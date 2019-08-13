Log in
VIACOM

(VIAB)
Viacom : CBS Shares Losing Ground

08/13/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIA, VIAB) and CBS Corp. (CBS, CBSA) were losing ground in afternoon trading after the companies agreed to merge.

Less-heavily traded Viacom Class A shares were trading down about 8% to $30. More heavily traded Class B shares of Viacom were trading up 0.7% to $28.73, but off of highs earlier in the day.

CBS Class B shares were up 0.7% to $48.36, also off of earlier highs.

CBS and Viacom agreed to combine in an all-stock merger. Each Viacom Class A voting share and Viacom Class B non-voting share will convert into 0.59625 of a Class A voting share and Class B non-voting share of CBS, respectively.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 1.42% 48.69 Delayed Quote.9.90%
VIACOM 1.61% 28.97 Delayed Quote.11.01%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 831 M
EBIT 2019 2 644 M
Net income 2019 1 541 M
Debt 2019 7 846 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 7,48x
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 11 708 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,71  $
Last Close Price 28,53  $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM11.01%11 708
VIVENDI18.47%34 523
BOLLORÉ9.89%12 615
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-5.66%5 879
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-10.00%4 993
MULTICHOICE GROUP LTD--.--%3 863
