Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM

(VIAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Viacom Inc. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 8, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) announced today that on Thursday, August 8, 2019, it will issue financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of Viacom’s website (ir.viacom.com) beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on August 8. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on August 8 in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of Viacom’s Investors home page, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13691638.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible on the Investors home page of Viacom’s website.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM
10:31aVIACOM INC. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 8, 2019
BU
06/11VIACOM : 2019 "BET Awards" To Recognize Entertainment Mogul Tyler Perry With The..
PU
06/10NICKELODEON : Launches New Animated Shorts Program
BU
06/10**MEDIA ALERT*** EXCLUSIVE PRESS PRE : The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter ..
PU
06/10***MEDIA ALERT*** EXCLUSIVE PRESS PR : The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter ..
BU
06/10NICKELODEON : Reimagines Beloved Anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? As Brand-..
BU
06/06VIACOM : Michael Strahan to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019, Premier..
BU
06/05VIACOM : Pinkfong's Baby Shark Joins the Nickelodeon Family
BU
06/05VIACOM : Nickelodeon Expands Partnership with pocket.watch
BU
06/04VIACOM : Announces Revised Presentation Time at the Gabelli & Company 11th Annua..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 881 M
EBIT 2019 2 679 M
Net income 2019 1 485 M
Debt 2019 8 166 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,00
P/E ratio 2020 6,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 12 031 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM12.61%11 942
VIVENDI13.72%35 963
BOLLORÉ12.17%13 351
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.47%6 115
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.38%5 679
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-11.45%3 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About