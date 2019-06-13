Log in
Pluto TV : Expands Launch on Comcast Platforms; Now Available via Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

06/13/2019 | 09:31am EDT

The Leading Free Streaming Television Service in the U.S Debuts 100+ Live and Original Channels and Thousands of Iconic Movie and Television Titles to Xfinity X1 Customers

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television platform in the U.S., today announced that it has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1. Pluto TV has already been made available to Comcast’s Internet-only customers who add the new Xfinity Flex service. Today’s launch expands Pluto TV’s reach to millions more Comcast customers, bringing them a whole new world of entertainment viewing options, accessible over the Internet via their X1 set-top boxes. Pluto TV delivers a free, premium, lean-back streaming experience, featuring over 100 live and curated channels in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies.

“The launch of Pluto TV on Xfinity X1 is a pivotal moment for Pluto TV, expanding our reach to a whole new audience in search of free streaming entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. “Pluto TV is the perfect complement to the X1 platform, delivering a rich lineup of original live channels and on-demand movies and TV shows to Comcast’s customers right where they enjoy the rest of their entertainment experience.”

Pluto TV allows users to easily navigate programming to find familiar favorites or discover something entirely new. With over 150 premium content partners, Pluto TV crafts 24/7 live programming with channels that are curated thematically to cover a wide range of genres and categories. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can easily launch the Pluto TV app by saying “Pluto TV” into their voice remote, or by finding it within each platform’s apps section.

Tune in today to a wide-variety of channels being offered on Pluto TV featuring, but not limited to:

MOVIES – featuring big screen gems playing on Pluto TV Movies 1 & 2, and Drama, Comedy, Family, Indies, Romance, Documentaries, Thrillers, Cult Films, Horror 24/7, Action Movies, Flicks of Fury, The Asylum, and Black Cinema.

NEWS – get informed with Today’s Top Story, News 24/7, Cheddar News, TYT Network, NewsmaxTV, Top Stories by Newsy, Sky News, Bloomberg TV and WeatherNation.

SPORTS -- fans can get in the game with Pluto TV Sports, Fox Sports, MLS, Impact Wrestling, Fight, Combate World, Stadium, Surf Channel, Sports News, World Poker Tour, Combat Go, Lucha Libre AAA, and Big Sky Conference.

COMEDY – laugh with Funny AF, Pluto TV Sitcoms, Stand Up TV, MST3K, Rifftrax, Fail Army, Cats 24/7, The Onion, Cracked and Pet Collective.

GEEKS & GAMING gurus can get their fix with The Feed, Hive, Anime All Day, Anime All Ages, Minecraftv, IGN, Geek & Sundry and Nerdist.

ENTERTAINMENT – get immersed in Crime Network, The New Detectives, Unsolved Mysteries, Forensic Files, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Pluto TV Conspiracy, Pluto TV Animals, Cold Case Files, Shout TV, Buzzr, ClassicTV, ConTV, Wipeout, Kids TV, After School Cartoons, Classic Toons, Awesomeness TV, Nosey, What?! and Revry, MTV Pluto TV, Paramount Movie Channel, Comedy Central Pluto TV, Spike Pluto TV, Pluto TV Logo, BET Pluto TV, Nick Pluto TV and Nick Jr. Pluto TV – all featuring iconic, hit shows from Viacom’s deep library.

LIFE & STYLE features a wide array catering to people’s pen chances including Pluto TV Cars, People TV, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Complex Networks, Wahlburgers, Pluto TV Her, Pluto TV Her Dramas, Pluto TV Travel, Pluto TV Weddings, FrontDoor, Adventure TV, Food TV and Faith TV.

CURIOSITY – explore Voyager Documentaries, Science TV, Pluto TV History, DocuTV, Pluto TV Biography, Law & Crime, Pluto TV Military and NASA.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Viacom Company (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 100+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.


© Business Wire 2019
