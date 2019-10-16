Comedy Central : to Live Stream 24 Hours of Stand-Up Content From Over 60 Comedians on Its Comedy Central : Stand-Up YouTube Channel

Live Stream Begins on Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 p.m. ET and Leads Up to the On-Air Season Premiere of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents..., Half-Hour Stand-Up Series on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central

Half Hour Specials Featured in the YT Live Stream to Also Air on PlutoTV All Weekend Long

Watch a Preview of the Specials to be Streamed HERE

Comedy Central is opening its deep vault of half-hour stand-up specials for a 24-hour live stream event on the #1 brand in comedy’s Stand-Up channel on YouTube that will cover specials curated from the past two decades. The live stream will include performances from some of the biggest names in comedy including Kevin Hart (2004), Jim Gaffigan (2000), Amy Schumer (2010), John Mulaney (2009), Zach Galifianakis (2001), Patton Oswalt (1999), Michael Che (2014), Gabriel Iglesias (2003), Anthony Jeselnik (2009), Daniel Tosh (2003), Sebastian Maniscalco (2008), Chris Redd (2017), Donald Glover (2010). In all, the 24-hour live stream will feature a curated playlist of over 60 half-hour stand-up specials beginning Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 p.m. ET on the Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on YouTube and culminating with the on-air premiere of the new season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... with back-to-back episodes, Jaboukie Young-White and Vanessa Gonzalez, on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

In addition, the half-hour specials featured in the YT Live stream will also air throughout the weekend on PlutoTV, the leading free streaming service in the U.S.

The selection of half-hour stand-up specials to stream include:

Cristela Alonzo (2013)

Dave Attell (1999)

Maria Bamford (2001)

Joel Kim Booster (2017)

Neal Brennan (2012)

Matthew Broussard (2016)

Bo Burnham (2009)

Michelle Buteau (2015)

Michael Che (2014)

Chris D'Elia (2011)

Chris Distefano (2014)

Naomi Ekperigin (2016)

Rachel Feinstein (2014)

Nate Fernald (2016)

Jo Firestone (2017)

Ron Funches (2014)

Jim Gaffigan (2000)

Zach Galifianakis (2001)

Noah Gardenswartz (2016)

Garfunkel And Oates (2012)

Solomon Georgio (2017)

Chris Gethard (2014)

Greg Giraldo (2000)

Nikki Glaser (2013)

Donald Glover (2010)

Kevin Hart (2004)

Mitch Hedberg (1999)

Emily Heller (2016)

Lil Rel Howery (2013)

Gabriel Iglesias (2003)

Sam Jay (2017)

Anthony Jeselnik (2009)

Josh Johnson (2017)

Kyle Kinane (2011)

Jessi Klein (2011)

Michael Kosta (2011)

Pete Lee (2009)

Natasha Leggero (2011)

Gabe Liedman (2013)

Joe List (2015)

Sebastian Maniscalco (2008)

Demetri Martin (2004)

Sam Morril (2015)

John Mulaney (2009)

Aparna Nancherla (2016)

Mark Normand (2014)

Tig Notaro (2004)

Jacqueline Novak (2016)

Patrice O'Neal (2003)

Patton Oswalt (1999)

Brian Regan (2000)

Chris Redd (2017)

Ramon Rivas (2016)

Casey James Salengo (2017)

Yamaneika Saunders (2017)

Kristen Schaal (2009)

Amy Schumer (2010)

Rory Scovel (2012)

Ali Siddiq (2016)

Dan Soder (2013)

Beth Stelling (2015)

Brody Stevens (2014)

Nick Swardson (2001)

Julio Torres (2017)

Shane Torres (2017)

Daniel Tosh (2003)

Liza Treyger (2015)

Baron Vaughn (2013)

Jenny Zigrino (2017)

The new season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… half-hour specials will kick off with back-to-back episodes with its on-air premiere on Friday, October 18 at 11pm and 11:30 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. Comedians featured this season include Jaboukie Young-White, Dulcé Sloan, Tom Thakkar, Mia Jackson, Will Miles, David Gborie, Vanessa Gonzalez, Charles Gould, Nore Davis, Joe Kwaczala, Sara Schaefer and Allen Strickland Williams. Fans can catch up on the past two seasons of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… unlocked without authentication for a limited time on the Comedy Central App and cc.com from 10/16-10/22 and then tune-in to watch the new specials every Friday night on Comedy Central. Viewers can also follow @standup on twitter to tweet about the series using the hashtag #CCStandUpPresents.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents…has long served to showcase emerging classes of exciting, dynamic stand-up talent. The weekly series is a vital springboard in the network’s talent-development pipeline for stand-up and scripted projects on all platforms. The third season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents… was filmed at the Civic Theatre in New Orleans, as well as the two previous seasons.

About Comedy Central Stand-Up:

Featuring an expertly curated line-up of series and specials, Comedy Central is the epicenter of stand-up. The Comedy Central stand-up universe includes the Friday Night Stand-Up anchor on television; social platforms; 24/7 access on Comedy Central Radio; Comedy Central App; home assistants; and Stand-Up with Chris Distefano, a first-of-its-kind podcast that utilizes a decades-deep Comedy Central library of proprietary stand-up content for a weekly listening party. Launched in October 2018, The Comedy Central Stand-Up channel on YouTube (712k subscribers) features a gold mine of both original material and exclusive clips for fans looking to revisit a classic special from a legendary comedian or discovering a new favorite performance.

Available on-air, online and on the go, Comedy Central gives viewers access to a world of super funny, provocative and relevant comedy that tell the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe. For up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs visit Comedy Central’s press site at press.cc.com and follow us on Twitter @ComedyCentralPR for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005680/en/