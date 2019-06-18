Viacom : 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards #1 Cable Premiere of the Quarter

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards simulcast was the #1 cable premiere of the
quarter and TV’s most social show. The event that celebrated popcorn
culture’s biggest night averaged 3MM viewers across linear and
social platforms.
Ratings and social stats for 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:
-
Simulcast was basic cable’s #1 premiere of the quarter with P18-34
(1.30)
-
Up +133% in views across social platforms – most in Viacom awards show
history
-
#MTVAwards top trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter for seven hours
Hosted by “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi, the “2019 MTV Movie &
TV Awards” big winners included “RBG,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of
Thrones.” Award-winning actor, producer and philanthropist Dwayne
“The Rock” Johnson was honored with the “Generation” Award. Actress,
producer, author, singer, entrepreneur, host and philanthropist Jada
Pinkett Smith was honored with the “Trailblazer” Award. Music
sensation Lizzo performed mega-hit, “Juice,” and singer,
songwriter and producer Bazzi did his hit song “Paradise.”
Attendees of the star-studded event included Sandra Bullock, Gal
Gadot, Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss, Brie Larson, Noah Centineo,
Tiffany Haddish and more.
Full list of winners below:
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame
BEST SHOW
Game of Thrones
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Lady
Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elisabeth
Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale
BEST HERO
Robert Downey Jr.
(Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
BEST VILLAIN
Josh Brolin
(Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
BEST KISS
Noah Centineo &
Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved
Before
REALITY ROYALTY
Love & Hip
Hop: Atlanta
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Daniel
Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Noah
Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
BEST FIGHT
Captain Marvel –
Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
BEST REAL–LIFE HERO
Ruth
Bader Ginsburg – RBG
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Sandra
Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Surviving
R. Kelly
BEST HOST
Nick Cannon – Wild
‘n Out
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
The
Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
A Star is Born -
“Shallow”
Source: Nielsen fast national LSD data; total viewers = P2+;
competitive rank based on P18-34 000s, excludes sports/news/kids.
Source: Facebook Insights, Instagram Insights, Twitter Analytics,
YouTube Analytics, 6.15.19-6.18.19; Nielsen Social Content Ratings,
linear program-level total interactions, excluding sports, 6.17.19
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005992/en/