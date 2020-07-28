Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BET to Air John Lewis' Final Memorial Observance Thursday, July 30; Live Coverage Will Begin at 10:45AM ET on BET & BET HER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

#BETRemembersJohnLewis

The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was a beloved public servant with an enduring legacy as a Civil Rights icon. Alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis was on the frontlines of the Civil Rights Movement, risking life and limb, to combat the racial injustices in America. Often called “the conscience of the U.S. Congress,” he dedicated his life to preserving human rights and freedom for all. BET will honor the legacy of this American hero by airing live coverage of his funeral service from Atlanta’s historic religious center, Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary. BET News will simulcast sister network CBS’ coverage led by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning Saturday co-host Michelle Miller on site in Atlanta. Coverage will begin Thursday, July 30 at 10:45 a.m. ET on BET and BET HER.

On Friday, July 17, the longtime Congressman from Georgia passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. News of his passing ignited waves of emotion throughout the nation in remembrance of his life of public service and legacy. On Sunday, July 26, Lewis’ casket made a final crossing over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, AL, more than fifty years after he and other civil rights pioneers, including Reverend C.T. Vivian, peacefully marched for voting rights but were met with violence from state and local law enforcement, in a historic event which would come to be known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Lewis will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol until Wednesday morning when his casket will travel to Atlanta to lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol Rotunda. The final memorial service is not open to the public. He will be buried at the South-View Cemetery in Atlanta. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Lewis’ family encourages the public not to travel from across the country to pay respects. Virtual acknowledgements may be posted online using the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity.

For more details on BET’s coverage of John Lewis’ memorial ceremonies this week, please visit www.bet.com and follow @BET & @BETNews across social platforms to join the conversation using the hashtag #BETRemembersJohnLewis.

About BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur VIACOMCBS INC.
05:13pBET TO AIR JOHN LEWIS' FINAL MEMORIA : 45AM ET on BET & BET HER
BU
01:45pEMMY NOMINATIONS 2020 : HBO's 'Watchmen' Leads Contenders
DJ
10:38aMATCH : Former CBS digital chief takes top job at Tinder
AQ
07/26VIACOMCBS : 100 Days Out From Election Day Black Leaders Declare September 18 Na..
BU
07/24VIACOMCBS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24A&E Has Lost Half Its Viewers Since Dropping 'Live PD'
DJ
07/23Disney postpones 'Mulan' indefinitely, Paramount moves 'Top Gun' sequel to ne..
RE
07/23BET REMEMBERS CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS : IN HIS OWN WORDS” Sunday, July 26 a..
BU
07/20VIACOMCBS : Skydance and Paramount Pictures Announce Original Animated Musical F..
BU
07/17RABBI : Cannon 'genuinely concerned' after apology, meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 193 M - -
Net income 2020 2 065 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,35x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 15 367 M 15 367 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 25,47 $
Last Close Price 24,83 $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 2,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-40.84%15 367
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.68%210 087
COMCAST CORPORATION-3.14%198 815
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.61%10 936
FORMULA ONE GROUP-23.09%8 117
RTL GROUP S.A.-36.11%5 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group