Viacom : Ladies Unite at the Seventh Annual BET Experience

BET Networks announces second wave of today’s hottest artists
that will take STAPLES Center stage by storm at the 7th annual BET
Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® taking place Thursday,
June 20- Sunday, June 23. On Thursday, June 20 the star-studded
all-female line-up titled Ladies (U)nite! includes Mary J.
Blige, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Queen Naija and previously announced Bri
Steves. On Saturday, June 22, Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby,
City Girls and previously announced Trippie Redd take the
stage to close out the BET Experience STAPLES Center concerts. More
details and performers including Friday, June 21st line up
and BET Fan Fest will be announced soon.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005727/en/
BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by Coca-Cola® will deliver
the ultimate four-day event that will showcase the best in culture,
music and entertainment. Interactive and ticketed events at the BET Fan
Fest at the Los Angeles Convention Center will include new and returning
fan-favorite activations that include the Celebrity Basketball Game,
Celebrity Meet & Greets, seminars and more.
VIP Packages for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE are on sale NOW. In
addition to VIP amenities throughout the weekend and incredible seats
for STAPLES Center shows, four levels of BETX VIP Packages offer guests
the only opportunity to purchase tickets to the highly anticipated BET
Awards, broadcast live from Microsoft Theater. Full package amenities
and pricing for the Diamond, Platinum, Gold Plus and Gold Packages can
be found by visiting https://www.betexperience.com
or by calling (877) 234-8425.
General tickets for the BET Experience at L.A. LIVE presented by
Coca-Cola® are available NOW at http://www.axs.com/betexperience.
Opportunity for media to apply for BET Experience press credentials will
be announced at a later date.
About BET Networks
BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)(NASDAQ:VIA.B), is
the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and
public affairs television programming for the African-American audience.
The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be
seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom,
sub-Saharan Africa, France and South Korea. BET is the dominant
African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business
extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black
entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour
entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music
Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment;
BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides
ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET
International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005727/en/