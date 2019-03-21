Viacom : Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa and T-Pain to Perform at Nickelodeon's U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival, June 8-9

Two-Day Event for Kids and Families Returns to Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Ill.

Tickets on Sale to the General Public Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. (CT)

Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull, chart-topping singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha, Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, and Grammy® Award-winning artist T-Pain will take the stage at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, as the two-day family-friendly music festival returns for its second year on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Ill. Consumers who subscribe to the Nickelodeon SlimeFest email newsletter at www.nickslimefest.com will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 27, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. (CT).

Nickelodeon SlimeFest returns to Chicago this June with performances from Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa and T-Pain. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to live music, Nickelodeon SlimeFest will showcase one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring the network’s signature green slime. New activations for this year include a Slime Maze and an expanded Slime Central, where over 30 people can get slimed simultaneously. Festivalgoers can also experience the giant slime pit in front of the stage; make their own slime at the Slime Lab; participate in a silent Slime Disco; and purchase exclusive SlimeFest merchandise.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest will also feature appearances by Nick stars: Annie LeBlanc (Annie vs. Hayley); Scarlet Spencer and Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins For Life); Ella Anderson and Riele Downs (Henry Danger); and Owen Joyner and Daniella Perkins (Knight Squad).

Nickelodeon SlimeFest has seen success around the globe as a slime-filled, multiplatform music and entertainment event since its overseas inception in 2012 in Australia. The U.S. music festival marks the sixth local adaptation of this popular event and nearly 140,000 people have attended Nickelodeon SlimeFest events around the world to date, including sold-out shows in South Africa, Australia, Germany, Italy, UK and Spain. This year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest UK will take place at The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Oct. 19-21, with more international event dates to be announced later this year.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest is sponsored by DIRECTV, Super Heroic and Ring Pop Gummy Gems.

Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

