Viacom : On the heels of a historic 14 Emmy® Award nominations, VH1 greenlights new seasons of “RuPaul's Drag Race” and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars”

On the heels of a historic 14 Emmy® Award nominations for the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise, a new record for VH1, the network announced today that both “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” have been greenlit for new seasons.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been greenlit for a twelfth season, welcoming a fresh faced batch of fabulous drag queens eager to prove to the world that they have what it takes to become “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Additionally, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” has been greenlit for a fifth season, where the franchise’s most notable queens will return to the werk room to prove to Mama Ru why they deserve the crown and a coveted spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars” are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

