Nickelodeon :'s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Adds 50 New Dates In 2020!

Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs and will return to many cities including New York, where she will headline the legendary venue Madison Square Garden. JoJo will continue to new venues including: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, concluding in North Little Rock on June 6.

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more. General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), Nickelodeon premieres JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs.

Along the tour route, Siwa will take the stage at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a two-day family-friendly music festival, on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event will also feature performances by Why Don’t We, French Montana and Blanco Brown, along with one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring Nickelodeon’s signature green slime. Additional activations will include: Slime Central, where 20 people can get slimed simultaneously; a giant slime pit in front of the stage; a silent Slime Disco and more.

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents and sponsored by Hairdorables®. Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour remains one of the hottest tickets of the year. Siwa’s inaugural run ranked at #5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out as the tour touched down in seven countries on three continents.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is a part of the Viacom Live Experiential portfolio. With 25 events and growing, Viacom Live delivers experiences that drive culture and conversation, allowing fans to connect with the most influential brands globally.

Following are Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour 2020 dates:

DATE CITY VENUE March 11 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena March 13 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena March 14 Las Cruces, NM Pan American Center March 15 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena March 17 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena formerly known as Rabobank Arena March 21 Inglewood, CA Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum) March 22 Inglewood, CA Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum) March 24 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center March 25 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 27 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena March 28 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena March 29 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena March 31 Yakima, WA Yakima Valley SunDome April 3 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place April 5 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome April 6 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre April 8 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place April 10 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena April 11 Minneapolis, MN Target Center April 14 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena April 15 Green Bay, WI Resch Center April 17 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center April 18 Springfield, MO JQH Arena April 19 Champaign, IL State Farm Center April 21 Madison, WI Kohl Center April 23 Ft Wayne, IN Allen County War Memorial Coliseum April 25 Evansville, IN Ford Center April 26 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena April 27 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse April 30 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre May 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre May 3 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter War Memorial Arena May 5 Portland, ME Cross Insurance Arena May 6 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena May 8 Washington DC Capital One Arena May 9 Trenton, NJ CURE Insurance Arena May 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden May 15 Hershey, PA GIANT Center May 16 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena May 17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center May 19 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena May 20 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena May 22 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena May 23 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena May 27 Estero, FL Hertz Arena May 28 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena May 29 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center May 31 Houston, TX Toyota Center June 2 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center June 3 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center June 5 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena June 6 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa is a YouTube sensation, pop star, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer and The New York Times bestselling author. Siwa connects with her fans through many channels: via social media she has over 10.4 million subscribers with over 2.6 billion views on YouTube, she has over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, over 439,000 Twitter followers, over 17.3 million followers on TikTok (formerly Musical.ly), and over 596,000 followers on Facebook; through her SIWANATORZ club, which stands against negativity and bullying; through her global reach of consumer products including her signature bows, accessories, apparel, arts and crafts, cosmetics, home goods and party supplies; and with her hugely popular singles, “Boomerang,” which has been viewed over 782 million times and RIAA certified platinum, “Kid in a Candy Store,” which is RIAA certified gold, “Hold The Drama,” and “D.R.E.A.M.”

Siwa recently won her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star.” Her previous Choice Awards include “Favorite Viral Music Artist” in 2017 and “Favorite Musical YouTube Creator” in 2018. She also performed at Kids’ Choice Mexico 2018. In November 2018, Siwa released her first EP, D.R.E.A.M. The Music, featuring four new songs: “D.R.E.A.M,” “My Story,” “Everyday Popstars” and “Only Getting Better.” The music video for “D.R.E.A.M.” was released on Siwa’s YouTube channel and to date has garnered over 76 million views. Due to the success of D.R.E.A.M. The Music, Siwa released a second EP, Celebrate, in April featuring an additional four new songs: “It’s Time To Celebrate,” “#1U,” “Worldwide Party,” and “Bop!” The accompanying music videos for “Bop!” and “It’s Time To Celebrate” have accumulated over 12 million views and 7.7 million views respectively on her YouTube channel.

In 2016, Nickelodeon and Siwa entered an exclusive licensing partnership to develop a line of consumer products inspired by Siwa. Categories span toys, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, Halloween costumes and more. To date, over 50 million JoJo Bows have been sold. Siwa’s consumer products are available internationally, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Siwa launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show starring Siwa and her furry best friend BowBow. She also worked alongside Nick Cannon in Nickelodeon’s hit competition series Lip Sync Battle Shorties. She has also appeared on various Nickelodeon live-action series including School of Rock and The Thundermans. Siwa performed a medley of hits at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, including her platinum smash “Boomerang.”

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the gold standard for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Panic! At The Disco, Luke Combs, Maggie Rogers, Dan + Shay, and JoJo Siwa in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an infrastructure for artist development and audience reach that is unmatched by any company in the world. AEG Presents is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEG. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

