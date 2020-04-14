Global Citizen Announces New Artists to Join the “ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME” Global Special to Celebrate and Support Healthcare Workers in the Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic

“One World: Together at Home” Global Special to Air Saturday, April 18 in Celebration and Support of Healthcare Workers; Broadcast to Feature Real Experiences from Doctors, Nurses and Families Around the World

“One World: Together at Home” Drives Private Sector Leaders to Support the WHO Solidarity Response Fund, Powered by the UN Foundation

Eight-Hour Globally Streamed Event Expands Artist Lineup to Help Uplift Local and Regional Charities that Provide Food, Shelter and Healthcare to Those that Need Help Most

Financial Commitments to Support the COVID-19 Response Effort from Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, the Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, State Farm ®, Target, Teneo, Verizon, Vodafone and WW International, Inc.

ViacomCBS Brands in the U.S. and Around the World Will Air the Special, Including Broadcast Networks CBS, Channel 5, Network 10, and Telefe; BET and MTV Globally; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV LAND and VH1 in the U.S.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen today announced an expanded list of artists who will appear in the ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME global broadcast special being held in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic being led by the World Health Organization. The special will air Saturday, April 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, live ET). (Check listings for local start times.)

The newly announced artists include Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the artists announced today join a lineup of entertainers who were unveiled last week that includes Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

As previously announced, the special will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and Stephen Colbert of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT. Friends from “Sesame Street” will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the global COVID-19 response.

ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME will air on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia, The CW and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. The ViacomCBS brands airing the special include broadcast networks CBS in the U.S., Channel 5 in the U.K., Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina; BET and MTV globally across 180+ countries; and CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S.

Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. The digital stream will begin at 11:00 AM, PDT/2:00 PM, EDT/6:00 PM, GMT and inspire unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six-hour streamed event, curated from around the world, to support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines. The ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME streamed event will reach millions around the world digitally, and include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero. The digital stream will be available on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, MSNBC, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

As part of the ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME campaign, brands including, Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, the Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, State Farm ®, Target, Teneo, Verizon, Vodafone and WW International, Inc. have supported the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO and regional charities that are working to meet immediate COVID-19-related needs locally.

“We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone,” said Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. “We are also incredibly grateful for the continued support from the artist community to make ‘One World: Together at Home’ a moment of global unity. Our hope for the special is that everyone will come away believing that we, as a shared humanity, can emerge from this moment forever grateful for the work of doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store workers, and all those who are the backbone of our communities.”

At this critical moment in history, Global Citizen is also calling on individuals, governments and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development.

Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. Calling on individuals to take action and asking world leaders and corporations to support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens from over 150 countries around the world have taken hundreds of thousands of actions in support of the response fund. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen.

To learn more about WHO’s response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

