VIACOM INC.

VIACOM INC.

(VIAB)
Viacom Extends 'The Office' and 'Parks and Recreation' Rights

0
11/15/2019 | 07:39pm EST

By Maria Armental

Viacom Inc. will continue to show re-runs of "The Office" through 2025 and "Parks and Recreation" through 2024, the company said Friday.

Under the terms of the deal, with Comcast Corp.' NBCUniversal, Viacom's Comedy Central would continue to air the 125 episodes of the political satire television sitcom "Parks and Recreation." Comedy Central would also have exclusive cable rights through 2021 to "The Office," an adaptation of an original BBC series by the same name.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

In September, Viacom signed exclusive cable rights for the 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" beginning in October 2021.

The deals come as older media companies like Viacom, whose business model centers around cable television, face fiercer competition from streaming giants like Netflix Inc., which holds exclusive streaming rights to "The Office."

Viacom's then-booming cable-networks division was carved out from CBS Corp.'s more mature TV business. ((( https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB115353261435314387?mod=article_inline&mod=article_inline)))

But as the media world spun again, the companies decided that their future was better together. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year.

"We can compete with the best of them-not only do we create a quantity of content, we actually create content people actually want to watch," said Shari Redstone, president of National Amusements Inc., the holding company that controls Viacom and CBS, speaking at the WSJ Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBS CORPORATION 2.50% 38.57 Delayed Quote.-13.93%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.96% 44.56 Delayed Quote.33.48%
NETFLIX 1.87% 295.03 Delayed Quote.8.20%
VIACOM INC. 2.63% 23.06 Delayed Quote.-12.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 309 M
EBIT 2020 2 704 M
Net income 2020 1 611 M
Debt 2020 6 783 M
Yield 2020 3,51%
P/E ratio 2020 5,74x
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,11x
Capitalization 9 476 M
Chart VIACOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Viacom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,74  $
Last Close Price 23,06  $
Spread / Highest target 99,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM INC.-12.57%9 207
VIVENDI15.70%32 747
BOLLORÉ14.51%12 915
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.98%6 604
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-27.22%4 420
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 016
