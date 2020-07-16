Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BET's “CONTENT FOR CHANGE” Initiative Presents BET News Special “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: THE FIGHT FOR POLICE REFORM,” Hosted by Soledad O'Brien, Wednesday, July 22 at 11PM ET/PT on BET & BET HER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 08:31pm BST

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressional Black Caucus Chair and U.S. Representative Karen Bass, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter Co-founder Patrisse Cullors, CBS NEWS Correspondent Jeff Pegues and more Address the Crucial Issue of Police Reform in America

Over 1,000 people are killed by police every year in America, and Black people are three times more likely to be killed than White people. George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of Minnesota police seemed to mark a tipping point, as millions of protestors in the United States and around the world, took to the streets to call for urgent and bold reforms to address the legacy of racially biased policing and misuse of force. In spite of this growing movement, proposed police reform legislation has stalled on Capitol Hill. What will it take for lawmakers to pass meaningful and comprehensive police reform? What will it take to transform the way our communities are policed? Now in this exclusive BET News special titled “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: THE FIGHT FOR POLICE REFORM,” award-winning journalist, Soledad O’Brien, speaks with key politicians, law enforcement officials and activists to address this pivotal moment in the fight for police reform and discuss how supporters can move from protests to progress. This BET News production “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: THE FIGHT FOR POLICE REFORM,” airs Wednesday, July 22 at 11:00 PM ET/PT on BET and BET HER.

AMERICAN INJUSTICE: THE FIGHT FOR POLICE REFORM” will feature interviews with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CBC Chair and Congresswoman Karen Bass, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, Black Lives Matter Co-founder Patrisse Cullors, CBS News Chief Justice & Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues, Former Camden Police Chief J. Scott Thomson, and Charlottesville, VA Police Chief RaShall M. Brackney, NAACP CEO and President Derrick Johnson. The special will cover a range of topics including the status of police reform legislation on Capitol Hill including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the Defund the Police movement, the power of police unions, the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants, and the fight over qualified immunity.

Last month, BET unveiled “CONTENT FOR CHANGE,” a media-focused initiative to help address issues of systemic racism and inequities in America including racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health and civic participation. “AMERICAN INJUSTICE: THE FIGHT FOR POLICE REFORM” will be the first program produced from the initiative. Don’t miss this timely BET News special Wednesday, July 22 at 11:00 PM ET/PT on BET and BET HER.

For more information visit www.bet.com and follow @bet and @betnews across all social platforms to join the conversation.

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa, and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

ABOUT CONTENT FOR CHANGE

Content for Change is a $25 million initiative from BET and ViacomCBS Inc. anchored in the principle that media—storytelling, news, information and commercials—plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving individuals’ and communities’ values, perceptions and actions. Content for Change seeks to support the elimination of systemic racism and racial inequities in America through the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that is specifically designed to positively impact perception, understanding and engagement. This expansive effort is designed to improve social outcomes for Black Americans, with areas of focus including racial justice, economic empowerment, education, health and civic participation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIACOMCBS INC.
03:31pBET'S &LDQUO;CONTENT FOR CHANGE&RDQU : THE FIGHT FOR POLICE REFORM,” Hoste..
BU
07/15VIACOMCBS : Nick Cannon apologizes to Jewish community for hurtful words
AQ
07/15CBS Television Studios signs first of its kind content deal with NAACP
RE
07/15ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing 'hateful speech' in podcast
RE
07/15VIACOMCBS : NAACP and CBS Strike Multi-Year Partnership Agreement to Create Cont..
BU
07/15VIACOMCBS : and Cox Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreements
BU
07/15VIACOMCBS : severs ties with Nick Cannon over 'hateful speech' on podcast
AQ
07/15VIACOMCBS : drops Nick Cannon, cites 'anti-Semitic' comments
AQ
07/15VIACOMCBS : Nick Cannon apologizes for 'hurtful' anti-Semitic comments
AQ
07/14¡PIRATAS AHOY! NICKELODEON'S BRAND-N : 30 p.m. (et/pt)
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 194 M - 20 854 M
Net income 2020 2 065 M - 1 644 M
Net Debt 2020 17 291 M - 13 766 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
Yield 2020 3,86%
Capitalization 15 476 M 15 476 M 12 322 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 25,21 $
Last Close Price 24,95 $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 1,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-40.55%15 476
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-16.41%218 378
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.69%191 512
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.36%11 245
FORMULA ONE GROUP-21.46%8 283
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD8.76%5 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group