Viacom : J. Cole Wins Big at the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 With 3 Wins Followed by Cardi B, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X With 2 Wins Each

LIL KIM RECEIVES 2019 “I AM HIP HOP” HONOR, TAKES THE STAGE WITH A MEDLEY OF HER HITS AND REUNITES JUNIOR MAFIA

PERFORMANCES INCLUDED MEGAN THEE STALLION, RICK ROSS, CHANCE THE RAPPER, OFFSET, T-PAIN, LIL BABY, DABABY, LIL JON, RAPSODY, YBN CORDAE FT. ANDERSON .PAAK, SAWEETIE, KAMILLION, AND TOM. G.

HOSTED BY LIL DUVAL THE 2019 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” PREMIERED ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET NETWORKS

#HIPHOPAWARDS

The BET “HIP HOP AWARDS” 2019 brought together the hottest names in Hip Hop to the biggest weekend in Atlanta, GA on Saturday, October 5, 2019 for the annual taping. Comedian and Rapper Lil Duval hosted this year’s awards from The Cobb Energy Centre which premiered on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 8:00PM ET.

J.Cole took the night, snagging three wins for ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ for his verse on 21 Savage’s “A Lot,” and ‘Impact Track’ for his single “Middle Child.” Cardi B took home two wins for ‘Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)’ and the visuals for “Money” took home ‘Best Hip-Hop Video.’ Travis Scott took home his first win in the ‘Video Director of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year’ categories. Newcomer Lil Nas X, also takes two wins for ‘Single of the Year’ and ‘Best Collabo, Duo or Group’ for “Old Town Road.” Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, took home the nights first award, and the first ever ‘ Best International Flow’ award.

The “Houston Hottie” Megan Thee Stallion, kicked off the night live from the boat performing a medley of “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Juicy J, and “Cash **it” featuring the night’s “Best New Hip-Hop Artist” winner, DaBaby; before taking home two wins of her own for ‘Hot Ticket Performer’ and ‘Best Mixtape.’ Continuing to be the hottest night in hip hop, performances included Saweetie performing “My Type,” and bringing out surprise guest Petey Pablo and Lil Jon who performed “Freek-A-Leek” and “Get Low.” Rick Ross hit the stage performing a medley that include a special appearance by T-Pain. DaBaby performed “Intro” from his debut album Kirk before bringing out Offset for “Babysitter;” later he joined Lil Baby for a performance of “Baby.” Chance The Rapper, did a powerful performance of “Sun Come Down.” Rapsody, put on for the queens with an inspiring performance of "Nina" and "Serena.” YBN Cordae got the crowd woke along with Anderson .Paak performing “RNP.”

The much anticipated cyphers were hosted by DJ Hed and featured a bevy of emcees dropping hot sixteen including Kash Doll, Iman. ( aka Iman Shumpert), IDK, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson , King Los, Travis Thompson, Dae Jones, and 2019 BET Experience rap battle winner Young Devyn. Comedians Affion Crockett, Chico Bean, Jess Hilarious, Karlous Miller and host Lil Duval came together for the first ever comedy cypher.

Presenters for the evening included R&B superstar, Teyana Taylor, and Academy Award-nominated actor and star of “Queen & Slim,” Daniel Kaluuya, “Rap City” host Tigger, and Rick Ross.

For the first time ever, the BET “Hip Hop Awards” also included a live battle rap hosted by Ultimate Rap League founder Smack featuring noted battle rappers DNA, Geechi Gotti, T-Top, and Shotgun Suge. DNA reigned supreme and won a $25,000 cash prize.

The complete list of 2019 BET “Hip Hop Awards” winners are:

Best Hip-Hop Video

CARDI B - MONEY

Hot Ticket Performer

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD - TRAVIS SCOTT

Video Director of the Year

TRAVIS SCOTT

Lyricist of the Year

J. COLE

MVP of the Year

NIPSEY HUSSLE

Producer of the Year

DJ KHALED

Best Collab, Duo or Group

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX)

Single of the Year

OLD TOWN ROAD (REMIX) - Produced by YoungKio (LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

DABABY

Best Mixtape

MEGAN THEE STALLION - FEVER

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

J COLE - A LOT (21 SAVAGE FEAT. J.COLE)

Impact Track

J. COLE - MIDDLE CHILD

DJ of the Year

MUSTARD

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

CARDI B

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

COMPLEX

Hustler of the Year

JAY-Z

Best International Flow

SARKODIE (GHANA)

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, served as Executive Producer of the BET “Hip Hop Awards” 2019 along with Connie Orlando, BET Head of Programming and Jeannae Rouzan–Clay, Vice President of Specials, Jesse Collins Entertainment.

