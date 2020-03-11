CBS to Disinfect 2 NYC Bldgs; WarnerMedia Urges Employees to Work Remotely

By Benjamin Mullin

CBS News said two of its employees in New York had tested positive for coronavirus, and notified staff in two Midtown Manhattan buildings that they would have to work remotely while the buildings are disinfected.

Earlier Wednesday, AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, the parent of CNN, HBO and Turner, encouraged its New York staff to work remotely until further notice after a potential case of coronavirus was discovered at 30 Hudson Yards, its New York headquarters.

Both affected CBS News buildings are on West 57th street. CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told employees in both buildings to work remotely for the next two days, adding that employees who have been in direct contact with the staffers who tested positive are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ms. Zirinsky said CBS News broadcasts would continue from alternative locations. CBS News is a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

Other media companies with large staffs in New York are encouraging their employees to work remotely, including magazine publishers Meredith Corp. and Condé Nast, according to representatives for the publishers.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@WSJ.com