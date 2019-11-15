Viacom : JoJo Siwa, Why Don't We, French Montana, and Blanco Brown to Perform at Nickelodeon's U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival, March 21-22 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Tickets for Two-Day Kids and Family Event Go on Sale to the General Public Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. (PT)

Special VIP Ticket Includes Admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 on Sunday, March 22

Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa, breakout pop group Why Don’t We, Grammy® Award-nominated multiplatinum artist French Montana, and viral chart-topper Blanco Brown will take the stage at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, as the two-day family-friendly music festival makes its west coast debut on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Consumers who subscribe to the Nickelodeon SlimeFest email newsletter at www.nickslimefest.com will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. (PT) and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. (PT).

Nickelodeon SlimeFest, the two-day family-friendly music festival will make its west coast debut on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Business Wire)

Previously held in Chicago, Ill., this year’s Nickelodeon SlimeFest will feature a VIP ticket that includes access to a special performance viewing area, plus admission to Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020, which will be broadcast live from the Forum on Sunday, March 22, at 7:30-9 p.m. (ET/tape delayed for West Coast). Additionally, Nickelodeon SlimeFest will showcase one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring the network’s signature green slime. Activations will include: Slime Central, where 20 people can get slimed simultaneously; a giant slime pit in front of the stage; a silent Slime Disco and more.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest will also feature appearances by Nick stars, including cast members of All That (Ryan Alessi, Aria Brooks, Reece Caddell, Kate Godfrey, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Nathan Janak, Lex Lumpkin and Chinguun Sergelen) and Henry Danger (Cooper Barnes, Sean Ryan Fox, Michael D. Cohen), along with Young Dylan, and more.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest has seen success around the globe as a slime-filled, multiplatform music and entertainment event since its overseas inception in 2012 in Australia. The U.S. music festival marks the sixth local adaptation of this popular event and nearly 187,000 people have attended Nickelodeon SlimeFest events around the world to date, including sold-out shows in the Philippines, South Africa, Australia, Germany, Italy, UK and Spain.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted®, milk it! and Olive Garden®.

Nickelodeon SlimeFest is a part of the Viacom Live Experiential portfolio. With 25 events and growing, Viacom Live delivers experiences that drive culture and conversation, allowing fans to connect with the most influential brands globally.

JoJo Siwa will kick off an additional 50 new dates of her wildly popular concert, Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, on March 11. For more info, please visit JoJoDREAMTour.com.

About the Forum

The award-winning "Fabulous" Forum, located in Inglewood, CA, is the largest indoor performance venue in the country designed with a focus on music and entertainment, in addition to select sporting events. The interior of the bowl features flexible seating that ranges from 17,500 seats to 7,000 seats, enabling the venue to attract a wide variety of premier events. Fans at the Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise, along with food and beverage options from some of SoCal’s most celebrated brands. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the performance. A 40,000 square foot outdoor terrace surrounds the perimeter of the building and offers food and beverage options, as well as comfortable furnishings, to further elevate guests’ enjoyment. The Forum delivers a one-of-a-kind experience for all thanks to its superior acoustics, intimate ambiance and state-of-the-art facilities. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, the venue includes nine, star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Forum is part of The Madison Square Garden Company’s portfolio of iconic venues, which also includes: New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Hulu Theater at MSG, Radio City Music Hall, the Chicago Theatre, the Boch Center Wang Theatre, and the Beacon Theatre. For more information, please visit www.fabulousforum.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 40th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB).

