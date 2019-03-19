Viacom : Says DirecTV Subscriber May Lose Channels Without Contract -Reuters

--Viacom Inc. (VIA) is warning DirecTV subscribers they may lose the company's channels if a new contract can't be agreed with AT&T Inc. (T), Reuters reported Tuesday.

--Viacom said if a new contract isn't reached by midnight on March 22, the channels may go dark, the report said.

--The report, citing "an internal memo seen by Reuters," said Bob Bakish, Viacom's chief executive, criticized AT&T, saying it "appears intent on using its new market power to prioritize its own content at the expense of consumers."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-att-viacom/viacom-warns-customers-channels-may-go-dark-on-directv-idUSKCN1R02N4?il=0

