up, as Anniversary Special Scores Double-digit Gains Bringing in More Than 2 Million Total Viewers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 01:06pm EDT

Share it: @Nickelodeon @SpongeBob #SpongeBob
Click HERE for art.

As Nickelodeon prepares to bring SpongeBob SquarePants’ Bikini Bottom to life at Comic-Con International: San Diego July 18-21, 2019, the network has announced the pick up for a 13th season of the hit animated series (13 episodes).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005661/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The news comes on the heels of Nickelodeon’s original live-action and animated special, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” (Friday, July 12, at 7p.m. [ET/PT]), which drew 2.2 million total viewers in its simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

  • “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” ranks as the number-one kids’ program for the year and posted high triple and double-digit gains year over year with Kids 2-11 (3.3/797K, up +57%), Kids 6-11 (4.0/589K, up +82%), Tweens 9-14 (3.1/476K, up +94%) and Teens 12-17 (2.1/342K, up +133%).
  • The special is also the net’s highest-rated premiere with Kids 6-11 since October 2017 (SpongeBob SquarePants “The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom”) and the highest-rated premiere with K2-11 since February 2018.
  • It also drew a broad audience, posting high double-digit, year-over-year gains with Adults 18-49 (.60/478K, up +50%).
  • The special ranked as the top co-viewed animated program for the day--33% of Adults 18-49 viewed the show with a Kid 2-11.
  • The anniversary special delivered the highest time shifted lifts ever for SpongeBob SquarePants with Kids 2-11, rising +51% to 1.2 million K2-11 viewers. The broad appeal of the special was evidenced by the double digit lifts seen with Kids 6-11 (+45%), Tweens 9-14 (+36%), Teens 12-17 (+29%) and Adults 18-49 (+51%).

SpongeBob SquarePants season 13 will reunite original voice cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), and current show runners Vince Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years.

“SpongeBob's Big Birthday Blowout” kicked off the 20th anniversary celebration of one of the most iconic and TV series and characters ever created. The mixed live-action and animated special, featured for the first time the celebrated voice talent behind SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, Squidward and Plankton playing live-action doppelgänger versions of the animated characters they voice. SpongeBob SquarePants is created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif.

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM
01:06pNICKELODEON : 's SpongeBob SquarePants Gets Season 13 Pick up, as Anniversary Sp..
BU
07/16NICKELODEON'S HENRY DANGER THE MUSIC : 00 pm (ET/PT)
BU
07/15MTV : and Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, the Grammy® Award-Winning, Multi-Platinum Ar..
BU
07/12VIACOM : Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 Winners Release
PU
07/11NICKELODEON : 's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 Winners Release
BU
07/10BET NETWORKS : Names Devin Griffin General Manager of BET+, New Premium SVOD Pro..
BU
07/03VIACOM : Report
CO
07/01VIACOM : Viva Pluto TV Latino!
BU
06/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Records Three-day Losing Streak After Powell Emphasiz..
DJ
06/24VIACOM : BET Networks, Tyler Perry Studios to Launch Subscription Video-on-Deman..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 877 M
EBIT 2019 2 651 M
Net income 2019 1 494 M
Debt 2019 7 825 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 8,59x
P/E ratio 2020 7,61x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 1,49x
Capitalization 12 980 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 35,56  $
Last Close Price 31,71  $
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM23.39%13 009
VIVENDI17.06%35 092
BOLLORÉ14.97%13 089
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.61%6 502
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.13%5 701
MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD--.--%4 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About