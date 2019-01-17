Viacom : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB and VIA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005841/en/