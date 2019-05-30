Viacom : CFO Wade Davis to Participate in the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today announced that Wade Davis, EVP and CFO, will participate in a keynote question and answer session during the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:15pm ET in New York.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of Viacom's website (ir.viacom.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Viacom’s Investors homepage.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005566/en/