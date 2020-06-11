ViacomCBS : Appoints Bruce Gillmer President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events

Download headshot here

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today named Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events at ViacomCBS Media Networks, effective immediately. Reporting to Bob Bakish, President and CEO of ViacomCBS, Gillmer will guide the company’s strategy to align and optimize all music-driven initiatives across ViacomCBS.

“Bruce is a driving force behind many of our most iconic moments in music,” said Bakish. “Music is a thread uniting many of our brands, and I’m confident he will maximize the full power of our combined company’s portfolio to bring ViacomCBS’ global music events and programming to new heights.”

In his elevated role, Gillmer will form and chair a new cross-company initiative to coordinate ViacomCBS’ music programming, talent and events strategy. With representation from ViacomCBS networks, the ViacomCBS Music Council will focus on leveraging the company’s global scale, talent partnerships and production expertise to extend its leadership in this space.

Gillmer will also lead the strategy for and development of music content on ViacomCBS’ expanded streaming offering. Additionally, he will continue to oversee music talent, development and programming of music content, series and specials, and tentpole events for ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Brands, which include MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, VH1, Pop TV, Paramount Network and Smithsonian Channel, and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), in partnership with Entertainment & Youth President Chris McCarthy and VCNI President and CEO David Lynn. This includes the creation and execution of worldwide music events including the MTV VMAs, MTV EMAs and, now, the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Internationally, he will expand his remit to manage priority events across the brand portfolio. Additionally, the Music & Events, Celebrity Talent and Creative Music Integration teams across ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth brands will report into Gillmer along with the MTV International music and talent teams.

Gillmer most recently served as Head of Global Music and Executive Vice President, Music & Talent, Programming & Events for Viacom International Media Networks. He and his team created and produced numerous music series, specials and initiatives, most recently MTV Fresh Out Live!; the reimagined, local versions of YO! MTV Raps in countries around the world; MTV documentary series The Ride; MTV Push, a global initiative to spotlight new music talent; and many others. Additionally, his group continues to connect fans with artists during this unprecedented time with the launches of MTV Unplugged at Home globally and the worldwide MTV Prom-athon livestream.

Gillmer has engineered many culturally defining moments in music, including the historic U2 and Jay-Z collaboration at the Brandenburg Gate for the 2009 MTV EMAs, and performances by icons ranging from Lady Gaga to Andrea Bocelli. He has executive produced some of the world’s largest music events, including several MTV VMAs and 13 MTV EMAs.

Prior to his international and global roles, Gillmer was Senior Vice President of Music and Talent Relations for VH1 in the US, where he was deeply involved in the co-development and production of VH1 DIVAS LIVE; VH1 Hip Hop Honors; VH1 Fashion Awards; Behind the Music; and a variety of other shows, series and events. He began his career in the MTV Music and Talent department in 1987, working on iconic series and specials including Headbangers Ball, MTV Spring Break, YO! MTV Raps and more.

