Viacom : “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” Returns Live Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 8 p.m./ 5 p.m. ET/PT

THE SECOND ANNUAL LIVE EVENT WILL CELEBRATE SOCIAL MEDIA’S BRIGHTEST STARS.

THE 2019 CATEGORIES INCLUDE “ISSA WAVE”, “LMAO!”, “STAN LOVE”, “SOCIAL HUSTLE” AND “BEST CELEB FOLLOW”. NOMINEES INCLUDE @THEBSIMONE2, @BLAMEITONKWAY, @SNOOPDOGG, @THESHIGGYSHOW, @IAMZOIE, @IAMCARDIB, @CHICKLET.HF, @ELLAMAI, @CITYGIRLS, @JAYVERSACE, @QUEENNAIJA, @WILLSMITH, @PLIES, @HAHADAVIS, @KINGJAMES AND MANY MORE.

“THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” WILL AIR LIVE FROM ATLANTA, GA

VOTING IS NOW OPEN AT BET.COM/BETSOCIALAWARDS

Returning for the second consecutive year, “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” will celebrate the best viral social media moments over the past year, across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and more. This LIVE one-hour event will feature Social Media stars, celebrities, social-inspired performances, unexpected award moments, and tons of surprises. Keeping with BET’s tradition of celebrating the best in entertainment, the network will once again host an electrifying night of television that is bound to have social media buzzing. “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” airs LIVE Sunday, March 3rd at 8 p.m. ET/PT from Atlanta, GA.

Voting will happen across five categories: “Issa Wave”, “LMAO!”, “Social Hustle”, “Stan Love”, and “Best Celeb Follow”. The 2019 nominees include Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Cardi B, LeBron James, Queen Naija, JayVersace, BlameitonKway, LalaMilan, TheShiggyShow and many more. Round One of voting will select the five finalists in each category. Voting starts today.

Additionally, the show will honor a social activist who uses social media as a tool to keep us informed, mobilized and hopeful for change with the “Social Movement” award; and the “Social Verified” award, which will honor an individual(s) who continuously elevates the social media landscape.

For updates and more information about “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS”, please visit BET.com/BETSocialAwards. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSocialAwards.

“THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” is a BET Production, with Mike Epps and Kyra Robinson serving as Executive Producers.

See below for the complete list of “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” 2019 Official Nominees:

ISSA WAVE

“Issa Wave” highlights newer music artists who have made some of the biggest waves in music over the past year via social media, word-of mouth, or by bubbling via streaming sites and underground radio shows.

1. @YELLABEEZY214

2. @ELLAMAI

3. @LILBABY_1

4. @GUNNA

5. @QUEENNAIJA

6. @IAMDANILEIGH

7. @C.SYRESMITH

8. @CITYGIRLS

9. @HERMUSICOFFICIAL

10. @JACQUEES

LMAO!

This category highlights some of the funniest, most innovative, and popular social media comedians of the year. From skits, to roasting, to all out transformation into characters we love, these entertainers have expanded the landscape of comedy.

1. @THEBSIMONE2

2. @IAMZOIE

3. @KEVONSTAGE

4. @THECHRISTISHOW

5. @IAMCAREYBOY

6. @THATGIRLJAYCOLE

7. @YESIMPRETTYVEE

8. @HAHADAVIS

9. @CHICKLET.HF

10. @JUHAHNJONES

SOCIAL HUSTLE

“Social Hustle” highlights individuals that have taken their social media savvy and flipped it into big success. Proving that it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

1. @THEALIYAJANELL

2. @SUPA_CENT

3. @TOKYOSTYLEZ

4. @PREMADONNA87

5. @LALAMILAN

6. @BLAMEITONKWAY

7. @JACKIEAINA

8. @THEPATRICIABRIGHT

9. @JAYVERSACE

10. @THESHIGGYSHOW

STAN LOVE

Oh they fan FANS! The “Stan Love” category salutes the die-hard fan clubs that ride with their favorite celebrity through thick and thin. These celebrities have true STAN LOVE.

1. BEYHIVE (BEYONCÉ)

2. BARBZ (NICKI MINAJ)

3. BARDIGANG (CARDI B)

4. RIHANNA NAVY (RIHANNA)

5. TEAMBREEZY (CHRIS BROWN)

6. TEAMDRIZZY (DRAKE)

7. LAMBS (MARIAH CAREY)

8. CICI ARMY (CIARA)

9. FUTUREHIVE (FUTURE)

BEST CELEB FOLLOW

Living their best lives and inviting us to experience it with a front row seat; these celebrities leave the big screen to hang out with us on our social screens. They inspire us, they make us laugh, and even sip tea with us as social media drama unfolds…even if they’re the ones in the middle of it.

1. KEVIN HART (@kevinhart4real)

2. SNOOP DOGG (@snoopdogg)

3. DIDDY (@diddy)

4. SERENA WILLIAMS (@serenawilliams)

5. CARDI B (@iamcardib)

6. NICKI MINAJ (@nickiminaj)

7. WILL SMITH (@willsmith)

8. PLIES (@plies)

9. LEBRON JAMES (@kingjames)

10. LIL DUVAL (@lilduval)

11. AMANDA SEALES (@amandaseales)

12. KEKE PALMER (@keke)

13. JADA PINKETT SMITH (@jadapinkettsmith)

*To apply for media credentials to cover the “THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS” please email Melissa.Nyarko@bet.net.*

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005673/en/