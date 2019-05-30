Log in
Viacom : CFO Wade Davis to Participate in the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference

05/30/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today announced that Wade Davis, EVP and CFO, will participate in a keynote question and answer session during the Gabelli & Company 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:15pm ET in New York.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investors homepage of Viacom's website (ir.viacom.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Viacom’s Investors homepage.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 881 M
EBIT 2019 2 679 M
Net income 2019 1 485 M
Debt 2019 8 166 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,58
P/E ratio 2020 6,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capitalization 11 415 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM7.98%11 415
VIVENDI11.14%34 480
BOLLORÉ14.91%13 120
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.-1.07%6 219
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.96%5 659
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-11.78%3 197
