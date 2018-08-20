Viacom : Awesomeness’ Netflix Romcom Showcases Viacom’s Digital, Premium Content Strategies

August 20, 2018 @ 4:14 PM

It's a worst-nightmare-come-to-life scenario for teenage Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor): five fawning secret love letters disappear from her room and turn up in the mailboxes of her five crushes. The mortified scribe soon finds herself in an elaborate tap-dancing deception involving her sister's ex-boyfriend Josh (Israel Broussard), and her school's resident superhunk Peter (Noah Centineo).

This is the setup for To All the Boys I've Loved Before, an Awesomeness Films production based upon the Jenny Han novel of the same name and currently airing on Netflix. The well -reviewed romantic comedy is the first that the studio has released since joining Viacom and the latest in a long line of movies Awesomeness Films has produced for digital platforms, including last summer's You Get Me on Netflix.

The film's release over a popular streaming platform affirms the strategic importance of last month's acquisition, as Awesomeness' production capabilities and relationships with third-party platforms fuel Viacom's mission to amplify its digital presence and significantly boost its volume of premium content production.

Wrapped under the Viacom Digital Studios (VDS) umbrella, Awesomeness' output - which also includes a TV division that produces series such as Hulu's All Night and forthcoming Light as a Feather, as well as YouTube Premium's Foursome - bolsters an already-surging unit that drove 7 billion digital streams last quarter and significantly grew year-over-year video views (+112 percent) and watch time (+104 percent). VDS, which is still in its nascent phases, has an additional 600 hours of new, original digital content in the pipeline.

'The [Awesomeness] team brings strong digital expertise, deep connections with top talent and influencers, and a robust branded content studio and creative agency that will accelerate the growth and scale of Viacom Digital Studios,' VDS President (and Awesomeness alum) Kelly Day said when the deal was announced.

To All the Boys also debuts at a time when Viacom is significantly ramping up its productions for third-party platforms, both through Paramount Pictures' Paramount Television production unit and a studio model that mines the company's deep content vault and translates that intellectual property into new programming. Paramount Television expects to bring in more than $400 million in fiscal 2018 on the back of hits such as Netflix's 13 Reasons Why and Amazon's Jack Ryan, while Nickelodeon is producing Pinky Malinky for Netflix and MTV revives fan-favorites The Real World, Daria, Made and others. The newly formed Viacom International Studios has established a powerful generator of Spanish- and Portuguese-language content, with shows for Netflix, Amazon, Telemundo, Fox and others.

