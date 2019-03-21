Viacom : Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa and T-Pain to Perform at Nickelodeon's U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival, June 8-9

Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull, chart-topping
singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha, Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation
JoJo Siwa, and Grammy® Award-winning artist T-Pain will take the stage
at Nickelodeon
SlimeFest, as the two-day
family-friendly music festival returns for its second year on Saturday,
June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly
Island in Chicago, Ill. Consumers who subscribe to the Nickelodeon
SlimeFest email newsletter at www.nickslimefest.com
will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, March
27, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Tickets will go on sale to the general public
beginning Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. (CT).
Nickelodeon SlimeFest returns to Chicago this June with performances from Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa and T-Pain.
In addition to live music, Nickelodeon SlimeFest will showcase
one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring the network’s
signature green slime. New activations for this year include a Slime
Maze and an expanded Slime Central, where over 30 people can get slimed
simultaneously. Festivalgoers can also experience the giant slime pit in
front of the stage; make their own slime at the Slime Lab; participate
in a silent Slime Disco; and purchase exclusive SlimeFest
merchandise.
Nickelodeon SlimeFest will also feature appearances by Nick
stars: Annie LeBlanc (Annie vs. Hayley); Scarlet Spencer and
Dallas Dupree Young (Cousins
For Life); Ella Anderson and Riele Downs (Henry
Danger); and Owen Joyner and Daniella Perkins (Knight
Squad).
Nickelodeon SlimeFest has seen success around the globe as a
slime-filled, multiplatform music and entertainment event since its
overseas inception in 2012 in Australia. The U.S. music festival marks
the sixth local adaptation of this popular event and nearly 140,000
people have attended Nickelodeon SlimeFest events around the
world to date, including sold-out shows in South Africa, Australia,
Germany, Italy, UK and Spain. This year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest
UK will take place at The Arena at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Oct. 19-21,
with more international event dates to be announced later this year.
Nickelodeon SlimeFest is sponsored by DIRECTV, Super Heroic and
Ring Pop Gummy Gems.
Nickelodeon, now in its 39th year, is the number-one
entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by
putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes
television programming and production in the United States and around
the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and
feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more
than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic
cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork,
visit http://www.nickpress.com.
Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks
of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).
