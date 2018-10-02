Tom Cruise Stars in the Critically Acclaimed $789M+ Global Hit MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, Debuting on Digital November 20 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD December 4

“The action is off-the-charts spectacular” (Peter Travers, Rolling
Stone) in the “wildly entertaining” (Chris Nashawaty, Entertainment
Weekly) worldwide blockbuster MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT,
arriving on Digital November 20, 2018 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and
DVD December 4 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The exhilarating,
action-packed movie will also be available as part of the MISSION:
IMPOSSIBLE 6-movie Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Collection, the
perfect gift for the holidays.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006109/en/
Produced by Tom Cruise and Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures and Skydance
present MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, one of the best
reviewed movies of the year, thrilling critics and audiences alike and
boasting a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now fans can go deeper
into the Mission with over an hour of high-octane, behind-the-scenes
footage highlighting the incredible stunts, heart-pounding action and
exotic locations on Digital*, a 3-disc 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack or a
3-disc Blu-ray Combo Pack.
Drop from the sky, race through Paris, and cling to a cliff with Ethan
Hunt as the cast and crew reveal the incredible work that went into
creating the breathtaking action. Plus, check out deleted scenes,
storyboards, multiple commentaries, and much more. The 4K Ultra HD disc
and 4K Ultra HD Digital release** feature Dolby Vision™, which brings
entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with
spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and
blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos®
soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio
anywhere in the room, including overhead***. In addition, both the 4K
Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the
film.
On a dangerous assignment to recover stolen plutonium, Ethan Hunt (Tom
Cruise) chooses to save his friends over the mission, allowing it to
fall into the hands of a deadly network of highly skilled operatives
intent on destroying civilization. Now, with the world at risk, Ethan
and his IMF team (Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson) are forced
to work with a hard-hitting CIA agent (Henry Cavill) as they race
against time to stop the nuclear threat. Written and directed by
Christopher McQuarrie, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT also
stars Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY
COMBO & DIGITAL*
-
Behind the Fallout
-
Light the Fuse
-
Top of the World
-
The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown
-
Rendezvous in Paris
-
The Fall
-
The Hunt is On
-
Cliffside Clash
-
Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director
Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton
-
Foot Chase Musical Breakdown
-
The Ultimate Mission
-
Storyboards
-
Theatrical Trailer
-
Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise
-
Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie
Hamilton
-
Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe
-
Isolated Score Track
The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT DVD includes the feature
film in standard definition.
MissionImpossible.com
#MissionImpossible
PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present A TOM CRUISE / BAD ROBOT
Production
TOM CRUISE “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT” HENRY CAVILL
VING RHAMES SIMON PEGG
REBECCA FERGUSON SEAN HARRIS ANGELA BASSETT
with MICHELLE MONAGHAN and ALEC BALDWIN
Music by LORNE BALFE
Co-Producer TOMMY GORMLEY
Costume Designer JEFFREY KURLAND Film
Editor EDDIE HAMILTON, ACE
Production Designer PETER WENHAM
Director of Photography ROB HARDY, BSC
Executive Producers DAVID
ELLISON DANA GOLDBERG DON GRANGER
Produced by TOM CRUISE
CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE JAKE MYERS J.J. ABRAMS
Based on the
Television Series Created by BRUCE GELLER
Written and Directed by
CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE
About Paramount Home Media Distribution
Paramount Home Media Distribution (PHMD) is part of Paramount Pictures
Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed
entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to
premier media brands that create television programs, motion pictures,
consumer products, and digital content for audiences in 180 countries
and territories. The PHMD division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and
transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is
responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home
entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount
Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, MTV, Nickelodeon,
Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain
DreamWorks Animation titles. PHMD additionally manages global licensing
of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide
digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable
devices and emerging technologies.
About Skydance Media
Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010
to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences.
The Company brings to life stories with immersive worlds across its
feature film, television, interactive and animation divisions. Recent
feature films include Mission: Impossible—Fallout and
Annihilation. Skydance’s upcoming feature films include Top Gun:
Maverick, 6 Underground, Gemini Man and the Untitled Terminator
project. Skydance Television launched in 2013 and its current slate
includes two Emmy-nominated series, “Grace and Frankie” and “Altered
Carbon,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Condor,” and “Foundation.” Skydance
Interactive launched in 2016 to create and publish original and IP-based
virtual reality video games. Their library includes the mech-shooter
Archangel: Hellfire and the upcoming 2019 title The Walking Dead: Saints
and Sinners. In 2017, Skydance formed an animation division to develop
and produce a slate of high-end feature films in partnership with
Spain’s Ilion Animation Studios and premium television series.
About Bad Robot
Bad Robot was formed by filmmaker J.J. Abrams in 2001. The company has
produced television series such as Alias, Lost, Fringe, Person of
Interest and Westworld, feature films such as Super 8, Star Wars: The
Force Awakens, the Star Trek, Mission: Impossible and Cloverfield
franchises and interactive content including the mobile app Action Movie
FX. Bad Robot's first foray into publishing, S., a novel conceived by
Abrams and written by Doug Dorst, was a New York Times Best Seller.
Recently the company formed Bad Robot Games, a new division dedicated to
developing large and indie-scale original games for mobile, PC and
console. Bad Robot is based in Santa Monica and can be followed at
twitter.com/bad_robot and instagram.com/bad_robot.
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT
|
Street Date:
|
|
|
November 20, 2018 (Digital)
|
|
|
|
December 4, 2018 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, 6-Movie Collection)
|
U.S. Rating:
|
|
|
PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief
strong language
|
Canadian Rating:
|
|
|
PG, violence, coarse language
|
|
|
|
*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer
**4K
Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are available at select digital
retailers
*** To experience Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at home,
compatible devices are required
