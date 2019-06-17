Viacom : Trevor Noah's Day Zero Productions Names Haroon Saleem President of Production

Saleem to Develop Content Across All Platforms and Genres

Viacom is a Day Zero Productions Partner and Paramount Players is Developing a Feature Film Adaptation of Noah’s Memoir

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) and Day Zero Productions today announced Haroon Saleem as President of Production for Day Zero Productions, an international production and distribution company led by Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah." Saleem is based in Los Angeles and reports directly to Noah.

“Trevor is a transformative talent, and it is a privilege to lead the charge with him,” said Saleem. "It has never felt more necessary to create sophisticated, essential content for our global audience, especially with, and for, marginalized voices. We will be genre-agnostic, with an eye for scripted and unscripted stories across a wide range of media platforms.”

“I could not be more excited and blessed to have Haroon join Day Zero as president,” said Noah. “His vision, authenticity and brilliance are the perfect attributes to help shape Day Zero into a producer of engaging and original content across all platforms except VHS.”

Viacom is a partner in Day Zero Productions and holds exclusive first look rights on all projects developed by Noah and Day Zero Productions across all media, including television, feature films, digital and short-form video content.

As part of the relationship, Paramount Players is adapting a feature film from Noah's memoir, "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood," to which Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong'o is attached to star as Trevor's mother, Patricia.

With more than two decades of experience, Saleem most recently served as executive vice president of production at Red Hour, where he oversaw The Package for Netflix as well as the upcoming Friendsgiving for Endeavor Content. He was an executive on films and franchises including The Chronicles of Narnia, The Tooth Fairy, Chasing Mavericks, The Pursuit of Happyness, Into the Forest, I Am Legend and Hancock. Saleem also produced the pre-show for the 2010 Stand Up To Cancer telecast, founded The 008/Generation for Change, which supported the 2008 Obama campaign, and created the non-profit I VOTE in 2012, which promoted voter-driven social causes for young professionals. Saleem was born on the Mediterranean coast of Libya and raised in a small desert town in Southern California.

