Viacom : Lil Wayne, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Cardi B., YG, and A$AP Rocky Set to Perform at the BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018

Lil Pump, Lil Baby, Lil Duval, Flipp Dinero, Ball Greezy, Gunna, and Pardison Fontaine Also Hitting the BET Stage for the First Time

DJ Khaled, Wale, Bun B, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and Cast of BET’s Hustle in Brooklyn to Present

The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 Hosted by Audacious Comedian Deray Davis Will Honor Lil Wayne with “I Am Hip Hop” Award

BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 Premieres on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 8PM ET/PT

BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018, the biggest night for hip-hop on television, is only getting bigger and better with Lil Wayne performing fresh off the heels of the release of his highly anticipated album Tha Carter V. Other confirmed performers include hip-hop mogul and BET’s The Grand Hustle star TIP T.I. Harris, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, YG, and a breakout from the BET “Hip Hop Awards” highly anticipated cyphers A$AP Rocky. The first female hip-hop artist with three Hot 100 number one singles Cardi B., will be doing a special performance from LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau.

The BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2018 stage will serve as the first nationally televised performance for some of the year's hottest artists & songs in hip hop including Best New Hip-Hop Artist nominee Lil Pump, Lil Baby, Lil Duval, Flipp Dinero, Ball Greezy, Gunna, and Pardison Fontaine.

Presenters for the evening include 305’s own DJ Khaled, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Bun B, Wale, and the cast of BET’s new series Hustle in Brooklyn (Santos Garcia, Ivy Rivera, Azia Toussaint, Darnell King).

The king of mixtapes, DJ Drama will serve as the show’s announcer and will be joined by this year’s resident house DJ, DJ Nasty on the ones and twos.

The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 is set to take Miami by storm for the second consecutive year, taking over The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater with comedian Deray Davis at the reigns as host, and Lil Wayne set to receive the “I Am Hip Hop” Award on Saturday, October 6, 2018.

