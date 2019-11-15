Log in
Nickelodeon :'s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Adds 50 New Dates In 2020!

11/15/2019 | 01:11pm EST

Tickets On Sale to General Public Friday, Nov. 22, at 12:00 p.m. Local Time

JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert Special to Premiere Friday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Produced by AEG Presents

Share it: @Nickelodeon #JoJoDREAMTour
Click HERE to Download Photos
Click HERE to Embed JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert Trailer

Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019’s hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs and will return to many cities including New York, where she will headline the legendary venue Madison Square Garden. JoJo will continue to new venues including: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, concluding in North Little Rock on June 6.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005437/en/

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Adds 50 New Dates in 2020! (Photo: Business Wire)

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more. General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), Nickelodeon premieres JoJo’s D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs.

Along the tour route, Siwa will take the stage at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a two-day family-friendly music festival, on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event will also feature performances by Why Don’t We, French Montana and Blanco Brown, along with one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring Nickelodeon’s signature green slime. Additional activations will include: Slime Central, where 20 people can get slimed simultaneously; a giant slime pit in front of the stage; a silent Slime Disco and more.

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents and sponsored by Hairdorables®. Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour remains one of the hottest tickets of the year. Siwa’s inaugural run ranked at #5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out as the tour touched down in seven countries on three continents.

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is a part of the Viacom Live Experiential portfolio. With 25 events and growing, Viacom Live delivers experiences that drive culture and conversation, allowing fans to connect with the most influential brands globally.

Following are Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour 2020 dates:

DATE

   

CITY

   

VENUE

March 11

   

Colorado Springs, CO

   

The Broadmoor World Arena

March 13

   

Lubbock, TX

   

United Supermarkets Arena

March 14

   

Las Cruces, NM

   

Pan American Center

March 15

   

Glendale, AZ

   

Gila River Arena

March 17

   

Bakersfield, CA

   

Mechanics Bank Arena formerly known as Rabobank Arena

March 21

   

Inglewood, CA

   

Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 22

   

Inglewood, CA

   

Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 24

   

Fresno, CA

   

Save Mart Center

March 25

   

Sacramento, CA

   

Golden 1 Center

March 27

   

Salt Lake City, UT

   

Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 28

   

Boise, ID

   

ExtraMile Arena

March 29

   

Spokane, WA

   

Spokane Arena

March 31

   

Yakima, WA

   

Yakima Valley SunDome

April 3

   

Edmonton, AB

   

Rogers Place

April 5

   

Calgary, AB

   

Scotiabank Saddledome

April 6

   

Saskatoon, SK

   

SaskTel Centre

April 8

   

Winnipeg, MB

   

Bell MTS Place

April 10

   

Grand Forks, ND

   

Ralph Engelstad Arena

April 11

   

Minneapolis, MN

   

Target Center

April 14

   

Rosemont, IL

   

Allstate Arena

April 15

   

Green Bay, WI

   

Resch Center

April 17

   

Moline, IL

   

TaxSlayer Center

April 18

   

Springfield, MO

   

JQH Arena

April 19

   

Champaign, IL

   

State Farm Center

April 21

   

Madison, WI

   

Kohl Center

April 23

   

Ft Wayne, IN

   

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 25

   

Evansville, IN

   

Ford Center

April 26

   

Lexington, KY

   

Rupp Arena

April 27

   

Cleveland, OH

   

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 30

   

Hamilton, ON

   

FirstOntario Centre

May 1

   

Ottawa, ON

   

Canadian Tire Centre

May 3

   

Syracuse, NY

   

The Oncenter War Memorial Arena

May 5

   

Portland, ME

   

Cross Insurance Arena

May 6

   

Manchester, NH

   

SNHU Arena

May 8

   

Washington DC

   

Capital One Arena

May 9

   

Trenton, NJ

   

CURE Insurance Arena

May 12

   

New York, NY

   

Madison Square Garden

May 15

   

Hershey, PA

   

GIANT Center

May 16

   

Norfolk, VA

   

Chartway Arena

May 17

   

Charlotte, NC

   

Spectrum Center

May 19

   

Raleigh, NC

   

PNC Arena

May 20

   

Columbia, SC

   

Colonial Life Arena

May 22

   

Tampa, FL

   

Amalie Arena

May 23

   

Miami, FL

   

AmericanAirlines Arena

May 27

   

Estero, FL

   

Hertz Arena

May 28

   

Jacksonville, FL

   

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 29

   

Pensacola, FL

   

Pensacola Bay Center

May 31

   

Houston, TX

   

Toyota Center

June 2

   

New Orleans, LA

   

Smoothie King Center

June 3

   

Bossier City, LA

   

CenturyLink Center

June 5

   

Oklahoma City, OK

   

Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 6

   

North Little Rock, AR

   

Simmons Bank Arena

Visit JoJoDREAMTour.com for more information.

Nickelodeon superstar JoJo Siwa is a YouTube sensation, pop star, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer and The New York Times bestselling author. Siwa connects with her fans through many channels: via social media she has over 10.4 million subscribers with over 2.6 billion views on YouTube, she has over 8.9 million followers on Instagram, over 439,000 Twitter followers, over 17.3 million followers on TikTok (formerly Musical.ly), and over 596,000 followers on Facebook; through her SIWANATORZ club, which stands against negativity and bullying; through her global reach of consumer products including her signature bows, accessories, apparel, arts and crafts, cosmetics, home goods and party supplies; and with her hugely popular singles, “Boomerang,” which has been viewed over 782 million times and RIAA certified platinum, “Kid in a Candy Store,” which is RIAA certified gold, “Hold The Drama,” and “D.R.E.A.M.”

Siwa recently won her third Kids’ Choice Award for “Favorite Social Music Star.” Her previous Choice Awards include “Favorite Viral Music Artist” in 2017 and “Favorite Musical YouTube Creator” in 2018. She also performed at Kids’ Choice Mexico 2018. In November 2018, Siwa released her first EP, D.R.E.A.M. The Music, featuring four new songs: “D.R.E.A.M,” “My Story,” “Everyday Popstars” and “Only Getting Better.” The music video for “D.R.E.A.M.” was released on Siwa’s YouTube channel and to date has garnered over 76 million views. Due to the success of D.R.E.A.M. The Music, Siwa released a second EP, Celebrate, in April featuring an additional four new songs: “It’s Time To Celebrate,” “#1U,” “Worldwide Party,” and “Bop!” The accompanying music videos for “Bop!” and “It’s Time To Celebrate” have accumulated over 12 million views and 7.7 million views respectively on her YouTube channel.

In 2016, Nickelodeon and Siwa entered an exclusive licensing partnership to develop a line of consumer products inspired by Siwa. Categories span toys, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, Halloween costumes and more. To date, over 50 million JoJo Bows have been sold. Siwa’s consumer products are available internationally, including the UK, Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Siwa launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show starring Siwa and her furry best friend BowBow. She also worked alongside Nick Cannon in Nickelodeon’s hit competition series Lip Sync Battle Shorties. She has also appeared on various Nickelodeon live-action series including School of Rock and The Thundermans. Siwa performed a medley of hits at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, including her platinum smash “Boomerang.”

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the gold standard for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Panic! At The Disco, Luke Combs, Maggie Rogers, Dan + Shay, and JoJo Siwa in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an infrastructure for artist development and audience reach that is unmatched by any company in the world. AEG Presents is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AEG. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).


© Business Wire 2019
