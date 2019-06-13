Pluto TV : Expands Launch on Comcast Platforms; Now Available via Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television platform in the U.S.,
today announced that it has launched on Comcast’s Xfinity X1. Pluto TV
has already been made available to Comcast’s Internet-only customers who
add the new Xfinity Flex service. Today’s launch expands Pluto TV’s
reach to millions more Comcast customers, bringing them a whole new
world of entertainment viewing options, accessible over the Internet via
their X1 set-top boxes. Pluto TV delivers a free, premium, lean-back
streaming experience, featuring over 100 live and curated channels in
partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and
digital media companies.
“The launch of Pluto TV on Xfinity X1 is a pivotal moment for Pluto TV,
expanding our reach to a whole new audience in search of free streaming
entertainment,” said Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. “Pluto TV
is the perfect complement to the X1 platform, delivering a rich lineup
of original live channels and on-demand movies and TV shows to Comcast’s
customers right where they enjoy the rest of their entertainment
experience.”
Pluto TV allows users to easily navigate programming to find familiar
favorites or discover something entirely new. With over 150 premium
content partners, Pluto TV crafts 24/7 live programming with channels
that are curated thematically to cover a wide range of genres and
categories. Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers can easily launch the
Pluto TV app by saying “Pluto TV” into their voice remote, or by finding
it within each platform’s apps section.
Tune in today to a wide-variety of channels being offered on Pluto TV
featuring, but not limited to:
MOVIES – featuring big screen gems playing on Pluto
TV Movies 1 & 2,
and Drama,
Comedy,
Family,
Indies,
Romance,
Documentaries,
Thrillers,
Cult
Films, Horror
24/7, Action
Movies, Flicks
of Fury, The
Asylum, and Black
Cinema.
NEWS – get informed with Today’s
Top Story, News
24/7, Cheddar
News, TYT
Network, NewsmaxTV,
Top
Stories by Newsy, Sky
News, Bloomberg
TV and WeatherNation.
SPORTS -- fans can get in the game with Pluto
TV Sports, Fox
Sports, MLS,
Impact
Wrestling, Fight,
Combate
World, Stadium,
Surf
Channel, Sports
News, World
Poker Tour, Combat
Go, Lucha
Libre AAA, and Big
Sky Conference.
COMEDY – laugh with Funny
AF, Pluto
TV Sitcoms, Stand
Up TV, MST3K,
Rifftrax,
Fail
Army, Cats
24/7, The
Onion, Cracked
and Pet
Collective.
GEEKS & GAMING gurus can get their fix with The
Feed, Hive,
Anime
All Day, Anime
All Ages, Minecraftv,
IGN,
Geek
& Sundry and Nerdist.
ENTERTAINMENT – get immersed in Crime
Network, The
New Detectives, Unsolved
Mysteries, Forensic
Files, Dog
the Bounty Hunter, Pluto
TV Conspiracy, Pluto
TV Animals, Cold
Case Files, Shout
TV, Buzzr,
ClassicTV,
ConTV,
Wipeout,
Kids
TV, After
School Cartoons, Classic
Toons, Awesomeness
TV, Nosey,
What?!
and Revry,
MTV
Pluto TV, Paramount
Movie Channel, Comedy
Central Pluto TV, Spike
Pluto TV, Pluto
TV Logo, BET
Pluto TV, Nick
Pluto TV and Nick
Jr. Pluto TV – all featuring iconic, hit shows from Viacom’s deep
library.
LIFE & STYLE features a wide array catering to people’s pen
chances including Pluto
TV Cars, People
TV, Gordon
Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Complex
Networks, Wahlburgers,
Pluto
TV Her, Pluto
TV Her Dramas, Pluto
TV Travel, Pluto
TV Weddings, FrontDoor,
Adventure
TV, Food
TV and Faith
TV.
CURIOSITY – explore Voyager
Documentaries, Science
TV, Pluto
TV History, DocuTV,
Pluto
TV Biography, Law
& Crime, Pluto
TV Military and NASA.
About Pluto TV
Pluto TV, a Viacom Company (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), is the leading free
streaming television service in America, delivering 100+ live and
original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with
major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media
companies. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV
streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch
premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital
series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York,
Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005188/en/