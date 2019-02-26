Viacom : Music Mogul DJ Khaled to Host the Ultimate Kids' Party, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2019, Live on Saturday, March 23, at 8 P.M. (ET/PT)

Music mogul DJ Khaled is set to host Nickelodeon’s Kids’
Choice Awards 2019, the biggest, slimiest party of the year for
kids, broadcasting live Saturday, March 23, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT) from
the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The news, which also included
this year’s nominees, was announced today by Double Dare host
Liza Koshy via a first-time Kids’ Choice Awards nomination
livestream event across Nickelodeon’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and
Twitter handles and channels.
This year, DJ Khaled will bring his music, signature catch phrases and
larger-than-life personality to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage.
Kids across the globe will have a front-row seat to the next big things
in kid culture from the hottest upcoming movies, music, gaming and
rising talent, while continuing to celebrate their favorites from the
past year. Kids everywhere will be able to experience the show across
all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick brings the slime and
surprises they love.
Said DJ Khaled, “Father of Asahd is here to let you know the biggest
party of the year is about to go up! That’s right, March 23rd
I’m your host, DJ Khaled for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.
I’ll see you soon!”
From the set of Double Dare, Koshy ran through some of her
favorite obstacles revealing categories, such as Favorite TV Host,
Favorite Movie, Favorite Cartoon and Favorite Butt-Kicker, and their
nominees. She started on the Sundae Slide, then completed The Tank, One
Nation Underwear, Pick It, Pop Lockin’ and Liza Puffs, culminating with
the big reveal of this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards master of
ceremonies, DJ Khaled.
Leading the pack with the most nominations are: Avengers: Infinity War,
with 10 nominations; Black Panther, with five nominations;
and Cardi B and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, with four
nominations each. First-time nominees include: Jason Momoa, Emilia
Clarke, James Corden, Noah Centineo, Bebe Rexha, Tyra Banks and Riverdale.
This year also introduces five new categories for voting: Favorite TV
Host, Favorite TV Judges, Favorite Superhero and Favorite Gamer. And,
for the first time, kids will get to decide how they want to help the
world in a new category called How Do You Want to Help?
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice
Awards website, KCA2019.com, and
on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in
the US. International fans can also cast votes through the Nick Play app
in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their
vote through social media on Twitter, and for the first time ever,
Nickelodeon will be enabling voting on specific posts on Instagram.
Further leveraging Instagram, today Nickelodeon is launching its
first-ever Augmented Reality camera effect on the platform where fans
can slime themselves and their friends. During the broadcast, fans will
have the ability to influence the show in real time with the return of
live voting. For the latest on this year’s show, fans can visit KCA2019.com, the
official destination for everything Kids’ Choice Awards.
DJ Khaled is nominated this year for three Kids’ Choice Awards.
In 2018, he was nominated for Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Song for
“I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil
Wayne. He also presented the award for “Favorite Music Group” in 2017.
The LEGO® group has signed on as the first-ever global
sponsor for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019. The
partnership features a robust campaign leveraging the entire Nickelodeon
ecosystem in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific
territories.
Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 is also sponsored by Barbie®, Chobani®
Gimmies™, Cinnamon Toast Crunch ™, Goldfish® Epic
Crunch™ and Lysol®.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 nominees
are (*new categories):
TELEVISION:
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang
Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House
Henry
Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favorite TV Drama
A Series of
Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The
Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The
Walking Dead
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got
Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing
with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host*
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s
Game of Games)
Kevin Hart (TKO: Total Knock Out)
Liza
Koshy & Marc Summers (Double Dare)
Nick Cannon & JoJo
Siwa (Lip Sync Battle Shorties)
Ryan Seacrest (American
Idol)
Tyra Banks (America’s Got Talent)
Favorite TV Judges*
Simon Cowell, Mel
B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (America’s Got Talent)
Luke
Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (American Idol)
Len
Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (Dancing with the Stars)
Sean
“Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM)
Kelly
Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (The Voice)
Jennifer
Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (World of Dance)
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The
Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The
Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob
SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin
(Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Grant Gustin (Barry
Allen/The Flash, The Flash)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid
Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The
Big Bang Theory)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK’D)
Neil
Patrick Harris (Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events)
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace
Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Kaley Cuoco
(Penny, The Big Bang Theory)
Millie Bobby Brown
(Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack, Andi
Mack)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Zendaya
(K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover)
FILM:
Favorite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers:
Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The
Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman
(T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve
Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris
Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Dwayne Johnson
(Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Jason Momoa (Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Noah
Centineo (Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt
(Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns)
Joey King (Shelly
“Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth)
Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia, Black
Panther)
Rihanna (Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8)
Scarlett
Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Zoe
Saldana (Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Superhero*
Chadwick Boseman
(T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther)
Chris Evans (Steve
Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War)
Chris
Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Infinity War)
Jason Momoa (Arthur
Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman)
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron
Man, Avengers: Infinity War)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha
Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War)
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt (Owen
Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
Danai Gurira (Okoye, Black
Panther)
Dwayne Johnson (Will Sawyer, Skyscraper)
Emilia
Clarke (Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story)
Michael B. Jordan
(Adonis Johnson, Creed II)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Avengers:
Infinity War)
Favorite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel
Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter
Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man:
Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam
Sandler (Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Andy
Samberg (Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Benedict
Cumberbatch (Grinch, The Grinch)
Channing Tatum (Migo, Smallfoot)
James
Corden (Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit)
Shameik Moore (Miles
Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal
Gadot (Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Hailee Steinfeld
(Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)
Kristen
Bell (Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies)
Selena
Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation)
Yara
Shahidi (Brenda, Smallfoot)
Zendaya (Meechee, Smallfoot)
MUSIC:
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall
Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one
pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ
Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn
Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Camila
Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
Delicate (Taylor
Swift)
In My Blood (Shawn Mendes)
In My Feelings
(Drake)
Natural (Imagine Dragons)
thank u, next
(Ariana Grande)
Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi
B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
Girls Like
You (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
Happier (Marshmello,
featuring Bastille)
I Like It (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
Meant
to Be (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
No Brainer
(DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo)
SICKO
MODE (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe
x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why
Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa:
Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe:
David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J
Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
OTHER CATEGORIES:
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO®
The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super
Mario Party™
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma
Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan
ToysReview
Favorite Gamer*
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help? *
Help People
in Need (homes, food and more)
Help Schools (supplies, STEM and
more)
Help the Environment (clean water, recycling and more)
Help
Animals (rescue, wildlife and more)
Help Prevent Bullying
(positivity, respect and more)
Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards is produced by
Nickelodeon Productions. Elizabeth Kelly, Michael Dempsey & Jay
Schmalholz serve as Executive Producers. Production of Nickelodeon’s
Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw,
Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.
Media outlets can access photos and video for Nickelodeon’s
Kids’ Choice Awards 2019, as well as request media credentials, by
visiting nickkcapress.com.
About DJ Khaled / We The Best Music Group
In 2006, he launched innovative label deals and started We The Best
Music Group. To date, his single sales exceed 9.6 billion audio and
video streams WW, spanning iconic anthems such as the
triple-platinum “All I Do Is Win” and platinum “We Takin’ Over,” and
many more. In 2017 DJ Khaled released his 10th studio album
"Grateful" which debuted #1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart featuring
chart topping sextuple -platinum single "I'm The One" and
quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts." Gearing up for his 11th studio
album “Father of Asahd” DJ Khaled released his new single “Top Off,” he
assembled the most powerhouse team possibly imaginable. JAY Z,
Future and B amplify the energy
as Khaled brings the excitement to the next
level like only he can. Recent platinum single “No Brainer” reunites Khaled with
three of the masterminds behind his sextuple platinum, record-breaking
2017 smash “I’m The One” [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance
The Rapper, & Lil Wayne] which, debuted at #1 on the
Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one
entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by
putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes
television programming and production in the United States and around
the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and
feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more
than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic
cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork,
visit http://www.nickpress.com.
Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks
of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).
