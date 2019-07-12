Viacom : Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 Winners Release

SANTA MONICA, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-

Stephen Curry, Alex Morgan, Odell Beckham Jr., Tom Brady, Simone Biles, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Antonio Brown, Saquon Barkley, Aaron Judge, Chloe Kim, Tiger Woods, Sidney Crosby, Nikki Bella, Giannis Antetokounmpo and SSSniperWolf took home a coveted orange mohawk blimp at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019, the only show where kids celebrate their favorite athletes and the year's most epic surprises and challenges across the world of sports.

Hosted by Super Bowl champion and two-time Emmy Award-winner Michael Strahan, Kids' Choice Sports 2019 was taped live Thursday, July 11, from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., and will premiere Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) as a simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons.

Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade was honored with the Legend Award at this year's show in recognition of his achievements and outstanding sportsmanship on and off the court. Upon receiving his mohawk award, Wade was doused from head to toe in glistening gold slime.

Co-captain of the U.S. Women's National Team and two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe received the Generation Change Award for 2019 at tonight's ceremony. The award, presented by 13-year-old pro soccer player Olivia Moultrie, honors Megan's passion to create positive changes, build social movements, and make sports and the world a more equal playing field when it comes gender, race and LGBTQ+ rights.

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ciara hit the stage with a medley of her hit songs-current single 'Set,' viral sensation 'Level Up' and her classic hit '1, 2 Step.' Ciara was joined by dancers from The Lab Creative Arts Studio, home to world champion dancers and athletes, and surrounded by a laser light extravaganza.

The slime-filled celebration also featured two star-studded teams going head to head in the first-ever Kids' Choice Sports Championship-a mega-competition made up of five grand-scale, sports-themed challenges that spanned the entire show. Team Slime Slammers was captained by Lindsey Vonn with Alysa Liu, Kel Mitchell, Shaun White, Trae Young and Nyjah Huston. Team Orange Crunch was led by Rob Gronkowski with David Dobrik, Laurie Hernandez, Olivia Moultrie, Ben Simmons and P.K. Subban.

The Kids' Choice Sports Championship challenges were:

All-Star Gauntlet: Working to build a 6-foot-tall foam finger puzzle, the teams were tasked with throwing pies through basketball nets, crawling through a batting cage, catching giant fish in a sea of slippery critters, knocking down puzzle pieces held by giant Michael Strahan targets and climbing a 30-foot wall.

Summer Smash N' Splash: One lucky kid from the audience joined each team for this wet and slimy challenge. Each team swam in a pool of balls to find the volleyballs needed to hit targets that triggered a slime shower which doused their respective kid.

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader Bungee Dance Challenge: Each team captain's dance knowledge was put to the test by game show host John Cena. Tethered together via a bungee rope, the captains had to reach the buzzer and perform their best dance moves with each question answered correctly with the help of brainy fifth graders, Jamir and Saya.

Pillow Fight Fight Night: David Dobrik and Kel Mitchell faced off in the ring for a pillow fight like no other. The challengers' pillow-fighting abilities were judged for style, accuracy and power.

Super Slime Showdown: In the final challenge, team captains used stationary bikes to pump out slime that their teammates had to catch in order to fill slime tanks at the finish line. The first team that filled their tank and slimed themselves won the championship.

KCS2019.com serves as the official destination for Kids' Choice Sports 2019 and will pair with the show to feature all-star live votes, polls, sports-themed short-form videos, trivia, backstage reactions, and more. As the show's competitors face off during the telecast, users will be able to pick which team to support and join the fun in the interactive experience all night. Users will also be able to access all day of show content on the Screens Up app, which will feature AR-sticker collection throughout the show.

Sponsors for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 include: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Goldfish(R) Epic Crunch(TM), milk it!, NERF, Olive Garden(R), and Verizon.

Kids' Choice Sports 2019 will encore: Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9:30 p.m. (ET/PT) and Sunday, Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon; Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on TeenNick; and Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 6:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nicktoons. The telecast will also be available via Nickelodeon on Demand beginning Sunday, Aug. 11.

The following are Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 winners:

Favorite Male Athlete

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Female Athlete

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

King of Swag

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Queen of Swag

Nikki Bella (WWE)

Best Cannon

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Biggest Powerhouse

LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)

Clutch Player of the Year

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Action Sports Star

Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)

Favorite Breakout Player

Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)

Hands of Gold

Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)

Need for Speed

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)

Sickest Moves

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Nothing But Net

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Soccer Star

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Favorite Golfer

Tiger Woods

Favorite Tennis Player

Serena Williams

Favorite Baseball Player

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

Favorite Basketball Player

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Football Player

Tom Brady (New England Patriots)

Favorite Hockey Player

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Favorite Esports Star

SSSniperWolf

Favorite Gymnast

Simone Biles

Most Valuable Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 NBA MVP

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 is produced by Done and Dusted in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Executive producers are Jay Schmalholz, Constance Schwartz, and Michael Strahan of SMAC Entertainment, alongside Guy Carrington, Ian Stewart, and Hamish Hamilton of Done and Dusted, with Hamilton also serving as director of the show. Production of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.

