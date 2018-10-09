Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Viacom Inc. : to Report Quarterly and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on November 16, 2018

10/09/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) announced today that on Friday, November 16, 2018, it will issue financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2018. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement.

A live audio webcast of the call will be on the Investor Relations home page of Viacom’s website, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on November 16. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on November 16 in the Events/Webcasts section of Viacom’s website, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13683784.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible from the home page of Viacom’s website.

About Viacom

Viacom is home to premier global media brands that create compelling entertainment content – including television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events and social media experiences – for audiences in 183 countries. Viacom's media networks, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5 (UK), Telefe (Argentina), Colors (India) and Paramount Channel, reach approximately 4.3 billion cumulative television subscribers worldwide. Paramount Pictures is a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. Paramount Television develops, finances and produces original programming for television and digital platforms.

For more information about Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following Viacom's blog at blog.viacom.com and Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/viacom.


© Business Wire 2018
