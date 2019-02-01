Viacom : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Named “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” Recipient

Landmark Event to Air Friday, March 8th at 9PM on International Women’s Day

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been added to the list of vanguards whom “VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will celebrate to kick off Women’s History Month. Pelosi joins previously announced honoree, Academy Award Nominee Ava DuVernay. The one-hour special will air on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8th at 9PM ET/PT, on VH1 and Logo.

Pelosi currently serves as the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives. In 2007, she made history as the first woman ever elected to the position and in 2019, she became the first person in more than 60 years to regain the title. Pelosi continues to fight for women and families by working to lower health care costs, increase workers’ pay through strong economic growth and rebuild America. She has been a powerful voice for human and civil rights around the world.

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will celebrate today’s most respected politicians, entertainers, artists, activists, allies and icons who have dedicated their time and steadfast commitments to the women’s movement and beyond. Centered around this year’s incredible breakthroughs in female empowerment and human rights, the annual event will feature the landmark achievements of its honorees. Additional honorees to be announced.

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, a National Historic Landmark and extension of the Ebell of Los Angeles, a 125-year-old organization founded by women for women.

Previous Trailblazer Honorees include:

· Ryan Murphy, groundbreaking screenwriter, director and producer

· James Baldwin, author and activist

· Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, social activists and parents of Trayvon Martin

· The ACLU Organization

· Cyndi Lauper, prolific performer and equality activist

· Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, creators of Emmy award-winning “Will & Grace”

· Edie Windsor and Roberta Kaplan, DOMA challengers

· Jason Collins, first out professional male athlete in a major U.S. sport

· “Orange is the New Black,” Emmy-award winning Netflix series

Official sponsors of the 2019 VH1 Trailblazer Honors include Boost Mobile and Ice Breakers.

For more updates, please visit Trailblazers.VH1.com. Follow @VH1 on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and use #TrailblazerHonors to join the conversation.

“VH1 Trailblazer Honors” is executive produced by Amy Doyle, Vanessa WhiteWolf and Andria Parides. Wendy Plaut and Marcia Lansdown are the Executives in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Amani Duncan and Lisa Lauricella are the Executives in Charge of Music Talent. Fonda Anita serves as Executive in Charge of Production. Lauren Quinn is directing.

