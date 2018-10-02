Viacom : Names Chief for Nickelodeon Unit

Appointment shows the importance of programming for children at company

By Joe Flint and Keach Hagey

Viacom Inc. said it has tapped producer Brian Robbins to head Nickelodeon, a move that shows how important the children's programming business remains for the media conglomerate.

Mr. Robbins is currently the president of Paramount Players, a unit of Viacom's Paramount Pictures that specializes in content tied to Viacom's major channel brands like BET, Nickelodeon and MTV. He has close ties to both Paramount Pictures Chief Executive Jim Gianopulos and Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish.

Before joining Paramount, Mr. Robbins founded Awesomeness, a content platform that targeted the Generation Z audience. He was also a co-founder of Tollin/Robbins Productions, whose credits included the long-running CW show "One Tree Hill," and the founder of Varsity Pictures, which produced several shows for Nickelodeon.

Mr. Robbins has been named Nickelodeon group president, a role that has been vacant since June when Cyma Zarghami stepped down after 12 years. Since then, Sarah Levy, chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks, has served as interim head of the Nickelodeon group. Mr. Robbins will be based in Los Angeles.

Besides the flagship Nickelodeon channel, the group consists of Nick Jr., which caters to preschoolers, and TeenNick. Nickelodeon has long been the dominant children programmer, but its ratings have declined in recent years while the number of viewing options for children on both cable and digital platforms, particularly at Netflix, has increased.

Nickelodeon has experienced ratings declines of more than 20% compared with a year ago among its key demographic of children 2 to 11 years old, according to Nielsen. It also recently severed ties with producer Dan Schneider, who was a hit factory for the channel over the past three decades. His credits included "Henry Danger" and "iCarly."

Despite its challenges, Nickelodeon is Viacom's most successful cable channel. It is home to the long-running hit "SpongeBob SquarePants" and its top-rated show currently is "Henry Danger."

In 2017, Nickelodeon generated $2.1 billion in revenue from advertising and distribution fees, and cash flow of more than $1 billion, according to industry consulting firm Kagan, S&P Global Market Intelligence. Viacom doesn't report the performance of individual media networks.

Paramount Players was established just over a year ago and has several movies in production including "Dora the Explorer" and "Rugrats" feature films based on the popular Nickelodeon show. Wyck Godfrey, the president of Paramount's motion picture group, will run Paramount Players in the interim while a search for Mr. Robbins's successor is conducted, Viacom said.

Mr. Robbins started in the industry as an actor and he and Mr. Schneider starred in the ABC sitcom "Head of the Class" in the 1980s. The two were also production partners on the Nickelodeon show "All That."

