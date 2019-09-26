Viacom : Grammy Award-winning, Multi-platinum Rapper, Singer, Actress, and Fashion Icon Lil Kim Set to Receive the 2019 “I Am Hip Hop Award” at the 2019 Bet “Hip Hop Awards”

MEGAN THEE STALLION, RICK ROSS, CHANCE THE RAPPER, OFFSET, T-PAIN, LIL BABY, DABABY, LIL JON, RAPSODY, YBN CORDAE FT. ANDERSON .PAAK, SAWEETIE, KAMILLION, AND TOM. G. CONFIRMED AS PERFORMERS AT THE 2019 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”

R&B SUPERSTAR TEYANA TAYLOR AND OSCAR NOMINATED ACTOR DANIEL KALUUYA AMONGST PRESENTERS

HOSTED BY LIL DUVAL THE 2019 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” PREMIERES ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET NETWORKS

The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” has remained the most prominent hip hop showcase on television for over ten years with its powerful performances, iconic hip hop honorees and much-anticipated cyphers. Today BET Networks announces the first lady of Bad Boy Records, Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum rapper, singer, actress, and fashion icon, Lil Kim will receive the 2019 “I Am Hip Hop” Award.

Lil’ Kim’s debut studio album Hard Core was certified Double Platinum and spawned three consecutive No. 1 rap hits: "No Time," "Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)," and "Crush on You," making Kim the first female rapper with three consecutive number-one singles on Billboard’s Rap Songs chart. Her following albums, The Notorious K.I.M. (2000) and La Bella Mafia (2003), were certified Platinum, making her one of the only female rappers to have at least three consecutive Platinum albums. She also scored a #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit with 2001's “Lady Marmalade,” featuring Christina Aguilera, Pink, & Mýa. Lil’ Kim is a trailblazer that will forever be embedded within the pages of pop culture and fashion. Her iconic and head-turning looks helped to pave the way for urban culture to be accepted on runways and in magazines. As an actress, Lil’ Kim has appeared on numerous television shows including two reality series. She has also appeared in numerous films including, She’s All That, Zoolander, Juwanna Man, Gang of Roses and You Got Served. Lil’ Kim has also danced her way into the hearts of millions on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

In June 2018 Lil’ Kim received a proclamation from New York City and was honored by the New York City Council’s Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus (BLAC) as part of the annual African-American Music Appreciation Month in June 2018 for her contribution to hip hop. Now Lil’ Kim is gearing up to release her fifth studio album 9 this fall via Queen Bee Entertainment/Entertainment One.

And the hottest night in hip hop is only getting started and returns to Atlanta with confirmed performances by global superstars and Atlanta natives Offset and Lil Jon; “Houston Hottie” and official leader of the Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion; fresh off the release of his 10th studio album Port of Miami 2, Rick Ross; 2019 “BET Awards” Best New Artist Winner, Lil Baby; in his first TV performance from his new album Kirk, DaBaby; Chicago’s own, Chance The Rapper; winner of the “Masked Singer,” T-Pain; as well as Rapsody, YBN Cordae Ft. Anderson .Paak, Saweetie, KaMillion, and Tom. G.

Presenters for the evening will include R&B superstar, Teyana Taylor, and Academy Award-nominated actor and star of “Queen & Slim,” Daniel Kaluuya.

For the first time ever, the BET “Hip Hop Awards” will also include a live battle rap hosted by Ultimate Rap League founder Smack featuring noted battle rappers DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top, and Shotgun Suge. DJ Holiday will serve as the official announcer and house DJ for the evening.

Hosted by comedian Lil Duval, the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will premiere on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 8:00 PM ET/PT. Internationally, the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 will simulcast live on BET Africa October 9, 2019, at 2:00 AM CAT, and premiere on BET UK on October 10, 2019, at 9 PM BST; BET France on October 10, 2019, at 8:45 PM CEST; and BET South Korea October 10, 2019, at 9:00 PM KST.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, will serve as Executive Producer of the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 along with Connie Orlando, BET Head of Programming and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT:

Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service television and film production company founded by entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins. For more than a decade, the company has played an integral role in producing some of television’s most memorable moments in music entertainment including groundbreaking and award-winning television programming including the BET Awards, Soul Train Awards, BET Honors, UNCF An Evening of Stars, ABFF Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards. On the scripted side, JCE has produced numerous shows for BET including Real Husbands of Hollywood starring Kevin Hart as well as the critically acclaimed The New Edition Story, a biopic on the boy band that aired as a 3-part mini-series. It posted record ratings for the network and attracted nearly 30 million viewers. It was followed by The Bobby Brown Story, which chronicled the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success and was the highest-rated non-tentpole program on the network since The New Edition Story. The company’s second season of American Soul, the critically-acclaimed period drama based on the untold rise of the iconic music and dance program Soul Train, will debut in 2020. Go tohttp://www.jessecollinsent.com/ for more information on the company.

ABOUT BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”:

BET “Hip Hop Awards” is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET Networks delivers the best in hip-hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers, and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip-hop culture a global force.

