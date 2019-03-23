Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Selena Gomez, Joey King, Jace Norman, Jojo Siwa, Avengers: Infinity War, Riverdale and More Win Big at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019

Green Slime Honors Went to Will Smith, Josh Peck and Additional KCA Winners Chris Pratt, Adam Sandler, David Dobrik and Host DJ Khaled

Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Sandler, Robert Downey Jr., Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Selena Gomez, Joey King, Jace Norman, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Avengers: Infinity War, Riverdale and DJ Khaled were among those who won coveted orange blimps at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 on Saturday, March 23, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by music mogul DJ Khaled, the unpredictable and always messy awards show was broadcast live from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, where kids celebrated their favorites in pop culture, television, music, social media and movies.

Host DJ Khaled gets slimed onstage at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

This year’s party kicked off with DJ Khaled making his way to the Kids’ Choice Awards in style, with an assist from friends Kylie Jenner and the Jonas Brothers. His next-level arrival began with a ride in a Rolls Royce Phantom, followed by a cruise on a luxury yacht, and a trip on board the “Kids’ Force One” helicopter before landing at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

There was no shortage of slime and epic moments from this year’s show: Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott from Disney’s Aladdin arrived on a magic carpet and made the audience’s slime-filled wishes come true, dousing Smith and kids in green goo; DJ Khaled had to don a JoJo bow after losing a dance battle to JoJo Siwa in a live vote; Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez and Michael Peña, from Dora and the Lost City of Gold, world premiered the trailer for the upcoming Paramount Players live-action movie; DJ Khaled then surprised the audience by unboxing social media sensation Ryan of Ryan ToysReview; social media star David Dobrik, Chris Pratt, Josh Peck and Adam Sandler were soaked from head to toe; and the show culminated with DJ Khaled turning up the volume one last time with the biggest sliming of the night, blanketing the first-time host and the crowd.

Multiplatinum hip-hop trio Migos performed their hits “Walk It Talk It” and “Stir Fry,” along with rising single “Pure Water,” accompanied by DJ Durel. Members of the original Broadway cast of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical--Allan Washington (“Plankton”), Brian Ray (“Mr. Krabs”), Christina Sajous (“Sandy”), Danny Skinner (“Patrick”), Ethan Slater (“SpongeBob”) and Gavin Lee (“Squidward”)--also made their KCA debut with a medley of “Best Day Ever” and the animated show’s iconic theme song.

Additional celebrities in attendance include: Paris Berelc, Ally Brooke, Lana Condor, Joel Courtney, Jennifer Hudson, Jack & Jack, Liza Koshy, Caleb McLaughlin, Janelle Monáe, Shameik Moore, Bebe Rexha, Kiernan Shipka, Lilly Singh, SSSniperWolf and Jason Sudeikis; cast members of Shazam! (Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Zachary Levi) and Fuller House (Andrea Barber, Soni Nicole Bringas, Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Jodie Sweetin and Scott Weinger); plus Nickelodeon stars from Henry Danger, Cousins For Life and Knight Squad.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 will encore tonight at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and Sunday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Encores will also air on TeenNick, Monday, March 25, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and on Nicktoons, Tuesday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, March 24. Fans can go to KCA2019.com or the Nick App to relive all of their favorite show moments by watching video highlights from the live show and flipping through live event pictures.

Following are Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 winners:

TELEVISION:

Favorite Funny TV Show

Fuller House

Favorite TV Drama

Riverdale

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite Cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Male TV Star

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Favorite Female TV Star

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

FILM:

Favorite Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Movie Actor

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Favorite Superhero

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Favorite Animated Movie

Incredibles 2

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group

Maroon 5

Favorite Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Favorite Song

thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Favorite Collaboration

“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

Favorite Social Music Star

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star

North America: Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Favorite Gamer

SSSniperWolf

