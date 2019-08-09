Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

By Kimberly Chin and Benjamin Mullin

Viacom Inc. posted revenue growth thanks to its first uptick in domestic advertising in 20 quarters, a sign that the media giant's performance is improving after a prolonged slump.

Viacom, the parent of Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, said third-quarter revenue edged up 3.7% to $3.36 billion from a year earlier. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue rose 6%. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $3.32 billion.

The results are a sign that Viacom's performance has improved since Bob Bakish took over as chief executive at the end of 2016--an indication that Viacom is on stronger footing to negotiate a merger with sister company CBS Corp. than when the two sides held talks last year.

Viacom and CBS are in advanced talks to merge and recently reached a working agreement on the management team for the combined company, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. A deal could be announced before the end of the month, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company said it wouldn't be responding to questions about mergers and acquisitions at the beginning of the call, and executives didn't discuss CBS in their remarks.

On an earnings conference call Thursday, Mr. Bakish said the advertising growth "represents a significant milestone," noting that Viacom's sales effort was bolstered by partnerships with pay-TV companies.

"I think it's fair to say that there was some skepticism in the market when we said we'd return to ad-sales growth, but we were committed to it, putting in place a differentiated strategy and working hard on execution, and we are now beginning to see that pay off," Mr. Bakish said.

There were some soft spots in Viacom's earnings. The company's "affiliate revenue" -- fees paid to Viacom from pay-TV operators and other video providers to license the company's content -- was $988 million, down 1.4% from a year earlier. Viacom has said it expects domestic affiliate revenue to return to growth after years of stagnation. Revenue from Viacom's consumer products was $89 million, down 18% from a year earlier.

Filmed-entertainment revenue, which includes Paramount Pictures, rose 14% to $877 million, driven by strong licensing and home-entertainment sales. The company highlighted the success of movies like "Rocketman" and "Pet Sematary."

Revenue from Viacom's media-networks division was roughly flat at $2.5 billion. The company said domestic revenue was buoyed by strong advertising performance, especially from its marketing-solutions segment.

Overall, the company's profit rose 4.2% from a year earlier to $544 million, or $1.35 a share. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.20 a share, up from $1.18 a share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.07 a share.

On Wednesday, Viacom said it would acquire Paws Inc., the holding company that owns the rights to the cartoon cat Garfield. The move falls in line with the company's strategy of buying well-known intellectual property as fodder for programming it can show on its own cable networks and sell to streaming services such as those offered by Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

The company's Class B shares were up 3.9% in midday trading in New York.

Corrections & Amplifications Viacom's revenue, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, rose 6% in the third quarter. An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that it rose 3%. (Aug. 8, 2019)

