Viacom : Nickelodeon Unveils New Programming Slate, Mulls 'SpongeBob' Spinoffs

By Stephen Nakrosis



Nickelodeon, the provider of kid- and family-friendly fare, on Thursday announced a new slate of programming that returns some past favorites and provides new fare.

Nickelodeon also said it is working on spin-off projects from the popular "SpongeBob SquarePants" show.

New offerings include are a nationwide search and competition to crown the next big family musical act; a spinoff from the animated series "The Loud House" titled "The Casagrandes," which features a multigenerational Mexican-American family; and an untitled scripted music-based series set in a boarding school for the performing arts.

Returning shows include "All That," a sketch-comedy series, a reimagined version of "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader," which will be hosted by John Cena and the anthology series "Are You Afraid of the Dark?"

Nickelodeon said its research revealed children today are the most diverse generation ever, with the fastest-growing segment being Hispanics. Shared experiences with parents and family are their top priority. Children also have a great control over their entertainment choices, "enabled by any one of the 12 connected devices found in today's average household," Nickelodeon said.

Nickelodeon also announced that a live-action movie of "Dora the Explorer," which will see Dora entering high school, will open in theaters in August. Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players and Nickelodeon Movies are involved in the project, in association with Walden Media.

The pay television network is owned by Viacom.

