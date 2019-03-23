Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert Downey Jr., Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Selena Gomez, Joey King, Jace Norman, Jojo Siwa, Avengers: Infinity War, Riverdale and More Win Big at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019

Chris Pratt, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Adam Sandler,
Robert Downey Jr., Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Selena Gomez,
Joey King, Jace Norman, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Avengers: Infinity
War, Riverdale and DJ Khaled were among those who won coveted
orange blimps at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 on
Saturday, March 23, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT). Hosted by music mogul DJ
Khaled, the unpredictable and always messy awards show was broadcast
live from USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, where kids celebrated their
favorites in pop culture, television, music, social media and movies.
Host DJ Khaled gets slimed onstage at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019 at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)
This year’s party kicked off with DJ Khaled making his way to the Kids’
Choice Awards in style, with an assist from friends Kylie Jenner and
the Jonas Brothers. His next-level arrival began with a ride in a Rolls
Royce Phantom, followed by a cruise on a luxury yacht, and a trip on
board the “Kids’ Force One” helicopter before landing at the Kids’
Choice Awards.
There was no shortage of slime and epic moments from this year’s show:
Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott from Disney’s Aladdin
arrived on a magic carpet and made the audience’s slime-filled wishes
come true, dousing Smith and kids in green goo; DJ Khaled had to don a
JoJo bow after losing a dance battle to JoJo Siwa in a live vote;
Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez and Michael Peña, from Dora and the
Lost City of Gold, world premiered the trailer for the upcoming
Paramount Players live-action movie; DJ Khaled then surprised the
audience by unboxing social media sensation Ryan of Ryan ToysReview;
social media star David Dobrik, Chris Pratt, Josh Peck and Adam Sandler
were soaked from head to toe; and the show culminated with DJ Khaled
turning up the volume one last time with the biggest sliming of the
night, blanketing the first-time host and the crowd.
Multiplatinum hip-hop trio Migos performed their hits “Walk It Talk It”
and “Stir Fry,” along with rising single “Pure Water,” accompanied by DJ
Durel. Members of the original Broadway cast of SpongeBob
SquarePants: The Broadway Musical--Allan Washington (“Plankton”),
Brian Ray (“Mr. Krabs”), Christina Sajous (“Sandy”), Danny Skinner
(“Patrick”), Ethan Slater (“SpongeBob”) and Gavin Lee
(“Squidward”)--also made their KCA debut with a medley of “Best Day
Ever” and the animated show’s iconic theme song.
Additional celebrities in attendance include: Paris Berelc, Ally Brooke,
Lana Condor, Joel Courtney, Jennifer Hudson, Jack & Jack, Liza Koshy,
Caleb McLaughlin, Janelle Monáe, Shameik Moore, Bebe Rexha,
Kiernan Shipka, Lilly Singh, SSSniperWolf and Jason Sudeikis; cast
members of Shazam! (Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer and Zachary
Levi) and Fuller House (Andrea Barber, Soni Nicole Bringas,
Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Jodie Sweetin and
Scott Weinger); plus Nickelodeon stars from Henry Danger, Cousins For
Life and Knight Squad.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 will encore tonight at
10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and Sunday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on
Nickelodeon. Encores will also air on TeenNick, Monday, March 25, at
8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and on Nicktoons, Tuesday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m.
(ET/PT). The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand
beginning Sunday, March 24. Fans can go to KCA2019.com
or the Nick App to relive all of their favorite show moments by watching
video highlights from the live show and flipping through live event
pictures.
Following are Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 winners:
TELEVISION:
Favorite Funny TV Show
Fuller House
Favorite TV Drama
Riverdale
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got
Talent
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s
Game of Games)
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel
B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
Favorite Cartoon
SpongeBob
SquarePants
Favorite Male TV Star
Jace Norman
(Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Favorite Female TV Star
Zendaya (K.C.
Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favorite Movie
Avengers: Infinity
War
Favorite Movie Actor
Noah Centineo
(Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favorite Movie Actress
Joey King
(Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Favorite Superhero
Robert Downey Jr.
(Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen
Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Favorite Animated Movie
Incredibles
2
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam
Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Selena
Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group
Maroon 5
Favorite Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Favorite Song
thank u, next
(Ariana Grande)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Favorite Collaboration
“No Brainer”
(DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
Favorite Social Music Star
JoJo Siwa
Favorite Global Music Star
North
America: Taylor Swift
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Favorite Gamer
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help?
Help Animals
(rescue, wildlife and more)
Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 is sponsored by Barbie®, Chobani®
Gimmies™, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, Goldfish® Epic Crunch™, Lysol® and The
LEGO® Group.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 is
produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Elizabeth Kelly, Michael Dempsey &
Jay Schmalholz serve as Executive Producers. Production of Nickelodeon’s
Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw,
Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.
