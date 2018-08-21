Viacom : 2018 BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™ Awards Hosted by Queen Latifah Returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s Prudential Hall in Newark, New Jersey, Taping on Sunday, August 26

BET Networks and Beverly Bond, CEO, founder and creator of “BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™”are excited to announce this year’s BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™ Awards taping on Sunday, August 26, 2018
at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center’s Prudential Hall in Newark,
NJ. The broadcast will premiere on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 8:00
P.M. ET/PT on BET.
The 2018 BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™ celebrants are Academy Award®-nominated actress and
GRAMMY® Award winning singer Mary J. Blige (Star Power Award);
World renowned dancer/choreographer and Artistic Director Emerita of
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Judith Jamison (Living Legend
Award); International Supermodel and Philanthropist Naomi Campbell
(Black Girl Magic Award); Emmy Award winning writer, creator, actress
and dedicated LGBTQ advocate Lena Waithe (Shot Caller Award); and
founder of the groundbreaking ‘Me Too’ movement Tarana Burke
(Community Change Agent Award).
The dynamic, three-time NAACP Award winning “BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™” on BET celebrates women throughout the
diaspora by shining a light on the many accomplishments and
contributions of influential Black women and girls.
This year’s performers include Yolanda Adams, Tamia, H.E.R.,
Victory Boyd and Alvin Ailey Dance Theater’s Jacqueline
Green. The 2018 BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™ Awards will also feature special appearances by
Ava DuVernay, Ciara, Misty Copeland, Naturi Naughton,
Storm Reid and Niatia Kirkland. The 2018 BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™ will honor the legendary ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha
Franklin in a star-studded tribute fit for a Queen!
“Each year I’m humbled to gather and celebrate Black women’s excellence,
intelligence and savoir-faire. This year we are honoring women who are
the Queens of their respective industries and celebrating the memory of
our forever Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who left us with classics
and an example of how to take on life with resilience and grace. I am
grateful to BET for helping to elevate the BLACK GIRLS ROCK!™
mission and for being our partners in exalting the royalty of Black
women and girl” - BLACK GIRLS ROCK! ™ CEO, Founder and Creator
Beverly Bond.
The televised special is a BET Networks, B.G.R. Enterprises
Inc./BONDVISION MEDIA and Jesse Collins Entertainment production. The
executive producers are Beverly Bond, CEO, founder and creator of “BLACK
GIRLS ROCK!™”, Connie Orlando, Head of Programming for BET Networks
and Jesse Collins and Jeannae Rouzan – Clay of Jesse Collins
Entertainment.
ABOUT BLACK GIRLS ROCK! ™:
Founded by celebrity DJ, model and executive producer Beverly Bond, The
BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Awards show was created to celebrate the nexus of
achievements of exemplary women of color who break boundaries, blaze
trails, and set trends across sectors. Since 2006, the annual BLACK
GIRLS ROCK! Awards has honored an outstanding range of accomplished and
inspiring women across generations and genres. BLACK GIRLS ROCK! has
been committed to empowering women through media and enriching girls
through leadership, education, and positive identity development
programs. For additional information on BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, visit http://www.blackgirlsrock.com.
ABOUT BET NETWORKS:
BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the
nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and
public affairs television programming for the African-American audience.
The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can
be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom
and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer
brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading
Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news;
BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American
Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home
Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile,
which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices;
and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT:
Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full service television and film
production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse
Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in
producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music
entertainment. Collins has produced ground-breaking and award winning
television programming including the BET Awards, the GRAMMY Awards, Soul
Train Awards, BET Honors, UNCF An Evening of Stars, ABFF Awards and the
BET Hip Hop Awards. Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV
series, Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart, the
critically-acclaimed The New Edition Story, a biopic on the boy band
that aired as a 3-part mini-series on BET in January 2017 and posted
record ratings for the network and attracted nearly 30 million viewers.
He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows Dear Mama and Hip Hop
Squares with Ice Cube. He has appeared on the cover of Vibe magazine and
has been featured in numerous publications including Ebony magazine. JCE
will next produce The Bobby Brown Story. The mini-series will pick up
where The New Edition mini-series left off and chronicle the talented
but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his
solo success, his affair with Janet Jackson and tabloid-fodder marriage
to pop icon Whitney Houston. Spanning 30 years of Brown’s life, the new
project follows his story from the hard streets of Roxbury, where he
turned to a life of drug dealing before being given the chance to prove
himself as a solo artist. The Bobby Brown Story also will be a story
about redemption. Through sobriety, the singer learns to be a better
man, husband and father — finding love again and remarrying in 2012. It
will air on BET in September 2018.
ABOUT NEW JERSEY PERFORMING ARTS CENTER:
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark,
New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United
States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of
New Jersey -- where great performances and events enhance and transform
lives every day. As New Jersey’s Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse
communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State’s
and the world’s best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the
revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education
programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts
enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted over seven million visitors (including
more than one million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and
nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its
constituents. Visit http://www.njpac.org
or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.
