Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billionaire Sumner Redstone, media mogul who headed Viacom, dead at 97

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Redstone laughs at a comment during the 2008 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his father's movie theater chain and built it into an empire that included Paramount Pictures, CBS and MTV, has died at 97, ViacomCBS and National Amusements said on Wednesday.

Redstone, as executive chairman of both Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, had controlled the two companies through privately held National Amusements. But in his early 90s, the state of Redstone's physical and mental health set off an avalanche of corporate maneuvering over his media holdings that resulted in him stepping down in 2016 as executive chairman of both companies.

CBS and Viacom were combined from 2000 to 2006, when Redstone separated them in an attempt to unleash the value of Viacom's cable channels.

His position as one of the world's leading media moguls had begun fading in 2015 as those close to him began questioning his mental capacity. The long-running legal battle that ensued put him at odds with a former girlfriend and long-time confidante Philippe Dauman but reunited him with his daughter Shari, from whom he had been estranged.

The challenges to Redstone's mental health resulted in him being replaced as executive chairman at CBS by Les Moonves and at Viacom by Dauman, whom Redstone would later drop from the trust that was to determine the direction of CBS and Viacom after his death.

After much legal and backroom wrangling that one observer likened to "Game of Thrones," the Redstone family ousted Dauman from Viacom in August 2016, ultimately replacing him with Robert Bakish. Dauman had been among those questioning Redstone's mental capacity and his influence had waned after Redstone's daughter, Shari, started taking a more active role in his business.

Since 2016 Shari has pushed twice to merge CBS and Viacom. She's also weathered a lawsuit aimed at diluting her family's control of CBS, and a sexual misconduct scandal at CBS, which resulted in the September 2018 resignation of CEO Les Moonves. Viacom and CBS re-merged in 2019.

"LIVING GHOST"

After decades spent building his empire, Redstone's participation at corporate events became minimal in 2014 and he spoke only a few words on earnings calls. Fortune magazine reported he attended his last board meetings that year and cited a witness who said he dozed and drooled during it, which raised the question about whether he was fit to run the company.

Despite the concerns about his health, Redstone hung on to his chairmanship as long as possible. In June 2015, he told Vanity Fair in an email correspondence, "You should know that I am never retiring!!!"

Later that year, the Wall Street Journal reported Redstone had suffered mini-strokes that made speaking difficult, although he remained mentally sharp.

Former girlfriend Manuela Herzer challenged Redstone's mental competence in a lawsuit filed in November 2015, referring to him as a "living ghost." Herzer, who had acted as the billionaire's designated health care agent, brought the suit against Redstone after he removed her from the role as well as from his Los Angeles mansion in October 2015.

The suit was thrown out in May 2016 by a California judge who ruled that Redstone's testimony had disproved Herzer's claims. Herzer appealed the judge's ruling, and the parties settled in 2019.

Redstone's death, which comes at a time the media landscape is enduring wrenching changes, thins the ranks of a group of media executives, including Rupert Murdoch and Ted Turner, who changed the world of news and entertainment with the companies they built.

Redstone displayed a particular penchant for forcing out top executives, including Viacom President Frank Biondi; Mel Karmazin, the CEO of CBS; and Tom Freston, who was famously canned as CEO of Viacom after losing a deal to acquire the social media network MySpace to Murdoch.

By Helen Coster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIACOMCBS INC.
08:49aBillionaire Sumner Redstone, media mogul who headed Viacom, dead at 97
RE
08:07aVIACOMCBS : Issues Statement on the Passing of Sumner M. Redstone
BU
08/10AWARD-WINNING DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER : Prodigy
BU
08/06CBS : 2nd Quarter '20 Trending Schedules
PU
08/06CBS : 2nd Quarter '20 Earnings Presentation
PU
08/06VIACOMCBS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and It..
AQ
08/06VIACOMCBS : VCNI to Launch a Premium SVOD Service for Audiences of All Ages with..
BU
08/06VIACOMCBS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06VIACOMCBS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/06VIACOMCBS : Reports Q2 2020 Earnings Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 961 M - -
Net income 2020 2 051 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 16 449 M 16 449 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 27,42 $
Last Close Price 26,51 $
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-36.84%16 450
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-9.78%235 804
COMCAST CORPORATION-4.40%196 383
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-24.59%11 401
FORMULA ONE GROUP-17.37%8 736
RTL GROUP S.A.-33.61%5 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group