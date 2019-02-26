Viacom : Music Mogul DJ Khaled to Host the Ultimate Kids' Party, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019, Live on Saturday, March 23, at 8 P.M. (ET/PT)

Nominee Lineup and Show Host Revealed by Double Dare’s Liza Koshy in First-Time KCA Nomination Livestream Event

Click HERE to download photos.

Share It: @Nickelodeon #KCA

Music mogul DJ Khaled is set to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019, the biggest, slimiest party of the year for kids, broadcasting live Saturday, March 23, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The news, which also included this year’s nominees, was announced today by Double Dare host Liza Koshy via a first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nomination livestream event across Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and channels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006214/en/

This year, DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage. Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favorites from the past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and surprises they love.

Said DJ Khaled, “Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest party of the year is about to go up! That’s right, March 23rd I’m your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. I’ll see you soon!”

From the set of Double Dare, Koshy ran through some of her favorite obstacles revealing categories, such as Favorite TV Host, Favorite Movie, Favorite Cartoon and Favorite Butt-Kicker, and their nominees. She started on the Sundae Slide, then completed The Tank, One Nation Underwear, Pick It, Pop Lockin’ and Liza Puffs, culminating with the big reveal of this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards master of ceremonies, DJ Khaled.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are: Avengers: Infinity War, with 10 nominations; Black Panther, with five nominations; and Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, with four nominations each. First-time nominees include: Jason Momoa, Emilia Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and Riverdale. This year also introduces five new categories for voting: Favorite TV Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Gamer. And, for the first time, kids will get to decide how they want to help the world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KCA2019.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the US. International fans can also cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter, and for the first time ever, Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.

Further leveraging Instagram, today Nickelodeon is launching its first-ever Augmented Reality camera effect on the platform where fans can slime themselves and their friends. During the broadcast, fans will have the ability to influence the show in real time with the return of live voting. For the latest on this year’s show, fans can visit KCA2019.com, the official destination for everything Kids’ Choice Awards. Also, stay up-to-date on all the news by liking Nickelodeon on Facebook and following @Nickelodeon on Twitter and Instagram.

DJ Khaled is nominated this year for three Kids’ Choice Awards. In 2018, he was nominated for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. He also presented the award for “Favorite Music Group” in 2017.

The LEGO® group has signed on as the first-ever global sponsor for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019. The partnership features a robust campaign leveraging the entire Nickelodeon ecosystem in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific territories.

Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 is also sponsored by Barbie®, Chobani® Gimmies™, Cinnamon Toast Crunch ™, Goldfish® Epic Crunch™ and Lysol®.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 nominees are (*new categories):

TELEVISION:

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House

Henry Danger

Modern Family

Raven’s Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Flash

Riverdale

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

Double Dare

The Voice

Favorite TV Host*

Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)

Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)

Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)

Favorite TV Judges*

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

The Loud House

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)

Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)

Neil Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Kaley Cuoco (Penny, The Big Bang Theory)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi Mack)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Zendaya (K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)

FILM:

Favorite Movie

Aquaman

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Kissing Booth

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)

Joey King (Shelly “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black Panther)

Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Superhero*

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)

Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)

Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)

Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)

Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black Panther)

Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)

Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)

Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Johnson, Creed II)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Incredibles 2

Peter Rabbit

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Andy Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)

Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)

James Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)

Yara Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)

Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Song

Delicate (Taylor Swift)

In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)

In My Feelings (Drake)

Natural (Imagine Dragons)

thank u, next (Ariana Grande)

Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

Girls Like You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)

Happier (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)

I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)

Meant to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)

No Brainer (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)

SICKO MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

LEGO® The Incredibles

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer*

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf

How Do You Want to Help? *

Help People in Need (homes, food and more)

Help Schools (supplies, STEM and more)

Help the Environment (clean water, recycling and more)

Help Animals (rescue, wildlife and more)

Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect and more)

Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards is produced by Nickelodeon Productions. Elizabeth Kelly, Michael Dempsey & Jay Schmalholz serve as Executive Producers. Production of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

Media outlets can access photos and video for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019, as well as request media credentials, by visiting nickkcapress.com.

About DJ Khaled / We The Best Music Group

In 2006, he launched innovative label deals and started We The Best Music Group. To date, his single sales exceed 9.6 billion audio and video streams WW, spanning iconic anthems such as the triple-platinum “All I Do Is Win” and platinum “We Takin’ Over,” and many more. In 2017 DJ Khaled released his 10th studio album "Grateful" which debuted #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart featuring chart topping sextuple -platinum single "I'm The One" and quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts." Gearing up for his 11th studio album “Father of Asahd” DJ Khaled released his new single “Top Off,” he assembled the most powerhouse team possibly imaginable. JAY Z, Future and B amplify the energy as Khaled brings the excitement to the next level like only he can. Recent platinum single “No Brainer” reunites Khaled with three of the masterminds behind his sextuple platinum, record-breaking 2017 smash “I’m The One” [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, & Lil Wayne] which, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006214/en/