Viacom : Says DirecTV Subscriber May Lose Channels Without Contract -Reuters

03/19/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

--Viacom Inc. (VIA) is warning DirecTV subscribers they may lose the company's channels if a new contract can't be agreed with AT&T Inc. (T), Reuters reported Tuesday.

--Viacom said if a new contract isn't reached by midnight on March 22, the channels may go dark, the report said.

--The report, citing "an internal memo seen by Reuters," said Bob Bakish, Viacom's chief executive, criticized AT&T, saying it "appears intent on using its new market power to prioritize its own content at the expense of consumers."

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-att-viacom/viacom-warns-customers-channels-may-go-dark-on-directv-idUSKCN1R02N4?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

AT&T -0.39% 30.68 Delayed Quote.7.92%
VIACOM -1.01% 27.52 Delayed Quote.8.21%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 077 M
EBIT 2019 2 808 M
Net income 2019 1 586 M
Debt 2019 7 602 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 7,04
P/E ratio 2020 6,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 11 473 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,6 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM8.21%11 473
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX6.73%95 116
VIVENDI21.90%38 458
BOLLORÉ11.31%12 954
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.20.65%7 036
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.4.03%6 601
