VIACOM (VIAB)

VIACOM (VIAB)
10/02 07:04:16 pm
32.565 USD   +0.32%
Viacom : Lil Wayne, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Cardi B., YG, and A$AP Rocky Set to Perform at the BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018

10/02/2018 | 06:03pm CEST

Lil Pump, Lil Baby, Lil Duval, Flipp Dinero, Ball Greezy, Gunna, and Pardison Fontaine Also Hitting the BET Stage for the First Time

------

DJ Khaled, Wale, Bun B, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and Cast of BET’s Hustle in Brooklyn to Present

------

The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 Hosted by Audacious Comedian Deray Davis Will Honor Lil Wayne with “I Am Hip Hop” Award

BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 Premieres on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 8PM ET/PT

-----

#HipHopAwards

-----

BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018, the biggest night for hip-hop on television, is only getting bigger and better with Lil Wayne performing fresh off the heels of the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter V. Other confirmed performers include hip-hop mogul and BET’s The Grand Hustle star TIP T.I. Harris, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, YG, and a breakout from the BET “Hip Hop Awards” highly anticipated cyphers A$AP Rocky. The first female hip-hop artist with three Hot 100 number one singles Cardi B., will be doing a special performance from LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau.

The BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2018 stage will serve as the first nationally televised performance for some of the year's hottest artists & songs in hip hop including Best New Hip-Hop Artist nominee Lil Pump, Lil Baby, Lil Duval, Flipp Dinero, Ball Greezy, Gunna, and Pardison Fontaine.

Presenters for the evening include 305’s own DJ Khaled, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Bun B, Wale, and the cast of BET’s new series Hustle in Brooklyn (Santos Garcia, Ivy Rivera, Azia Toussaint, Darnell King).

The king of mixtapes, DJ Drama will serve as the show’s announcer and will be joined by this year’s resident house DJ, DJ Nasty on the ones and twos.

The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 is set to take Miami by storm for the second consecutive year, taking over The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater with comedian Deray Davis at the reigns as host, and Lil Wayne set to receive the “I Am Hip Hop” Award on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Join the conversation on social media by logging on to BET’s multiple social media platforms:

*Note: BET “Hip Hop Awards” is a private event and tickets are not available for purchase to the public. Talent tickets are reserved for BET “Hip Hop Awards” show talent and nominees.

To apply for media credentials: https://bethiphop2018.pvitl.com/registration/media_public_apply or contact Jamie.Owens@bet.net.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT:

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, Collins has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment. Collins has produced ground-breaking and award winning television programming including the BET Awards, the GRAMMY Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Honors, UNCF An Evening of Stars, ABFF Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. Collins was an executive producer of the hit TV series, Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart, the critically-acclaimed The New Edition Story, a biopic on the boy band that aired as a 3-part mini-series on BET in January 2017 and posted record ratings for the network and attracted nearly 30 million viewers. He is also the executive producer of VH1 shows Dear Mama and Hip Hop Squares with Ice Cube. He has appeared on the cover of Vibe magazine and has been featured in numerous publications including Ebony magazine. JCE recently produced The Bobby Brown Story, which premiered on Sept. 4th & 5th on BET.

ABOUT BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”:

BET “Hip Hop Awards” is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET Networks delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.

Follow us @BET_PR


© Business Wire 2018
