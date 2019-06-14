Viacom : TALES Returns to BET for Season 2 Featuring an Exclusive, Soon-to-Be-Released Song, “Brothers” by Kanye West Feat. Charlie Wilson, Produced by TALES Creator, Producer and Writer Irv ‘Gotti' Lorenzo and Seven

“BROTHERS” WILL DEBUT ON BET AND MTV GLOBALLY AND ON VH1’S INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS ON JULY 2ND WITH CAST INCLUDING ELIJAH KELLEY, DRAYA MICHELE, ISAIAH WASHINGTON, AND THOMAS Q. JONES

BET Networks in conjunction with Irv ‘Gotti’ Lorenzo announce the season two global premiere of hit original series, TALES. The series will make a global return, with a two-hour premiere. The debut episode, “Brothers,” brings a new and exciting twist for the series, by serving as the launchpad for an unreleased Kanye West song exclusive to the show’s soundtrack. Fans can tune-in to BET and MTV channels globally and on VH1’s international channels on Tuesday, July 2. BET and the international channels will air the first look at 9:00 PM E.T., with MTV airing in a later timeslot.

“I am beyond excited for the return of TALES. Producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the TALES series, has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career. I did it for my Hip Hop Culture. I wanted to give the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and “Brothers,” the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is precisely that moment. TALES IS BACK!!,” the hip-hop mogul announced. Contrary to previous episodes that feature a catalog of previously released music, this season’s premiere will feature a new song, “Brothers” by Kanye West featuring Charlie Wilson. “Brothers” is produced by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo and his production partner, Seven.

Each week, TALES transforms the lyrics of hip-hop’s greatest hits into captivating visual narratives through the eyes of Irv “Gotti’” Lorenzo. To bring the “Brothers” story to life, Lorenzo has cast a variety of TV and Film veterans including Elijah Kelley (The New Edition Story, Star, The Bobby Brown Story), Draya Michele (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy, The 100),Thomas Q. Jones (Being Mary Jane, Luke Cage), LisaRaye McCoy (All of Us, Single Ladies), and Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta, How High 2).

The scripted anthology series will include nine additional episodes that will feature timeless hits including Geto Boys’“Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” Migos’ “Slippery,” Nas’ “I Gave You Power,” Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Life,” Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Deep Cover,” Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor,” and XXXtentacion’s “Moonlight.”

Love, murder and a whole lot of hip-hop will bring new life to songs in this season, created and executive produced by pioneering hip-hop hitmaker, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo and his Visionary Ideas production company alongside executive producers Ron Robinson and Robert Munic, producers Darcell Lawrence, John Bryant, James Seppelfrick, Keith Neal and Eric Tomosunas, and co-producers Sonny Lorenzo, JJ Lorenzo and Darien Baldwin. The series has enlisted Tasha Smith (Why Did I Get Married, Daddies Little Girls, Star, Power), Robert Munic (Empire), Joshua Butler (Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Magicians, Shadowhunters), Erik White (Tales S:1), Benny Boom (NCIS: Los Angeles, Black Lighting, The Quad), Bryan Barber (Idlewild, Instant Mom), and first-time directors Ellie Foumbi and Nefertite Nguvu to direct episodes throughout the series. Writers will include Robert Munic, Leah Keith, Adam Wiesen, Patrick Coker, John Barcheski, Michael Cobian, Leah Benavides, Larry “Legend” Spivey, Marcus J. Guilloryand Trevor Vandelac.

For more information on “TALES” log on to BET.com. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to BET’s multiple social media platforms by using the hashtag #TALESonBET, Facebook.com/BET, Twitter.com/BET, Instagram.com/TalesOnBET, and Instagram.com/BET.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005345/en/