Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM (VIAB)
News

Viacom : Six Viacom Women Join Industry Leaders for Yearlong Betsy Magness Leadership Program

09/26/2018 | 08:26pm CEST

September 26, 2018 @ 2:15 PM

Six women leaders from across Viacom's global operations will join the next two cohorts of the Betsy Magness Leadership Institute (BMLI), working alongside dozens of their industry peers in a yearlong leadership development program.

'WICT [Women in Cable Telecommunications] is honored to welcome the incoming BMLI classes,' said Maria E. Brennan, CAE, president and CEO of WICT, which announced this year's classes. 'Our graduates represent many of the most influential and committed leaders in our industry. The collective contributions made by our graduates is immeasurable and serves as a testament to the impact of the BMLI program.'

BMLI's immersive curriculum includes feedback on participants' leadership styles and helps them develop a strategic vision for their teams and companies.

'I'm looking forward to working on myself as a leader, and improving for the organization and for my team,' said Viacom Vice President of Talent Acquistion for Campus to Career and Internal Mobility Suzanne Rosenthal.

The program has already launched. Following a battery of pre-assessments filled in by participants' managers and direct reports, a nutritional audit, and more, Rosenthal and the rest of her cohort traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina for an intensive first week. The sessions, which included comprehensive assessments based on coworker feedback, a three-plus-hour individualized executive coaching session, and a full day focused on health and wellness - all in conjunction with the Center for Creative Leadership -forged close connections among participants.

[Attachment]

Four Viacom women in Class 38 of the Betsy Magness Leadership Program gather to kick off this year's program. L to R: Claudia Loda, Suzanne Rosenthal, Michelle Narciso, Kelly Bradshaw.

'We formed these unbelievable bonds with women from across the industry,' said Rosenthal, noting that the cohort now communicates over one massive group text. 'I think women leaders in some cases face different challenges than men, and they overlay those on top of media and the very, very changing landscape.'

The cohort will continue with a two-day session on personal branding in Philadelphia at the end of November, followed by additional trips to Florida, San Diego and Park City, Utah to close out the program.

Please join us in congratulating the half dozen talented women who are representing Viacom in BMLI's 2018-19 classes:

Viacom Members of Class 38:

[Attachment] Kelly Bradshaw, VP, Brand Lead, MTV UK Northern & Eastern Europe, Viacom

[Attachment]Claudia Loda, VP, Communications, Southern & Western Europe, Middle East & Africa (SWEMEA), Viacom International Media Networks

[Attachment]Michelle Y. Narciso, VP, Strategy & Business Operations, MTV International, Viacom

[Attachment]Suzanne Rosenthal, VP, Talent Acquisition - Campus to Career & Internal Mobility, Viacom

Viacom Members of Class 39:

[Attachment]Laura Abril, SVP, Editorial Multibrand Iberia, Viacom International Media Networks

[Attachment] Monica Halperin, VP, Distribution Strategy & Business Development, Viacom

###

Disclaimer

Viacom Inc. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 18:25:04 UTC
