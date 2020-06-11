ViacomCBS : BET Launches Groundbreaking “Content for Change” Initiative to Help Address Racial Inequalities in America

To Support This Unprecedented Undertaking, BET and Its Corporate Partners Will Dedicate $25 Million to the “Content for Change” Campaign That Will Focus on Racial Justice, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Civic Participation

Today, BET announces its overall social justice initiative “Content for Change,” an expansive campaign anchored in the principle that media plays a pivotal role in shaping and driving individuals’ and communities’ values, perceptions and actions. BET, in partnership with corporate, civil rights and social justice organizations, will leverage its unique position and platforms to positively impact social justice outcomes for Black Americans. The groundbreaking initiative will support the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that will help drive the critical changes needed to eliminate systemic racism and inequality in America.

BET’s “Content for Change” initiative will focus on:

Racial Justice

Economic Empowerment

Education

Health

Civic Participation

“For forty years, BET has been a unifying space for Black people to be seen, heard, showcased and celebrated. As many in America move more boldly and with a greater sense of urgency to address racial inequities, we will utilize the full breadth of our capabilities and partnerships to help drive this critical change,” says BET President Scott Mills.

Under the “Content for Change” initiative, BET will significantly expand BET’s relationships with and support of social justice organizations’ efforts to drive change. In addition, BET will bolster its relationships with its current content partners and forge relationships with up-and-coming creators to use our platform to rally the voices of Black lives, experiences and calls to action.

To support this unprecedented undertaking, BET and its corporate partners will dedicate $25 million to the Content for Change initiative in aggregated value. More details on additional ViacomCBS efforts supporting this initiative are forthcoming.

In the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and on the heels of the SOS COVID-19 Relief Effort which raised $17 million, and the series of recent BET News specials, BET is launching this initiative to drive the creation and consumption of content that will help address the issues underlying pervasive racial inequities. This initiative will begin on Juneteenth—the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States–with programming celebrating the resilience of the African American spirit. On this day, BET will premiere original short-form programming, including messages of inspiration, tenacity and hope from Black political leaders and activists. And, recognizing the power of content that showcases Black achievement and perseverance, BET will air the powerfully inspirational movies Selma, Marshall, Race and Do the Right Thing.

Furthermore, in celebration of our community’s sustained efforts to fight for equality, BET has also penned a heartfelt message of love, joy and power to the Black community entitled “Dear Black People.” The spot celebrates the beauty and strength of Black culture, the Black Experience and affirms our commitment to stand with the Black community in the demand for liberation.

Programming Note: While the invitation still stands, the BET Presidential Forum is not yet scheduled; please stay tuned for NEW air date and time.

