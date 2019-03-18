Viacom : Funrise Launches Adventurous Line Of Toys Based On Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies' Wonder Park

VAN NUYS, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc., a global innovator in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys, announced the global retail launch of toys based on Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies' highly anticipated feature film, Wonder Park. Funrise's comprehensive line of exciting products based on the movie includes figures, playsets, plush, collectibles and more.

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. One magical day, June is running through the woods to find her way home where she discovers an old rollercoaster car and climbs inside. She suddenly finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she had created in her mind and put aside. All of her rides and characters are brought to life but are falling into disarray without her. Now, with the help of her fun and lovable park characters, June will have to put the wonder back in Wonderland before it is lost forever.

Highlights of Funrise's Wonder Park toy line include the WONDER PARK Figure Assortment featuring highly detailed and poseable figures and accessories that are compatible with the WONDER PARK Flying Fish Carousel and WONDER PARK Ferris Wheel playsets. The lovable Wonder Chimps are the official souvenirs of Wonderland! The WONDER PARK Build Your Own Wonder Chimp comes with a large-scale Wonder Chimp figure and interchangeable accessories allowing kids to mix and match to create their very own Wonder Chimps. Funrise is also launching several plush items including the Huggable Boomer Plush, a large super soft and huggable plush based on the happiest of Wonderland's mascots, and the Scented Wonder Chimp Plush Assortment that smells like cotton candy!

"We are excited to bring the amazing Wonder Park film to life in the toys," said Randy Shoemaker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Funrise. "The movie is incredibly imaginative, and it inspired a creative line of collectibles, figures and playsets, and cuddly plush that kids will adore."

The Wonder Park toys launched worldwide in advance of the film. In the U.S., Walmart launched the toys on March 1st.

The Wonder Park film was released on March 15, 2019 in the U.S., and features a tremendous voice cast that includes Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, and John Oliver. In addition to the film, Paramount and Nickelodeon have announced an animated TV series will also debut on Nickelodeon in 2020.

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys and games worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise creates toys and games for high-profile brands including TONKA®, GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, SUNNY BUNNIES™ and WONDER PARK™. Funrise is also the creator, producer and brand owner of RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com.

About Paramount Pictures Corporation

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

TM & © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/funrise-launches-adventurous-line-of-toys-based-on-paramount-animation-and-nickelodeon-movies-wonder-park-300814007.html

SOURCE Funrise, Inc.