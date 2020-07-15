CBS Television Studios signs first of its kind content deal with NAACP

July 15 (Reuters) - CBS Television Studios has signed a
multi-year agreement with civil rights group National
Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to
create content for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, the
first such production deal for the NAACP.
The partnership will also allow them to sell content to
third-party platforms, the ViacomCBS-owned company
said on Wednesday.
NAACP President and Chief Executive Officer Derrick Johnson
said that after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the
groups began discussing how they could have more impact. Kelly
Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, serves on the NAACP's
entertainment advisory board.
"We believe how people are viewed on the screen is how
people are treated on the streets, and we want to be a part of
the solution going forward and add our knowledge of the
African-American community and give feedback on content," said
Johnson.
On Monday CBS announced that the CBS Television Network is
allocating at least 25% of its future script developments to
projects created or co-created by Black, Indigenous and People
of Color (BIPOC).
It is also pushing to diversify its writers’ rooms, with a
target of at least 40% BIPOC writers in the 2021-2022 broadcast
television season, and 50% the following season.
This effort is particularly relevant to CBS because it is
home to some of the country's most popular crime series, a genre
that has received renewed scrutiny since the death of Floyd in
May. According to a January report by racial justice
organization Color of Change, during the 2018-2019 TV season
five of CBS’s crime series - including "NCIS" and "Criminal
Minds - had no Black writers.
“Criminal Minds” is no longer on the air and the four other
series mentioned in the report have at least one Black writer on
staff for the 2020-2021 season, according to a CBS spokesman.
(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York. Additional reporting by
Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Alistair
Bell)