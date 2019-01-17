Viacom : “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” Returns Live Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8 p.m./ 5 p.m. ET/PT

Returning for the second consecutive year, “THE BET SOCIAL
AWARDS” will celebrate the best viral social media moments over
the past year, across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat,
and more. This LIVE one-hour event will feature Social Media stars,
celebrities, social-inspired performances, unexpected award moments, and
tons of surprises. Keeping with BET’s tradition of celebrating the best
in entertainment, the network will once again host an electrifying night
of television that is bound to have social media buzzing. “THE BET
SOCIAL AWARDS” airs LIVE Sunday, March 3rd at 8 p.m. ET/PT from
Atlanta, GA.
Voting will happen across five categories: “Issa Wave”, “LMAO!”,
“Social Hustle”, “Stan Love”, and “Best Celeb Follow”.
The 2019 nominees include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Snoop
Dogg, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cardi B, LeBron
James, Queen Naija, JayVersace, BlameitonKway, LalaMilan,
TheShiggyShow and many more. Round One of voting will select the
five finalists in each category. Voting starts today.
Additionally, the show will honor a social activist who uses social
media as a tool to keep us informed, mobilized and hopeful for change
with the “Social Movement” award; and the “Social Verified” award,
which will honor an individual(s) who continuously elevates the social
media landscape.
For updates and more information about “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS”,
please visit BET.com/BETSocialAwards.
Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media
platforms using the hashtag: #BETSocialAwards.
“THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” is a BET Production, with Mike Epps and
Kyra Robinson serving as Executive Producers.
See below for the complete list of “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” 2019
Official Nominees:
ISSA WAVE
“Issa Wave” highlights newer music artists who have made some of the
biggest waves in music over the past year via social media, word-of
mouth, or by bubbling via streaming sites and underground radio shows.
1. @YELLABEEZY214
2. @ELLAMAI
3. @LILBABY_1
4. @GUNNA
5. @QUEENNAIJA
6. @IAMDANILEIGH
7. @C.SYRESMITH
8. @CITYGIRLS
9. @HERMUSICOFFICIAL
10. @JACQUEES
LMAO!
This category highlights some of the funniest, most innovative, and
popular social media comedians of the year. From skits, to roasting, to
all out transformation into characters we love, these entertainers have
expanded the landscape of comedy.
1. @THEBSIMONE2
2. @IAMZOIE
3. @KEVONSTAGE
4. @THECHRISTISHOW
5. @IAMCAREYBOY
6. @THATGIRLJAYCOLE
7. @YESIMPRETTYVEE
8. @HAHADAVIS
9. @CHICKLET.HF
10. @JUHAHNJONES
SOCIAL HUSTLE
“Social Hustle” highlights individuals that have taken their social
media savvy and flipped it into big success. Proving that it’s not how
you start, it’s how you finish.
1. @THEALIYAJANELL
2. @SUPA_CENT
3. @TOKYOSTYLEZ
4. @PREMADONNA87
5. @LALAMILAN
6. @BLAMEITONKWAY
7. @JACKIEAINA
8. @THEPATRICIABRIGHT
9. @JAYVERSACE
10. @THESHIGGYSHOW
STAN LOVE
Oh they fan FANS! The “Stan Love” category salutes the die-hard fan
clubs that ride with their favorite celebrity through thick and thin.
These celebrities have true STAN LOVE.
1. BEYHIVE (BEYONCÉ)
2. BARBZ (NICKI MINAJ)
3. BARDIGANG (CARDI B)
4. RIHANNA NAVY (RIHANNA)
5. TEAMBREEZY (CHRIS BROWN)
6. TEAMDRIZZY (DRAKE)
7. LAMBS (MARIAH CAREY)
8. CICI ARMY (CIARA)
9. FUTUREHIVE (FUTURE)
BEST CELEB FOLLOW
Living their best lives and inviting us to experience it with a front
row seat; these celebrities leave the big screen to hang out with us on
our social screens. They inspire us, they make us laugh, and even sip
tea with us as social media drama unfolds…even if they’re the ones in
the middle of it.
1. KEVIN HART (@kevinhart4real)
2. SNOOP DOGG (@snoopdogg)
3. DIDDY (@diddy)
4. SERENA WILLIAMS (@serenawilliams)
5. CARDI B (@iamcardib)
6. NICKI MINAJ (@nickiminaj)
7. WILL SMITH (@willsmith)
8. PLIES (@plies)
9. LEBRON JAMES (@kingjames)
10. LIL DUVAL (@lilduval)
11. AMANDA SEALES (@amandaseales)
12. KEKE PALMER (@keke)
13. JADA PINKETT SMITH (@jadapinkettsmith)
*To apply for media credentials to cover the “THE BET SOCIAL
AWARDS” please email Melissa.Nyarko@bet.net.*
ABOUT BET NETWORKS:
BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the
nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and
public affairs television programming for the African-American audience.
The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can
be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom
and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer
brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading
Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news;
BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American
Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home
Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile,
which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices;
and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005673/en/