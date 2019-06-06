Viacom : Michael Strahan to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019, Premiering Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT)

Super Bowl Champion and two-time Emmy-Award winner Michael Strahan (Good
Morning America, Strahan and Sara, The $100,000 Pyramid, Fox NFL Sunday)
is set to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019, an event
bursting with epic slimings and sheer sports ‘fan’-demonium. Voting
begins today for the only show celebrating kids’ love of sports, their
favorite athletes and the year’s most unforgettable sports moments. Kids’
Choice Sports 2019 will be taped on Thursday, July 11, from Barker
Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and premiere Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8:00
p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.
“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports is a one-of-a-kind awards show
that brings all-star athletes, kids and of course, slime together,” said
Strahan. “When I hosted the first year of the show, I loved it—the
energy, stunts, kids, crowd and slime... a lot of slime! Hosting this
show has been one of my favorite things I’ve done, and this year is
going to be the biggest, the baddest and the slimiest.”
The top nominees this year with four nominations each are Serena
Williams, Stephen Curry and James Harden. First-time nominees Patrick
Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and Naomi Osaka, join LeBron
James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd with three nominations
each. Other first-time nominees vying for coveted blimps include Mookie
Betts, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Gilmore, Tori Bowie, Blake Snell, Chris
Sale, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Alex Honnold, JuJu Smith-Schuster and
Trae Young.
Beginning today, kids will be able to cast their votes for
their favorite athletes and all-star moments at www.NickPlay.com
and the Screens Up App. Nine categories are new to Nickelodeon’s
Kids’ Choice Sports 2019: Favorite Esports Star, featuring the top
pros in competitive gaming; and Favorite Athlete, across the world of
sports--soccer, golf, tennis, baseball, basketball, football, hockey and
gymnastics.
NickPlay.com
will serve as the official destination for Kids’ Choice Sports
2019 and will pair with the show to feature all-star live votes,
polls, sports-themed short-form videos, trivia, backstage reactions, and
more. As the show’s competitors face off during the show, users will be
able to join in the fun through the interactive experience throughout
the night.
Users will also be able to access all day of show content on the Screens
Up app. Sponsors for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 include Chrysler
Pacifica Hybrid, Goldfish® Epic Crunch™, milk it!, NERF, Olive Garden®,
and Verizon.
The categories and nominees for Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 are:
*indicates
new categories.
Favorite Male Athlete
Bryce
Harper (MLB, Philadelphia Phillies)
LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles
Lakers)
Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)
Stephen Curry
(NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Tiger Woods (Golf)
Tom Brady
(NFL, New England Patriots)
Favorite
Female Athlete
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
Chloe
Kim (Snowboarder)
Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)
Naomi Osaka
(WTA)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Simone Biles (Gymnast)
King
of Swag
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
Jimmy
Butler (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)
Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)
Odell
Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)
Russell Westbrook (NBA,
Oklahoma City Thunder)
Travis Kelce (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)
Queen
of Swag
Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing)
Nikki Bella (WWE)
Serena
Williams (WTA)
Sloane Stephens (WTA)
Stephanie Gilmore
(Surfing)
Tori Bowie (Track & Field)
Best
Cannon
Baker Mayfield (NFL, Cleveland Browns)
Blake
Snell (MLB, Tampa Bay Rays)
Chris Sale (MLB, Boston Red Sox)
Drew
Brees (NFL, New Orleans Saints)
Patrick Mahomes (NFL, Kansas City
Chiefs)
Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
Biggest
Powerhouse
Aaron Donald (NFL, Los Angeles Rams)
Giannis
Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)
Khalil Mack (NFL, Chicago
Bears)
LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)
Rob Gronkowski
(NFL, New England Patriots)
Serena Williams (WTA)
Clutch
Player of the Year
Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)
Elena
Delle Donne (WNBA, Washington Mystics)
James Harden (NBA, Houston
Rockets)
Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)
Kevin
Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden
State Warriors)
Favorite Action
Sports Star
Alex Honnold (Rock Climber)
Brighton
Zeuner (Skateboarder)
Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)
Jamie Anderson
(Snowboarder)
John John Florence (Surfer)
Nyjah Huston
(Skateboarder)
Favorite Breakout
Player
A’ja Wilson (WNBA, Las Vegas Aces)
Baker
Mayfield (NFL, Cleveland Browns)
Luka Dončić (NBA, Dallas Mavericks)
Naomi
Osaka (WTA)
Patrick Mahomes (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)
Saquon
Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)
Hands
of Gold
Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)
Braden
Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)
JuJu Smith-Schuster (NFL,
Pittsburgh Steelers)
Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)
Julio
Jones (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)
Mookie Betts (MLB, Boston Red Sox)
Need
for Speed
Joey Logano (NASCAR)
Katie Ledecky
(Swimmer)
Kyle Busch (NASCAR)
Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)
Lindsey
Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)
Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Ski Racer)
Sickest
Moves
Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
Carli Lloyd
(NWSL, Sky Blue FC)
Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)
Saquon
Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)
Trae Young (NBA, Atlanta Hawks)
Zlatan
Ibrahimović (MLS, LA Galaxy)
Nothing
But Net
James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)
John
Tavares (NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs)
Kawhi Leonard (NBA, Toronto
Raptors)
Klay Thompson (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
Lionel
Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)
Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State
Warriors)
Favorite Soccer Star*
Alex
Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)
Carlos
Vela (MLS, Los Angeles FC)
Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)
Zlatan
Ibrahimović (MLS, LA Galaxy)
Favorite
Golfer*
Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson
Lexi
Thompson
Rickie Fowler
Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods
Favorite
Tennis Player*
Naomi Osaka
Novak Djokovic
Rafael
Nadal
Roger Federer
Serena Williams
Sloane Stephens
Favorite
Baseball Player*
Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
Bryce
Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)
Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)
Clayton
Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)
Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)
Mookie
Betts (Boston Red Sox)
Favorite
Basketball Player*
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)
Giannis
Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
James Harden (Houston Rockets)
Joel
Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
LeBron
James (Los Angeles Lakers)
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
Favorite
Football Player*
Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)
Khalil
Mack (Chicago Bears)
Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)
Rob
Gronkowski (New England Patriots)
Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)
Saquon
Barkley (New York Giants)
Tom Brady (New England Patriots)
Favorite
Hockey Player*
Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)
Braden
Holtby (Washington Capitals)
Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks)
Marc-André
Fleury (Vegas Golden Knights)
P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators)
Patrick
Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Favorite
Esports Star*
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
SonicFox
SSSniperWolf
TimtheTatMan
TSM_Myth
Favorite
Gymnast*
Aly Raisman
Laurie Hernandez
Ragan
Smith
Sam Mikulak
Simone Biles
Yul Moldauer
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 is produced by
Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Executive
producers are Jay Schmalholz, Constance Schwartz and Michael Strahan of
SMAC Entertainment, alongside Guy Carrington, Ian Stewart, and Hamish
Hamilton of Done and Dusted, with Hamilton also serving as director of
the show. Production of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 for
Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President,
Unscripted Content.
