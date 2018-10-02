Viacom : Lil Wayne, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Cardi B., YG, and A$AP Rocky Set to Perform at the BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018

BET
“HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018, the biggest night for hip-hop on
television, is only getting bigger and better with Lil Wayne performing
fresh off the heels of the release of his highly anticipated album Tha
Carter V. Other confirmed performers include hip-hop mogul and BET’s The
Grand Hustle star TIP T.I. Harris, Gucci Mane, Yo
Gotti, YG, and a breakout from the BET “Hip Hop Awards”
highly anticipated cyphers A$AP Rocky. The first female hip-hop
artist with three Hot 100 number one singles Cardi B., will be
doing a special performance from LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau.
The BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2018 stage will serve as the first nationally
televised performance for some of the year's hottest artists & songs in
hip hop including Best New Hip-Hop Artist nominee Lil Pump, Lil Baby,
Lil Duval, Flipp Dinero, Ball Greezy, Gunna,
and Pardison Fontaine.
Presenters for the evening include 305’s own DJ Khaled, City
Girls’ Yung Miami, Bun B, Wale, and the cast of BET’s
new series Hustle in Brooklyn (Santos Garcia, Ivy
Rivera, Azia Toussaint, Darnell King).
The king of mixtapes, DJ Drama will serve as the show’s announcer
and will be joined by this year’s resident house DJ, DJ Nasty on
the ones and twos.
The BET
“HIP HOP AWARDS” 2018 is set to take Miami by storm for
the second consecutive year, taking over The Fillmore Miami Beach at
Jackie Gleason Theater with comedian Deray Davis at the reigns as
host, and Lil Wayne set to receive the “I Am Hip Hop” Award on Saturday,
October 6, 2018.
Join the conversation on social media by logging on to BET’s multiple
social media platforms:
*Note: BET “Hip Hop Awards” is a private event and tickets
are not available for purchase to the public. Talent tickets are
reserved for BET “Hip Hop Awards” show talent and nominees.
To apply for media credentials: https://bethiphop2018.pvitl.com/registration/media_public_apply
or contact Jamie.Owens@bet.net.
