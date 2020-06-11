Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ViacomCBS Inc.    VIAC

VIACOMCBS INC.

(VIAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ViacomCBS : BET Launches Groundbreaking “Content for Change” Initiative to Help Address Racial Inequalities in America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

To Support This Unprecedented Undertaking, BET and Its Corporate Partners Will Dedicate $25 Million to the “Content for Change” Campaign That Will Focus on Racial Justice, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Civic Participation

Today, BET announces its overall social justice initiative “Content for Change,” an expansive campaign anchored in the principle that media plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving individuals’ and communities’ values, perceptions and actions. BET, in partnership with corporate, civil rights and social justice organizations, will leverage its unique position and platforms to positively impact social justice outcomes for Black Americans. The groundbreaking initiative will support the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America.

BET’s “Content for Change” initiative will focus on:

  • Racial Justice
  • Economic Empowerment
  • Education
  • Health
  • Civic Participation

“For forty years, BET has been a unifying space for Black people to be seen, heard, showcased and celebrated. As many in America move more boldly and with a greater sense of urgency to address racial inequities, we will utilize the full breadth of our capabilities and partnerships to help drive this critical change,” says BET President Scott Mills.

Under the “Content for Change” initiative, BET will significantly expand BET’s relationships with and support of social justice organizations’ efforts to drive change. In addition, BET will bolster its relationships with its current content partners and forge relationships with up-and-coming creators to use our platform to rally the voices of Black lives, experiences and calls to action.

To support this unprecedented undertaking, BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $25 million to the Content for Change initiative in aggregated value. More details on additional ViacomCBS efforts supporting this initiative are forthcoming.

In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and on the heels of the SOS COVID-19 Relief Effort which raised $17 million, and the series of recent BET News specials, BET is launching this initiative to drive the creation and consumption of content that will help address the issues underlying pervasive racial inequities. This initiative will begin on Juneteenth—the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States–with programming celebrating the resilience of the African American spirit. On this day, BET will premiere original short-form programming, including messages of inspiration, tenacity and hope from Black political leaders and activists. And, recognizing the power of content that showcases Black achievement and perseverance, BET will air the powerfully inspirational movies Selma, Marshall, Race and Do the Right Thing.

Furthermore, in celebration of our community’s sustained efforts to fight for equality, BET has also penned a heartfelt message of love, joy and power to the Black community entitled “Dear Black People.” The spot celebrates the beauty and strength of Black culture, the Black Experience and affirms our commitment to stand with the Black community in the demand for liberation.

Programming Note: While the invitation still stands, the BET Presidential Forum is not yet scheduled; please stay tuned for NEW air date and time.

For more information, go to www.bet.com and follow us @bet across all social platforms.

ABOUT BET

BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIACOMCBS INC.
02:01pVIACOMCBS : BET Launches Groundbreaking “Content for Change” Initiat..
BU
09:31aVIACOMCBS : Appoints Bruce Gillmer President of Music, Music Talent, Programming..
BU
06/10VIACOMCBS : Announces Redemption of Its 3.875% Senior Notes Due 2021
BU
06/10VIACOMCBS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/10VIACOMCBS : Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results of its Cash Tender Off..
BU
06/09VIACOMCBS : BET Honors George Floyd Today, June 9
BU
06/08VIACOMCBS : BET Honors George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9
BU
06/08VIACOMCBS : CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Credit Suisse Virtual Communica..
BU
06/02BET : Unveils Series of Programming Addressing Systemic Racism, the Violence Fac..
BU
06/01Music Labels Suspend Work on 'Blackout Tuesday' in Support of George Floyd De..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 415 M - -
Net income 2020 2 059 M - -
Net Debt 2020 17 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,05x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 14 938 M 14 938 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 23 990
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart VIACOMCBS INC.
Duration : Period :
ViacomCBS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIACOMCBS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 23,78 $
Last Close Price 24,00 $
Spread / Highest target 171%
Spread / Average Target -0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Marc Bakish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shari Ellen Redstone Non-Executive Chairman
Christina Spade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wiser Chief Technology Officer
Linda M. Griego Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIACOMCBS INC.-38.00%14 938
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-15.52%220 690
COMCAST CORPORATION-8.03%188 774
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-22.77%11 740
FORMULA ONE GROUP-19.50%8 518
RTL GROUP S.A.-26.38%5 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group