Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BET Networks : to Honor NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With Multiplatform Programming Lineup Monday, February 24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 04:30pm EST

----

“BET Remembers: Kobe Bryant” BET will air live, commercial-free coverage of Kobe Bryant's Memorial Service—Anchored by Marc Lamont Hill and Co-host Jemele Hill

----

BET will Air ViacomCBS Sister Brand SHOWTIME Documentary: “Kobe Bryant’s Muse”

----

BET & Entertainment Tonight Present: “Kobe: Father, Husband, Legend”

#ForKobeAndGigi

TODAY, BET Networks announced plans to pay tribute to the iconic five-time NBA champion, and Academy Award-winning producer, Kobe Bryant, with content specials across their linear, digital and streaming platforms Monday, February 24, 2020 beginning 1PM ET.

The programming lineup will include:

  • BET Remembers: Kobe Bryant”: BET will air LIVE uninterrupted coverage of Bryant’s public memorial service held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles; Anchored by author and activist, Marc Lamont Hill, and Sports Journalist, Jemele Hill. [Coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on BET, and stream across @BET on Twitter and Facebook as well as youtube.com/BETNetworks]

    “Kobe Bryant is not only one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, but also an extraordinary father, husband, entrepreneur and humanitarian. Although I’m deeply pained by the loss of my childhood friend, I’m honored to be part of BET’s coverage of his memorial. Through our tears, we plan to bring Kobe home in a way that shows our deep love and admiration.” – Marc Lamont Hill

    “I watched Kobe as a journalist and fan for years, before I got to know him on a personal level. He was one of the most driven athletes in the history of professional sports. He wasn’t just trying to be a better player, but a better student, a better friend, a better teammate, a better husband and a better father.” – Jemele Hill
  • Kobe Bryant’s Muse”: A documentary that looks beyond mere stats to reveal Kobe Bryant's career, exploring the mentorships, friendships and competitors that have helped shape his iconic 18-year tenure in the NBA, and discovering his greatest personal test yet. With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Joe Bryant. [To air on BET at 4:00 p.m. ET/PT]
  • BET & Entertainment Tonight Present: “Kobe: Father, Husband, Legend”: An inspiring look at Kobe Bryant's life off the court featuring rare footage and reflections from Kobe’s friends and former teammates, including Rihanna, L.L. Cool J, Chris Paul, Shaquille O’Neal, Matt Barnes, Alex Rodriquez and many others. [to air on BET at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT; to be released on BET+ 3/12/20]

“I am grateful that the BET family had the opportunity to give Kobe his flowers while he was still with us, and we will continue to do so, as his legacy very greatly impacted ours,” said Scott Mills, President, BET Networks. “From recognizing his tenth consecutive NBA All-Star championship on 106th & Park in 2008 to presenting him with the BET Humanitarian Award in 2002 and learning about what shapes his #MambaMentality during Genius Talks at BET Experience 2015, I’m so glad we were and continue to be able to celebrate him as the leader and legend he was to us all. Our prayers are with the Bryant family during this difficult time.”

For up-to-the-minute details on Kobe Bryant’s memorial services, including video and editorial content, please visit BET.com and follow @BET & @BETNews for the latest developments.

About BET Networks

BET Networks, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

About Entertainment Tonight

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is a multi-platform entertainment news brand, with a cross-screen portfolio that includes the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television with nearly 5 million viewers daily, the 24/7 streaming network ET Live, and a top entertainment news network online, delivering more than 150 million video views per month. ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. per comScore, while ET’s social audience reaches more than 70 million U.S. users monthly.

Produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is hosted by Kevin Frazier with Erin Johnson serving as Executive Producer. Nischelle Turner, Keltie Knight, Lauren Zima, Rachel Smith and Matt Cohen are correspondents.

VIAC-IR


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIACOMCBS INC.
04:30pBET NETWORKS : to Honor NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With Multiplatform Programming Li..
BU
02/21VIACOMCBS : Portfolio of Networks BET, MTV, VH1, COMEDY CENTRAL, CMT, LOGO, TV L..
BU
02/21E*TRADE, APPLE, WALMART : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/21VIACOMCBS : Yellowstone Co-Creator Taylor Sheridan Signs Overall Production and ..
BU
02/21ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
DJ
02/20VIACOMCBS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Fi..
AQ
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 4th Update
DJ
02/20BET NETWORKS : Announces Multi-Phased Social Impact Campaign, #ReclaimYourVote, ..
BU
02/20VIACOMCBS : CBS streaming service to grow with Viacom, Paramount videos
AQ
02/20ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 309 M
EBIT 2020 5 546 M
Net income 2020 3 275 M
Debt 2020 17 072 M
Yield 2020 3,43%
P/E ratio 2020 5,40x
P/E ratio 2021 4,88x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,08x
Capitalization 17 582 M
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 43,39  $
Last Close Price 28,26  $
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 53,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Robert N. Klieger Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-32.67%17 582
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.95%250 902
COMCAST CORPORATION1.89%208 620
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.76%15 936
FORMULA ONE GROUP0.88%10 650
RTL GROUP-0.68%7 289
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group