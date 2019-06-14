Viacom : TALES Returns to BET for Season 2 Featuring an Exclusive, Soon-to-Be-Released Song, “Brothers” by Kanye West Feat. Charlie Wilson, Produced by TALES Creator, Producer and Writer Irv ‘Gotti' Lorenzo and Seven

“BROTHERS” WILL DEBUT ON BET AND MTV GLOBALLY AND ON VH1’S INTERNATIONAL
CHANNELS ON JULY 2ND WITH CAST INCLUDING ELIJAH KELLEY, DRAYA MICHELE,
ISAIAH WASHINGTON, AND THOMAS Q. JONES
BET Networks in conjunction with Irv ‘Gotti’ Lorenzo announce
the season two global premiere of hit original series, TALES.
The series will make a global return, with a two-hour premiere. The
debut episode, “Brothers,” brings a new and exciting twist for the
series, by serving as the launchpad for an unreleased Kanye West song
exclusive to the show’s soundtrack. Fans can tune-in to BET and MTV
channels globally and on VH1’s international channels on Tuesday, July
2. BET and the international channels will air the first look at 9:00 PM
E.T., with MTV airing in a later timeslot.
“I am beyond excited for the return of TALES. Producing this new record
with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song
exclusively for the TALES series, has been one of the highlights of my
music and TV career. I did it for my Hip Hop Culture. I wanted to give
the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and
“Brothers,” the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is
precisely that moment. TALES IS BACK!!,” the hip-hop mogul
announced. Contrary to previous episodes that feature a catalog of
previously released music, this season’s premiere will feature a new
song, “Brothers” by Kanye West featuring Charlie Wilson.
“Brothers” is produced by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo and his production
partner, Seven.
Each week, TALES transforms the lyrics of hip-hop’s greatest
hits into captivating visual narratives through the eyes of Irv “Gotti’”
Lorenzo. To bring the “Brothers” story to life, Lorenzo has cast
a variety of TV and Film veterans including Elijah
Kelley (The New Edition Story, Star, The Bobby Brown Story), Draya
Michele (Real Husbands of Hollywood), Isaiah
Washington (Grey’s Anatomy, The 100),Thomas Q. Jones (Being
Mary Jane, Luke Cage), LisaRaye McCoy (All of
Us, Single Ladies), and Cynthia Bailey (Real
Housewives of Atlanta, How High 2).
The scripted anthology series will include nine additional episodes that
will feature timeless hits including Geto Boys’“Mind Playing
Tricks on Me,” Migos’ “Slippery,” Nas’ “I
Gave You Power,” Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,” Lil
Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Life,” Cardi B’s “Bodak
Yellow,” Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Deep Cover,” Lauryn
Hill’s “Ex-Factor,” and XXXtentacion’s “Moonlight.”
Love, murder and a whole lot of hip-hop will bring new life to songs in
this season, created and executive produced by pioneering hip-hop
hitmaker, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo and his Visionary
Ideas production company alongside executive producers Ron
Robinson and Robert Munic, producers Darcell
Lawrence, John Bryant, James Seppelfrick, Keith Neal and Eric
Tomosunas, and co-producers Sonny Lorenzo, JJ Lorenzo and Darien
Baldwin. The series has enlisted Tasha Smith (Why
Did I Get Married, Daddies Little Girls, Star, Power), Robert
Munic (Empire), Joshua Butler (Pretty
Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries, The Magicians, Shadowhunters), Erik
White (Tales S:1), Benny Boom (NCIS:
Los Angeles, Black Lighting, The Quad), Bryan Barber (Idlewild, Instant
Mom), and first-time directors Ellie Foumbi and Nefertite
Nguvu to direct episodes throughout the series. Writers will
include Robert Munic, Leah Keith, Adam Wiesen, Patrick
Coker, John Barcheski, Michael Cobian, Leah
Benavides, Larry “Legend” Spivey, Marcus J. Guilloryand Trevor
Vandelac.
