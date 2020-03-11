Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CBS to Disinfect 2 NYC Bldgs; WarnerMedia Urges Employees to Work Remotely

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 06:43pm EDT

By Benjamin Mullin

CBS News said two of its employees in New York had tested positive for coronavirus, and notified staff in two Midtown Manhattan buildings that they would have to work remotely while the buildings are disinfected.

Earlier Wednesday, AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, the parent of CNN, HBO and Turner, encouraged its New York staff to work remotely until further notice after a potential case of coronavirus was discovered at 30 Hudson Yards, its New York headquarters.

Both affected CBS News buildings are on West 57th street. CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told employees in both buildings to work remotely for the next two days, adding that employees who have been in direct contact with the staffers who tested positive are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Ms. Zirinsky said CBS News broadcasts would continue from alternative locations. CBS News is a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

Other media companies with large staffs in New York are encouraging their employees to work remotely, including magazine publishers Meredith Corp. and Condé Nast, according to representatives for the publishers.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T -3.71% 34.52 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
MEREDITH CORPORATION -3.88% 22.27 Delayed Quote.-33.60%
VIACOMCBS INC. -3.56% 19.8 Delayed Quote.-51.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIACOMCBS INC.
06:43pCBS to Disinfect 2 NYC Bldgs; WarnerMedia Urges Employees to Work Remotely
DJ
12:46pCORONAVIRUS FALLOUT : A Roundup of Canceled Events -- Update
DJ
12:31pCORONAVIRUS FALLOUT : A Roundup of Canceled Events
DJ
03/09VIACOMCBS : BET's Highly Anticipated Original Series “Twenties” From..
BU
03/09Correction to PGA Tour's TV, Streaming Rights
DJ
03/09Golf's PGA Tour Gets Big Boost in TV, Streaming Rights
DJ
03/05VIACOMCBS : Names Kelly Day Chief Operating Officer ViacomCBS Networks Internati..
BU
03/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : More and more businesses are hit by the coronavirus
03/05WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
03/04VIACOMCBS : Publisher Simon & Schuster for sale, not 'core' to ViacomCBS
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29 106 M
EBIT 2020 5 415 M
Net income 2020 3 249 M
Debt 2020 17 199 M
Yield 2020 4,89%
P/E ratio 2020 3,76x
P/E ratio 2021 3,50x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 12 356 M
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 40,13  $
Last Close Price 19,79  $
Spread / Highest target 289%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-51.08%12 816
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-24.66%201 234
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.03%178 024
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-12.55%13 292
FORMULA ONE GROUP-30.75%7 326
RTL GROUP-24.06%5 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group