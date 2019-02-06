Log in
Viacom : Paramount Unit Fuels Growth

02/06/2019 | 02:48am EST

By Allison Prang

Revenue at Viacom Inc., the parent of Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, rose in its latest quarter, reflecting efforts to bolster other parts of its business beyond cable networks.

Viacom's revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31 rose 0.6% to $3.09 billion, as performance from Viacom's film and television studio helped offset a decrease in ad revenue for its cable TV business.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue rose 4%. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.12 billion in revenue.

Media networks division revenue declined 2%, which the company largely attributed to foreign exchange. International revenue dropped 10%, Viacom said Tuesday, while domestic revenue was flat. Subscription revenue was helped by higher prices. Within media networks, Viacom said ad revenue fell 6%.

Growth for Paramount Pictures continued to be helped by its film slate. "Bumblebee," the latest installment in Paramount's Transformers franchise, debuted late in the quarter, and Viacom said the film has grossed more than $450 million at box offices globally. The films "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" and "A Quiet Place" have also been boons for the division, while the "Jack Ryan" series on Amazon Prime bolstered Viacom's television production and licensing business. Overall filmed entertainment revenue rose 14%.

On an earnings conference call Tuesday, Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish said the company's Nickelodeon cable channel reached a deal with Netflix Inc. to produce films based on the company's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Loud House franchises.

Mr. Bakish said that the company's studio-production strategy, which involves creating content for various online streaming services, is "gaining traction," adding that Viacom is progressing toward "making this a billion-dollar business in just a few years."

In all, for its fiscal first quarter Viacom's profit fell 40% from a year earlier to $321 million, or 80 cents a share. Total expenses rose 5.6% to $2.49 billion, while the company's income tax bill nearly tripled to $110 million.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.12 a share, up from $1.03 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.03 a share.

During the call, Mr. Bakish said that the company's $340 million acquisition of Pluto TV, an advertising-supported video-streaming service, will allow the Viacom to monetize its back catalog of video content. Mr. Bakish also said Pluto TV would help the company deliver targeted advertising to relatively young audiences that are attractive to marketers.

"The majority of Pluto TV's viewers are on the TV glass, a highly desirable audience for advertisers," Mr. Bakish said.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Viacom was looking at selling a majority stake in its operations in China. The company has had operations there for over 20 years.

Viacom's Class B shares rose 1.7% to $29.94 in Tuesday trading.

--Benjamin Mullin contributed to this article.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

