Viacom : CBS Shares Losing Ground

By Michael Dabaie

Shares of Viacom Inc. (VIA, VIAB) and CBS Corp. (CBS, CBSA) were losing ground in afternoon trading after the companies agreed to merge.

Less-heavily traded Viacom Class A shares were trading down about 8% to $30. More heavily traded Class B shares of Viacom were trading up 0.7% to $28.73, but off of highs earlier in the day.

CBS Class B shares were up 0.7% to $48.36, also off of earlier highs.

CBS and Viacom agreed to combine in an all-stock merger. Each Viacom Class A voting share and Viacom Class B non-voting share will convert into 0.59625 of a Class A voting share and Class B non-voting share of CBS, respectively.

