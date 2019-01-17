Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom    VIAB

VIACOM (VIAB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/17 01:48:11 pm
29.495 USD   -0.32%
2018VIACOM : Taps Into Streaming
DJ
2018VIACOM : Expects Revenue Growth in 2019 -- 2nd Update
DJ
2018Viacom sets Netflix deal that augurs future strategy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Viacom : “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” Returns Live Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8 p.m./ 5 p.m. ET/PT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 01:22pm EST

THE SECOND ANNUAL LIVE EVENT WILL CELEBRATE SOCIAL MEDIA’S BRIGHTEST STARS.

THE 2019 CATEGORIES INCLUDE “ISSA WAVE”, “LMAO!”, “STAN LOVE”, “SOCIAL HUSTLE” AND “BEST CELEB FOLLOW”. NOMINEES INCLUDE @THEBSIMONE2, @BLAMEITONKWAY, @SNOOPDOGG, @THESHIGGYSHOW, @IAMZOIE, @IAMCARDIB, @CHICKLET.HF, @ELLAMAI, @CITYGIRLS, @JAYVERSACE, @QUEENNAIJA, @WILLSMITH, @PLIES, @HAHADAVIS, @KINGJAMES AND MANY MORE.

“THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” WILL AIR LIVE FROM ATLANTA, GA

VOTING IS NOW OPEN AT BET.COM/BETSOCIALAWARDS

Returning for the second consecutive year, “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” will celebrate the best viral social media moments over the past year, across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and more. This LIVE one-hour event will feature Social Media stars, celebrities, social-inspired performances, unexpected award moments, and tons of surprises. Keeping with BET’s tradition of celebrating the best in entertainment, the network will once again host an electrifying night of television that is bound to have social media buzzing. “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” airs LIVE Sunday, March 3rd at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Atlanta, GA.

Voting will happen across five categories: “Issa Wave”, “LMAO!”, “Social Hustle”, “Stan Love”, and “Best Celeb Follow”. The 2019 nominees include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cardi B, LeBron James, Queen Naija, JayVersace, BlameitonKway, LalaMilan, TheShiggyShow and many more. Round One of voting will select the five finalists in each category. Voting starts today.

Additionally, the show will honor a social activist who uses social media as a tool to keep us informed, mobilized and hopeful for change with the “Social Movement” award; and the “Social Verified” award, which will honor an individual(s) who continuously elevates the social media landscape.

For updates and more information about “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS”, please visit BET.com/BETSocialAwards. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSocialAwards.

“THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” is a BET Production, with Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson serving as Executive Producers.

See below for the complete list of “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” 2019 Official Nominees:

ISSA WAVE

“Issa Wave” highlights newer music artists who have made some of the biggest waves in music over the past year via social media, word-of mouth, or by bubbling via streaming sites and underground radio shows.

1. @YELLABEEZY214

2. @ELLAMAI

3. @LILBABY_1

4. @GUNNA

5. @QUEENNAIJA

6. @IAMDANILEIGH

7. @C.SYRESMITH

8. @CITYGIRLS

9. @HERMUSICOFFICIAL

10. @JACQUEES

LMAO!

This category highlights some of the funniest, most innovative, and popular social media comedians of the year. From skits, to roasting, to all out transformation into characters we love, these entertainers have expanded the landscape of comedy.

1. @THEBSIMONE2

2. @IAMZOIE

3. @KEVONSTAGE

4. @THECHRISTISHOW

5. @IAMCAREYBOY

6. @THATGIRLJAYCOLE

7. @YESIMPRETTYVEE

8. @HAHADAVIS

9. @CHICKLET.HF

10. @JUHAHNJONES

SOCIAL HUSTLE

“Social Hustle” highlights individuals that have taken their social media savvy and flipped it into big success. Proving that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

1. @THEALIYAJANELL

2. @SUPA_CENT

3. @TOKYOSTYLEZ

4. @PREMADONNA87

5. @LALAMILAN

6. @BLAMEITONKWAY

7. @JACKIEAINA

8. @THEPATRICIABRIGHT

9. @JAYVERSACE

10. @THESHIGGYSHOW

STAN LOVE

Oh they fan FANS! The “Stan Love” category salutes the die-hard fan clubs that ride with their favorite celebrity through thick and thin. These celebrities have true STAN LOVE.

1. BEYHIVE (BEYONCÉ)

2. BARBZ (NICKI MINAJ)

3. BARDIGANG (CARDI B)

4. RIHANNA NAVY (RIHANNA)

5. TEAMBREEZY (CHRIS BROWN)

6. TEAMDRIZZY (DRAKE)

7. LAMBS (MARIAH CAREY)

8. CICI ARMY (CIARA)

9. FUTUREHIVE (FUTURE)

BEST CELEB FOLLOW

Living their best lives and inviting us to experience it with a front row seat; these celebrities leave the big screen to hang out with us on our social screens. They inspire us, they make us laugh, and even sip tea with us as social media drama unfolds…even if they’re the ones in the middle of it.

1. KEVIN HART (@kevinhart4real)

2. SNOOP DOGG (@snoopdogg)

3. DIDDY (@diddy)

4. SERENA WILLIAMS (@serenawilliams)

5. CARDI B (@iamcardib)

6. NICKI MINAJ (@nickiminaj)

7. WILL SMITH (@willsmith)

8. PLIES (@plies)

9. LEBRON JAMES (@kingjames)

10. LIL DUVAL (@lilduval)

11. AMANDA SEALES (@amandaseales)

12. KEKE PALMER (@keke)

13. JADA PINKETT SMITH (@jadapinkettsmith)

*To apply for media credentials to cover the “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” please email Melissa.Nyarko@bet.net.*

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM
01:22pVIACOM : “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” Returns Live Sunday, March 3, 2019 ..
BU
01/14Viacom Weighs Stake Sale in China -- WSJ
DJ
01/13Viacom Weighs Majority Stake Sale of China Operations
DJ
01/09MTV : 's Ratings Growth Continues With “Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club”
BU
01/09VIACOM INC. : to Report Quarterly Financial Results on February 5, 2019
BU
01/09SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone, Former Companion In Truce -- WSJ
DJ
01/08CBS : Sumner Redstone, Family Settle Legal Dispute With Former Companion Manuela..
DJ
01/08SUMNER REDSTONE : Sumner Redstone and Family Settle Legal Dispute With Former Co..
DJ
01/02Roku to launch subscription video channels business
RE
2018MATTEL : Introduces 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Board Game; In Partnership wi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 247 M
EBIT 2019 2 832 M
Net income 2019 1 717 M
Debt 2019 7 257 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 6,98
P/E ratio 2020 6,74
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 12 072 M
Chart VIACOM
Duration : Period :
Viacom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 35,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM15.14%12 072
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX0.50%89 484
VIVENDI2.26%32 344
BOLLORÉ3.14%12 043
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.3.15%6 532
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.9.09%6 360
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.