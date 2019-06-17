Viacom : Trevor Noah's Day Zero Productions Names Haroon Saleem President of Production

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) and Day Zero Productions today announced
Haroon Saleem as President of Production for Day Zero Productions, an
international production and distribution company led by Trevor Noah,
host of Comedy Central's "The
Daily Show with Trevor Noah." Saleem is based in Los Angeles and
reports directly to Noah.
“Trevor is a transformative talent, and it is a privilege to lead the
charge with him,” said Saleem. "It has never felt more necessary to
create sophisticated, essential content for our global audience,
especially with, and for, marginalized voices. We will be
genre-agnostic, with an eye for scripted and unscripted stories across a
wide range of media platforms.”
“I could not be more excited and blessed to have Haroon join Day Zero as
president,” said Noah. “His vision, authenticity and brilliance are the
perfect attributes to help shape Day Zero into a producer of engaging
and original content across all platforms except VHS.”
Viacom
is a partner in Day Zero Productions and holds exclusive first look
rights on all projects developed by Noah and Day Zero Productions across
all media, including television, feature films, digital and short-form
video content.
As part of the relationship, Paramount Players is adapting a feature
film from Noah's memoir, "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African
Childhood," to which Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o is attached to
star as Trevor's mother, Patricia.
With more than two decades of experience, Saleem most recently served as
executive vice president of production at Red Hour, where he oversaw The
Package for Netflix as well as the upcoming Friendsgiving for
Endeavor Content. He was an executive on films and franchises including The
Chronicles of Narnia, The Tooth Fairy, Chasing Mavericks,
The Pursuit of Happyness, Into the Forest, I Am Legend and
Hancock. Saleem also produced the pre-show for the 2010 Stand Up To
Cancer telecast, founded The 008/Generation for Change, which supported
the 2008 Obama campaign, and created the non-profit I VOTE in 2012,
which promoted voter-driven social causes for young professionals.
Saleem was born on the Mediterranean coast of Libya and raised in a
small desert town in Southern California.
