VIACOM (VIAB)
01/17 04:00:00 pm
29.79 USD   +0.68%
Viacom : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

01/17/2019 | 06:22pm EST

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB and VIA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2019.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 247 M
EBIT 2019 2 832 M
Net income 2019 1 717 M
Debt 2019 7 257 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 6,98
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 12 072 M
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM15.14%12 072
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX0.50%89 484
VIVENDI2.26%32 344
BOLLORÉ3.14%12 043
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.15%6 532
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.09%6 360
