Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Viacom Inc.    VIAB

VIACOM INC.

(VIAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Viacom :  Viacom Renews The Office Through 2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 06:01pm EST

 Comedy Central Extends (That’s What She Said) Exclusive Cable Rights for The Office Through 2021

Viacom Also Renews Parks and Recreation Cable Rights through 2024

Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA) today announced continued stays in Scranton, Pennsylvania and Pawnee, Indiana. Under the new pact with NBCUniversal, Comedy Central extended its exclusive cable deal for legendary comedy The Office through 2021. After that, the series will continue to air through 2025 in a non-exclusive window on Viacom Media Networks. Additionally, Viacom renewed its cable deal for equally iconic sitcom Parks and Recreation. All 125 episodes will be able to air on Comedy Central, the #1 brand in comedy, through 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005503/en/

“Keeping the exclusive rights to The Office through 2021 is a coup for Comedy Central and Viacom,” said Tanya Giles, GM of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land and Assistant to the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin. “Since acquiring it, we’ve reinvigorated the franchise on linear, drawing big audiences throughout our full day schedule. It’s also been a key lead-in to help drive viewers to our own original, acclaimed comedies. We’re so excited to keep it on our air that we wouldn’t even trade it for an iPod.”

For Viacom, the deal was closed by Barbara Zaneri, EVP, Viacom Program Acquisitions Group (VPAG) for an undisclosed sum, along with a World’s Best Boss mug and a new statue of Li’l Sebastian for the NBCUniversal lot. Previously this year VPAG acquired the exclusive cable rights to Seinfeld.

The Office is an American television sitcom that aired on NBC from March 24, 2005 to May 16, 2013, lasting nine seasons and 201 episodes. It is an adaptation of the original BBC series of the same name and was adapted for American television by Greg Daniels, a veteran writer for “Saturday Night Live.” It was produced by Universal Television in association with Daniels’ Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions. The series depicts the everyday lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. To simulate the look of an actual documentary, it was filmed in a single-camera setup, without a studio audience or a laugh track. The Office starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak, Melora Hardin, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Angela Martin, Phyllis Smith, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Brian Baumgartner, Creed Bratton, Paul Lieberstein, Rashida Jones, Amy Ryan and others.

Parks and Recreation is an American political satire television sitcom that aired on NBC from April 9, 2009 to February 24, 2015, lasting for seven seasons and 125 episodes. The series was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur and produced by Universal Television in association with Deedle-Dee Productions and Fremulon. It presents a documentary-style look into the everyday lives and antics of public officials, who work in the local Parks and Recreation office and pursue various projects to make their fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, a better place. To simulate the look of an actual documentary, it was filmed in a single-camera setup without a studio audience or a laugh track. The series starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Paul Schneider, Billy Eichner, amongst others.

About VPAG

Viacom Program Acquisitions Group (VPAG) is responsible for the coordination of program acquisitions across multiple Viacom platforms and brands. VPAG harnesses the collective buying power of Viacom in negotiating series and movie licenses by synchronizing multi-channel deals and program buys across the Company portfolio.

About Viacom

Viacom creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, our brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.

For more information on Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following us on Twitter (twitter.com/viacom), Facebook (facebook.com/viacom) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/viacom).


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIACOM INC.
06:01pVIACOM :  Viacom Renews The Office Through 2025
BU
01:24pVIACOM : JoJo Siwa, Why Don't We, French Montana, and Blanco Brown to Perform at..
BU
01:11pNICKELODEON : 's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour Adds 50 New Dates In 2020!
BU
02:48aViacom Feels Hit From Cost Of Streaming -- WSJ
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14VIACOM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Finan..
AQ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/14VIACOM : Earnings Fall on Lower Revenue and Streaming Investments--Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 309 M
EBIT 2020 2 704 M
Net income 2020 1 611 M
Debt 2020 6 783 M
Yield 2020 3,51%
P/E ratio 2020 5,74x
P/E ratio 2021 5,47x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 9 207 M
Chart VIACOM INC.
Duration : Period :
Viacom Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 30,74  $
Last Close Price 23,06  $
Spread / Highest target 99,5%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. May Non-Executive Chairman
Wade C. Davis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Kline Chief Information Officer & SVP-Technology
Sumner Murray Redstone Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOM INC.-12.57%9 207
VIVENDI15.70%32 747
BOLLORÉ14.51%12 915
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.5.98%6 604
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-27.22%4 420
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group