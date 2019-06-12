Viacom Inc. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 8, 2019

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) announced today that on Thursday, August 8, 2019, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of Viacom’s website (ir.viacom.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on August 8. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on August 8 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Viacom’s Investors home page, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13691638.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of Viacom’s website.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).

