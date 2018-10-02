Tom Cruise Stars in the Critically Acclaimed $789M+ Global Hit MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, Debuting on Digital November 20 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD December 4

“The action is off-the-charts spectacular” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone) in the “wildly entertaining” (Chris Nashawaty, Entertainment Weekly) worldwide blockbuster MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, arriving on Digital November 20, 2018 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD December 4 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The exhilarating, action-packed movie will also be available as part of the MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 6-movie Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Collection, the perfect gift for the holidays.

Produced by Tom Cruise and Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures and Skydance present MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, thrilling critics and audiences alike and boasting a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now fans can go deeper into the Mission with over an hour of high-octane, behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the incredible stunts, heart-pounding action and exotic locations on Digital*, a 3-disc 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack or a 3-disc Blu-ray Combo Pack.

Drop from the sky, race through Paris, and cling to a cliff with Ethan Hunt as the cast and crew reveal the incredible work that went into creating the breathtaking action. Plus, check out deleted scenes, storyboards, multiple commentaries, and much more. The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital release** feature Dolby Vision™, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead***. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

On a dangerous assignment to recover stolen plutonium, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) chooses to save his friends over the mission, allowing it to fall into the hands of a deadly network of highly skilled operatives intent on destroying civilization. Now, with the world at risk, Ethan and his IMF team (Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson) are forced to work with a hard-hitting CIA agent (Henry Cavill) as they race against time to stop the nuclear threat. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT also stars Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

Behind the Fallout Light the Fuse Top of the World The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown Rendezvous in Paris The Fall The Hunt is On Cliffside Clash

Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Foot Chase Musical Breakdown

The Ultimate Mission

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe

Isolated Score Track

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present A TOM CRUISE / BAD ROBOT Production

TOM CRUISE “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT” HENRY CAVILL VING RHAMES SIMON PEGG

REBECCA FERGUSON SEAN HARRIS ANGELA BASSETT with MICHELLE MONAGHAN and ALEC BALDWIN

Music by LORNE BALFE Co-Producer TOMMY GORMLEY

Costume Designer JEFFREY KURLAND Film Editor EDDIE HAMILTON, ACE

Production Designer PETER WENHAM Director of Photography ROB HARDY, BSC

Executive Producers DAVID ELLISON DANA GOLDBERG DON GRANGER

Produced by TOM CRUISE CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE JAKE MYERS J.J. ABRAMS

Based on the Television Series Created by BRUCE GELLER

Written and Directed by CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE

About Paramount Home Media Distribution

Paramount Home Media Distribution (PHMD) is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, consumer products, and digital content for audiences in 180 countries and territories. The PHMD division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain DreamWorks Animation titles. PHMD additionally manages global licensing of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable devices and emerging technologies.

About Skydance Media

Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company brings to life stories with immersive worlds across its feature film, television, interactive and animation divisions. Recent feature films include Mission: Impossible—Fallout and Annihilation. Skydance’s upcoming feature films include Top Gun: Maverick, 6 Underground, Gemini Man and the Untitled Terminator project. Skydance Television launched in 2013 and its current slate includes two Emmy-nominated series, “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered Carbon,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Condor,” and “Foundation.” Skydance Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and IP-based virtual reality video games. Their library includes the mech-shooter Archangel: Hellfire and the upcoming 2019 title The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. In 2017, Skydance formed an animation division to develop and produce a slate of high-end feature films in partnership with Spain’s Ilion Animation Studios and premium television series.

About Bad Robot

Bad Robot was formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 2001. The company has produced television series such as Alias, Lost, Fringe, Person of Interest and Westworld, feature films such as Super 8, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Star Trek, Mission: Impossible and Cloverfield franchises and interactive content including the mobile app Action Movie FX. Bad Robot's first foray into publishing, S., a novel conceived by Abrams and written by Doug Dorst, was a New York Times Best Seller. Recently the company formed Bad Robot Games, a new division dedicated to developing large and indie-scale original games for mobile, PC and console. Bad Robot is based in Santa Monica and can be followed at twitter.com/bad_robot and instagram.com/bad_robot.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT

Street Date: November 20, 2018 (Digital) December 4, 2018 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, 6-Movie Collection) U.S. Rating: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language Canadian Rating: PG, violence, coarse language

*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer

**4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are available at select digital retailers

*** To experience Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at home, compatible devices are required

