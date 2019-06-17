Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM

(VIAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Viacom : Trevor Noah's Day Zero Productions Names Haroon Saleem President of Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 02:53pm EDT

Saleem to Develop Content Across All Platforms and Genres

Viacom is a Day Zero Productions Partner and Paramount Players is Developing a Feature Film Adaptation of Noah’s Memoir

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) and Day Zero Productions today announced Haroon Saleem as President of Production for Day Zero Productions, an international production and distribution company led by Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." Saleem is based in Los Angeles and reports directly to Noah.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005811/en/

Haroon Saleem, President of Production, Day Zero Productions (Photo: Business Wire)

Haroon Saleem, President of Production, Day Zero Productions (Photo: Business Wire)

“Trevor is a transformative talent, and it is a privilege to lead the charge with him,” said Saleem. "It has never felt more necessary to create sophisticated, essential content for our global audience, especially with, and for, marginalized voices. We will be genre-agnostic, with an eye for scripted and unscripted stories across a wide range of media platforms.”

“I could not be more excited and blessed to have Haroon join Day Zero as president,” said Noah. “His vision, authenticity and brilliance are the perfect attributes to help shape Day Zero into a producer of engaging and original content across all platforms except VHS.”

Viacom is a partner in Day Zero Productions and holds exclusive first look rights on all projects developed by Noah and Day Zero Productions across all media, including television, feature films, digital and short-form video content.

As part of the relationship, Paramount Players is adapting a feature film from Noah's memoir, "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood," to which Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o is attached to star as Trevor's mother, Patricia.

With more than two decades of experience, Saleem most recently served as executive vice president of production at Red Hour, where he oversaw The Package for Netflix as well as the upcoming Friendsgiving for Endeavor Content. He was an executive on films and franchises including The Chronicles of Narnia, The Tooth Fairy, Chasing Mavericks, The Pursuit of Happyness, Into the Forest, I Am Legend and Hancock. Saleem also produced the pre-show for the 2010 Stand Up To Cancer telecast, founded The 008/Generation for Change, which supported the 2008 Obama campaign, and created the non-profit I VOTE in 2012, which promoted voter-driven social causes for young professionals. Saleem was born on the Mediterranean coast of Libya and raised in a small desert town in Southern California.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM
02:53pVIACOM : Trevor Noah's Day Zero Productions Names Haroon Saleem President of Pro..
BU
06/14VIACOM : TALES Returns to BET for Season 2 Featuring an Exclusive, Soon-to-Be-Re..
BU
06/14VIACOM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13VIACOM : BET Networks To Honor Grammy Nominated Rapper, Entrepreneur And Communi..
PU
06/13NICKELODEON : Orders Up All That-Inspired Good Burger Pop-up with Team Behind Vi..
BU
06/13PLUTO TV : Expands Launch on Comcast Platforms; Now Available via Xfinity X1 and..
BU
06/12VIACOM : 2019 "BET Awards" To Honor Grammy Award Winning And Oscar-Nominated Act..
PU
06/12VIACOM INC. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 8, 2019
BU
06/11VIACOM : 2019 "BET Awards" To Recognize Entertainment Mogul Tyler Perry With The..
PU
06/10NICKELODEON : Launches New Animated Shorts Program
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 881 M
EBIT 2019 2 679 M
Net income 2019 1 485 M
Debt 2019 8 166 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 8,00
P/E ratio 2020 6,89
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 12 031 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM14.36%11 942
VIVENDI15.04%35 963
BOLLORÉ11.77%13 351
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.28%6 115
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.24%5 679
SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC.-12.92%3 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About