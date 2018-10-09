Viacom Inc. : to Report Quarterly and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on November 16, 2018

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) announced today that on Friday, November 16, 2018, it will issue financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending September 30, 2018. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET), following the release of its earnings announcement.

A live audio webcast of the call will be on the Investor Relations home page of Viacom’s website, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on November 16. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (domestic) or 201-389-0879 (international). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on November 16 in the Events/Webcasts section of Viacom’s website, and at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) using PIN number 13683784.

The earnings release and any other information related to the call will be accessible from the home page of Viacom’s website.

