Viacom : 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards #1 Cable Premiere of the Quarter

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards simulcast was the #1 cable premiere of the quarter and TV’s most social show. The event that celebrated popcorn culture’s biggest night averaged 3MM viewers across linear and social platforms.

Ratings and social stats for 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

Simulcast was basic cable’s #1 premiere of the quarter with P18-34 (1.30)

Up +133% in views across social platforms – most in Viacom awards show history

#MTVAwards top trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter for seven hours

Hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi, the “2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards” big winners included “RBG,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones.” Award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was honored with the “Generation” Award. Actress, producer, author, singer, entrepreneur, host and philanthropist Jada Pinkett Smith was honored with the “Trailblazer” Award. Music sensation Lizzo performed mega-hit, “Juice,” and singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi did his hit song “Paradise.” Attendees of the star-studded event included Sandra Bullock, Gal Gadot, Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, Brie Larson, Noah Centineo, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Full list of winners below:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BEST SHOW

Game of Thrones

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale

BEST HERO

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

BEST KISS

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

REALITY ROYALTY

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Daniel Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

BEST FIGHT

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

BEST REAL–LIFE HERO

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

A Star is Born - “Shallow”

Source: Nielsen fast national LSD data; total viewers = P2+; competitive rank based on P18-34 000s, excludes sports/news/kids.

Source: Facebook Insights, Instagram Insights, Twitter Analytics, YouTube Analytics, 6.15.19-6.18.19; Nielsen Social Content Ratings, linear program-level total interactions, excluding sports, 6.17.19

